Facts: In the last five meetings between Titans and Warriors, the tally is led by the Titans by 3-2.

The sides met once last season where the Titans won a game by 10 wickets.

Titans vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The Titans competed in the finals last season and also finished second in the standings. However, their current form looks disastrous. The team has a decent batting order but lacked in their bowling attack in the three games they have played so far. Three consecutive losses in the competition have pushed them at the bottom of the current standings. They have 18.66 points. They will be looking to get back in the competition.

The Warriors are doing decently in the current competition. They began their campaign with a win but faced draws in their last two outings. They clashed against Boland in the last game but the match did not yield any result. With that, they are placed at the 4th place of the standings. They have 44.76 points. Warriors will be excited to get back on their winning horse.

Warriors' chance of winning: 57%

Titans' chance of winning: 43%

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Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

Titans clashed against Lions in the last game. Titans batted first in the game and secured 368 & 158 runs respectively in the two innings. Lions replied with 186 & 141/1 in the two innings to successfully chase down the target and win the game by 9 wickets. Lesego Senokwane scored 63 runs while Jorich Van Schalkwyk scored 72 runs in their first innings. There was no impactful batting from the side in the second innings. Junior Dala was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets.

The Warriors went up against Boland in their last outing. Batting first, Warriors secured 157 & 374 runs in the two innings. Boland retaliated with 274 & 223/7 in the two innings before the match duration ran out, resulting in a draw. While there were no impressive batting performances from the Warriors in the first innings, Jordan Hermann (156) and Patrick Kruger (129) batted impressively to secure a respectable total. Matthew Boast and Duanne Olivier took 8 & 7 wickets respectively in the game. The team will be confident coming into the next game.

Titans vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Given the pitch there is generally regarded as batting friendly, offering good pace and bounce, with the ball coming nicely onto the bat in many matches, a captain winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first. The idea would be to take advantage of the fresh conditions, post a big first-innings total, and let the bowlers exploit any wear, especially in the later days.

Weather Report

Centurion is expected to have a cool start on October 21, with early morning temperatures hovering around 9–12 °C (48–54 °F). Conditions will gradually warm through the day, reaching 15–19 °C (59–66 °F) by late morning and peaking near 20–21 °C (68–70 °F) in the afternoon. As evening approaches, temperatures will ease back to around 14–16 °C (57–61 °F) under clearing skies.

Titans Players List

Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Dewald Brevis, Junior Dala, Junaid Dawood, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Duan Jansen, Simon Harmer, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonela Makhanya, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Keegan Petersen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Roelof van der Merwe, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Schalk Engelbrecht, Janco Smit, Lesego Kokohlabana, Steve Stolk, Letsholo Selemela, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Wisani Mushwani, Merrick Brett, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee

Predicted Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Sibonela Makhanya All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Jorich van Schalkwyk Batter Schalk Engelbrecht Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Dayyan Galiem All-rounder

Titans Team Form

The Titans are having a terrible season. They have lost all their games in the competition and lack majorly on both fronts. The team will be eager to bounce back in the competition.

Warriors Players List

Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Muhammad Manack, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Modiri Litheko, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Gideon Peters, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Bedja, Matthew Boast, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy, Jordan Morris, Ethan Frosler, Thomas Kaber, Jason Raubenheimer, Kyle Glennistor, Wezo Gqiba, Aphiwe Mnyanda, CJ King

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Muhammad Manack Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Thomas Kaber All-rounder Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Matthew de Villiers Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Matthew Boast Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Warriors Recent Form

The Warriors are a strong unit. The team contains a sound batting order while lacking in their bowling order. A few inconsistencies have distanced them from the win in the last two games but the team successfully avoided any losses.

Titans vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is led by the Titans by 3-2.

Warriors Won: 2

Titans Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Titans vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score under XXX runs before 1st dismissal @ (Batery)

Despite a good start, Warriors suffered from inconsistency in the competition. The team features Modiri Litheko and Jordan Hermann in the opening order. The talented batters got four chances to bat well but dismissed out for cheap scores. The pair scored 1, 1 & 2 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the three games. Both the batters are going through inconsistent form and dismissed out pretty cheaply in the first innings of the last game. That said, the Warriors are expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Titans vs Warriors Top Batters

Donovan Ferreira to be the top batter for Titans

Donovan Ferreira is the top scorer of the side in the competition. He has amassed 306 runs in 6 innings with an average of 51.00. Despite a low score in the last game, he will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Jordan Hermann to be the top batter for Warriors

Jordan Hermann was the best batter from the side in the last game. He has scored 187 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.16. He scored 156 runs in the 2nd innings of the last game.

Titans vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be the top bowler for Titans

Tsepo Ndwandwa is a terrific bowler. He has picked 8 wickets in 2 innings of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game.

Matthew Boast to be the top bowler for Warriors

Matthew Boast is the top bowler from the side. He has taken 17 wickets in 6 innings of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.