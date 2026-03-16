Facts: In the last five meetings between Titans and Lions, the tally is tied at 2-2.

The sides met twice last season where Lions won a game while the other fixture ended in a draw.

Titans vs Lions Chance of Winning

After an impressive season last year, the Titans were hopeful for an ecstatic start this season. However, it did not go as they had hoped for. They suffered losses in their two games of the competition so far. The team lacks majorly in their bowling order. With that, they are currently placed at the 7th place of the standings. They have 10.32 points. The team will be looking to make a comeback in the next game.

Lions is a stellar unit and had a successful campaign in the previous edition of the competition. They reached the finals but the game ended up in a draw. Their current campaign also looks promising. They began their campaign with a win over Western Province with a strong batting performance. However, their last game against the Dolphins ended in a draw. With a win and a draw, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table with 36.64.

Lions' chance of winning: 62%

Titans' chance of winning: 38%

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Titans vs Lions Betting Odds

Titans clashed against Northwest in the last game. Titans bowlers had a tough outing. They struggled to contain North West’s strong batting lineup in their first innings, allowing them to declare at 491/8. In the first innings, Titans managed 262 all out, falling well short of North West’s huge first-innings total. North West retaliated with 225 runs while the Titans posted 258/10, losing the game by 196 runs. Keegan Petersen made 119 in the second innings, anchoring the batting during a collapse around him. Other top order contributions were limited, and overall batting was underwhelming, especially given the large target to challenge. Their bowling lacked penetration and will be looking to do better in the next game.

Lions met with Dolphins in the last game of the competition. Dolphins batted first in the game and raised 389 runs in the first innings. The Lions put up a commanding batting performance, declaring at 619/7 in their only innings. Key contributions came from Connor Esterhuizen who scored a big century (203), and Joshua Richards, who made 72. Dominic Hendricks also added a solid 55. Dolphins were 317/3 when the game was declared a draw. On the bowling front, the Lions’ attack chipped in to keep pressure. KA Maharaj took 3 wickets for 105 runs, while Delano Potgieter chipped in with 2 wickets in the Dolphins’ first innings.

Titans vs Lions Toss Prediction

Given the pitch there is generally regarded as batting friendly, offering good pace and bounce, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat in many matches, a captain winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first. The idea would be to take advantage of the fresh conditions, post a big first-innings total, and let the bowlers exploit any wear, especially in the later days.

Weather Report

The weather in Centurion on October 14 is expected to be bright and warm, with mostly clear skies throughout the day. Temperatures will rise to around 30°C (86°F) during the afternoon and dip to approximately 17°C (62°F) at night, making for pleasant playing conditions. Light winds blowing from the north or northeast are likely, providing minimal interference for players. The forecast also indicates little to no chance of rain, ensuring a dry and uninterrupted day of cricket at SuperSport Park.

Lions Players List

Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Codi Yusuf, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Sisanda Magala, Tshepo Ntuli, Tladi Bokako, Ayavuya Myoli, Kagiso Rapulana, Juan Landsberg

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Richard Seletswane Batter Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Recent Form

The Lions finished at the top place last season. The team batted extremely well in the last game. They secured 619 runs in the only innings they had played.

Titans Players List

Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Junaid Dawood, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Duan Jansen, Simon Harmer, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonela Makhanya, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Roelof van der Merwe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Schalk Engelbrecht, Janco Smit, Lesego Kokohlabana, Steve Stolk, Letsholo Selemela, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Wisani Mushwani, Merrick Brett, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee

Predicted Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Sibonela Makhanya All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Jorich van Schalkwyk Batter Schalk Engelbrecht Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Dayyan Galiem All-rounder

Titans Team Form

The Titans had a terrible start this season. The team has lost two games in a row. They lost the last game by 196 runs and lacked in their bowling order.

Titans vs Lions Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally between the sides is tied at 2-2.

Lions Won: 2

Titans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Titans vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score over XXX runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The Lions had a terrific start to their campaign this season. The team has a strong batting order. They feature Joshua Richards and Dominic Hendricks in the opening order. The pair played extremely well in the last season. In their last clash against Titans, they scored 53 runs before their first dismissal. The team batted very well in the last game. The team posted 108 runs for their first wicket as Richards scored 72 while Hendricks posted 55. However, the openers possess a strong batting presence and will raise a good score for their opening partnership in the next game.

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Titans vs Lions Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira posted 71 runs in the first innings of the last game. He is the team’s top scorer with 271 runs in 4 innings. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Connor Esterhuizen to be the top batter for Lions

Connor Esterhuizen was one of the top scorers from the side in the last game. He scored 203 runs in the last game. With 378 runs in 2 innings, he is the top scorer of the side and averages at 189.00.

Titans vs Lions Top Bowlers

Schalk Engelbrecht to be the top bowler for Titans

Schalk Engelbrecht has been consistent with the ball this season. He has taken 7 wickets in 2 innings of the competition.

Bayers Swanepoel to be the top bowler for Lions

Swanepoel is the top scorer of the side. He has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings. He will lead the bowling side in the next game.