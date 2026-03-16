Facts: Dewald Brevis leads Titans’ run charts with a total of 467 runs in nine innings thus far.

Boland’s Shaun von Berg is the leading wicket-taker of the Division One with 34 wickets in nine innings.

Titans vs Boland Chances of Winning

Titans are among the top teams this season and they were looking rather competitive against North West in the last match. When the latter posted 345 runs on the board, Titans responded with a score of 463. Dewald Brevis and Keegan Petersen absolutely went hammer and tongs as they scored 148 and 112 runs, respectively. Skipper Neil Brand also made an impactful contribution with an unbeaten 82 while Lhuan-dre Pretorius added 58 runs to the tally. North West scored 189/1 in the following innings but the teams had utilized their allotted four days, resulting in a draw between the sides.

Boland had a tough time against Western Province in the previous encounter where the latter notched up a mammoth total of 592. Boland, naturally, failed to chase it down but they were not rendered completely useless as they scored 318 runs. Skipper Clyde Fortuin and opener Pieter Malan were the only ones who were consequential as they posted individual totals of 129 and 102, respectively. Western Province added 106 runs to their original tally and defeat looked imminent for Boland but they were saved by the bell due to a lack of time.

Titans chance of winning - 60%

Boland chance of winning - 40%

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Titans vs Boland Betting Tips

Boland to score high before first dismissal

Pieter Malan has been the weak link in his partnership with Grant Roelofsen for Boland’s opening wicket. It has had a noticeable impact on their opening stands but overall, they are a highly reliable pair. In the last five matches of the tournament, they have added 1, 11, 41, 81, 10, 1, 18 and 191 runs to the first wicket. Despite the ups and downs they have had, the openers will be endorsed to do justice to Boland’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Boland Toss Prediction

There have been a mixture of results at SuperSport Park this season since the teams batting and fielding first share one win each while the remaining match was drawn. The teams chose to bat first on all three occasions and the average score with the first bat is 292 so far. For the next outing, too, the toss winning side will favor setting the target.

Weather Report

Light rain is forecast at Centurion with a 75% possibility of a downpour. The temperature is set to go up to 19 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lesego Kokohlabana, Brayden Hicks.

Predicted Playing XI

Brayden Hicks Batter Merrick Brett Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans started the season with a dry spell but turned their campaign around with two consecutive wins.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Blayde Capell, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Nathan Engelbrecht, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland lost their first match, won the second one and drew the following four outings. They are struggling to make up ground, especially with an underperforming bowling unit which relies heavily on Shaun von Berg.

Titans vs Boland Head-to-Head

Titans and Boland have met thrice in the tournament thus far and the former is in the lead with one victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Titans - 1

Boland - 0

Draw - 1

Abandoned - 1

Titans vs Boland Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Brayden Hicks and Merrick Brett took over the responsibility of opening from Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand for Titans’ first wicket. This hardly brought any improvement to their scores as the team has had opening totals of 0, 39, 0, 12 and 63* runs in the last three matches. Boland have been slightly better in the last three fixtures as Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen secured totals of 1, 11, 41, 81 and 10. Although the latter’s partnership took a hit in the last match, they are expected to bounce back and come good in the next encounter.

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Titans vs Boland Best Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Titans’ Best Batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius played his fourth innings of the season in the last match against North West and he scored his first half-century with 58 runs. He also has two centuries under his belt and a total of 285 runs in four innings. With an exceptional average of 71.25 in the competition, he is the top choice for the next game as well.

Grant Roelofsen to be Boland’s Best Batter

Grant Roelofsen was out on a three-ball duck in the first innings against Western Province last time out but went on to score 92 runs in the second innings, missing out on what would have been a third century this season. He remains the team’s top batter with 516 runs in eight innings and an average of 73.71, making him the top pick against Titans.

Titans vs Boland Best Bowlers

Junior Dala to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Junior Dala is now the second leading bowler for Titans with 16 wickets in eight innings so far. He was among the top wicket-takers for the team in the last outing against North West where his first spell yielded three wickets but he went wicketless in the second innings. Averaging at 19.06, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Shaun von Berg took an impressive six-wicket haul in the first innings against Western Province and emerged as the top bowler for the team. He is also the leading wicket-taker overall with 34 wickets in nine innings and an excellent bowling average of 19.20. He is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Titans Titans to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Boland to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch) Boland are a middling team in the competition at the moment as they occupy fifth place with one win, one loss and four draws so far. They are not nearly competitive enough to take on a top team while Titans are second in the standings with two wins, two defeats and two drawn matches. Since the latter are in a position to contest the top spot and aim for an appearance in the final, Titans are the favorites to clinch victory against Boland. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





