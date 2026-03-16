Facts: Tsepo Ndwandwa stands as Titans’ leading bowler with 21 wickets in seven innings thus far.

Ruan de Swardt is the top batter and bowler for North West with 445 runs and 18 wickets in five matches.

Titans vs North West Chances of Winning

Titans’ chances of achieving a hattrick were thwarted by Western Province in the previous outing where the former batted first and scored 225 runs in the first innings. Lhuan-dre Pretorius’s 103 was the standout performance of the innings and Rivaldo Moonsamy was next in line with 45 runs. Western Province chased it down but they were kept down to 250 which allowed Titans to take back their lead with ease. However, in their second innings, they only managed to score an additional 211 runs which Western Province were able to attain with seven wickets left in hand.

On the other hand, North West’s dry spell got worse as they suffered their first defeat of the season in the last game against Dolphins. Despite North West’s score of 311 in the first innings - where Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Wihan Lubbe and Raynard van Tonder scored 75, 65, 59 and 54 runs, respectively - Dolphins were able to step up towards the end of the game. They scored 260 during their chase but North West only scored 186 more runs which allowed Dolphins to make it over the line with six wickets to spare.

Titans chance of winning - 65%

North West chance of winning - 35%

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Titans vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score high before first dismissal

North West’s opening partnership has improved over the course of the season and their first wicket is impressive at the moment. Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan have cemented their place as the team’s opening pair and their contribution has been outstanding, having scored 15, 34, 116, 53, 136*, 24, 12, 27 and 6 runs in the last five games. Since they continue to build on their form and get better with every match, they have it in them to take Titans’ bowling attack head-on in the upcoming fixture.

Titans vs North West Toss Prediction

The second match held at SuperSport Park in the tournament this season was won by the chasing side but this was an aberration considering the track is better suited to the batters. A score upwards of 250 is easily attainable at this venue and since the toss winners elected to bat first on both occasions so far, it will be the toss winner’s top choice in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The chance of a washout is quite high at Centurion with a 75% forecast for rainfall and heavy thunderstorms on match day. The temperature is expected to go up to 22 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans were denied a three-match winning streak with their defeat in the last outing but it will not stop them from returning to winning ways, particularly with a superior bowling attack against North West.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Janneman Malan Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Taheer Isaacs Wicket-keeper Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler

North West Team Form

North West’s batting is on point and they have put on some impressive displays so far, but their inability to balance it with a solid bowling performance has set them back a great deal.

Titans vs North West Head-to-Head

Titans are currently three for three in their head-to-head tally against North West in the competition thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Titans - 3

North West - 0

Titans vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand have had fluctuating partnerships this season and their scores have been overwhelmingly low. In the previous three games, they scored 39, 0, 12, 63*, 27 and 17 runs before the first dismissal. This is quite the contrast to North West whose openers, Matthew Kleinveldt and Janneman Malan, have absolutely smashed it out of the park with stands of 15, 34, 116, 53 and 136* runs in the last three encounters. Since the difference in their performance is glaringly obvious, North West’s openers will be favored to come out on top in the next match.

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Titans vs North West Best Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Titans’ Best Batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored a second century in his second innings of the season, having amassed 103 runs against Western Province in the last match. Although he only scored four more runs in the following innings, he is already among the top batters for the team with 227 runs in three innings and an average of 75.66. He is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous game, Ruan de Swardt emerged as North West’s leading run scorer against Dolphins as he scored 75 and 49* runs, respectively. He has built an even bigger lead over his teammates with 445 runs in seven innings. Averaging at 111.25, he remains the top choice against Titans as well.

Titans vs North West Best Bowlers

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Tsepo Ndwandwa delivered just four overs in the previous match against Western Province and, naturally, did not capture any wickets. However, his position as the team’s top bowler remains unaffected since he has 21 wickets in seven innings with an impressive average of 19.28 . He continues to be the top pick against North West.

Ruan de Swardt to be North West’s Best Bowler

Ruan de Swardt was also incredible on the bowling front, considering he delivered 20 overs in the first spell against Dolphins which resulted in eight maidens, three wickets and a stellar economy rate of 1.95. Although his second spell of 4.4 overs was wicketless, he is the top wicket-taker for North West with 18 wickets in eight innings and an average of 21.00, making him the leading contender for the upcoming game.