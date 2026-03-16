Facts: Tsepo Ndwandwa leads Titans’ bowling attack with 21 runs in six innings thus far.

Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds is the top wicket-taker of the Division One with 25 wickets in seven innings.

Titans vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Titans had a simple chase in the last outing against Warriors where the latter’s score of 157 was not a challenge to hunt down. Although Titans’ top order failed to deliver, the middle order came through as Sibonelo Makhanya and Lhuan-dre Pretorius brought some stability to the innings with 53 and 120 runs, respectively. This ensured that Titans were able to score 342 runs and put some pressure on Warriors. The latter notched up an additional 244 runs but this was not enough to keep the Titans at bay whose openers were able to make it over the line with a 63-run partnership. In the end, Titans enjoyed a solid ten-wicket win.

Western Province were in the midst of a highly competitive game against the Knights last time out where the former posted 202 runs on the board and it was, naturally, surpassed by their opposition. The Knights added 373 runs to the scoreboard and Western Province set out to make up the deficit. However, after scoring 87 runs, the teams were out of time which resulted in a draw.

Titans chance of winning - 63%

Western Province chance of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Titans vs Western Province Betting Tips

Titans to score high before first dismissal

Titans’ first wicket has improved steadily over the course of the season and both Joshua van Heerden and Neil Brand have upped the ante. In the last four games, the duo have set up stands of 12, 63, 27, 17, 97, 39 and 0 before the fall of the first wicket. Even though they could improve their consistency a tad, they are a dependable opening pair for the team and a competitive total is expected of them for the upcoming fixture.

Titans vs Western Province Toss Prediction

The last match held at SuperSport Park between Titans and Knights was rather straightforward as the former chose to bat first and managed to pile on a huge total. They won the game by a comfortable margin and their 300+ score shows that the pitch is quite favorable for the batters. For the next match, too, the toss winning side will be keen to bat first.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected to put a slight damper on the game at Centurion with a 25% likelihood of rain along with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Junior Dala, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua van Heerden Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Rivaldo Moonsamy Wicket-keeper Dayyaan Galiem Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans enter this match on the back of a two-match winning streak and they are a difficult team to take down, particularly due to their batting prowess.

Western Province Player List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Oliver Whitehead, Juan James.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Edward Moore All-rounder Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Juan James All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks (C) Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province’s batting is underwhelming and their bowling is almost entirely dependent on Kyle Simmonds. This puts them in a dicey situation for the next outing.

Titans vs Western Province Head-to-Head

Titans and Western Province are tied with one win apiece in their head-to-head tally so far, and the other match concluded in a draw.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Total - 3

Titans - 1

Western Province - 1

Draw - 1

Titans vs Western Province Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Jonathan Bird and Edward Moore have proved that they are capable of scoring big for Western Province’s opening wicket but their consistency has been a major problem; in the previous three outings, they have secured partnerships of 2, 84, 40, 75, 17 and 0 before the first dismissal. Titans, on the other hand, have been a tad more reliable with opening totals of 12, 63*, 27, 17 and 97 runs in the last three encounters. The bookmakers favor Titans’ first wicket to outperform that of Western Province in their upcoming clash.

Titans vs Western Province List a SuperSport Park, null Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.571 Bet Now! Titans Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Titans vs Western Province Best Batters

Neil Brand to be Titans’ Best Batter

Neil Brand stands as the top run scorer for Titans with 248 runs in seven innings and an average of 49.60. He scored 30 runs in the first innings against Warriors and went on to amass an unbeaten 44 in the following innings, missing out on a second half-century this season. The skipper continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match, too.

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore failed to deliver in the first innings against the Knights where he was out after one run but he returned to score an unbeaten 23 in the second innings. Overall, he is the leading run-getter for Western Province with 227 runs in eight innings and an average of 32.42, and he is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Titans vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Tsepo Ndwandwa is the top wicket-taker for Titans with 21 wickets under his belt in six innings. He only delivered one spell in the previous game against Warriors where he picked three wickets in 11.4 overs, bowled four maidens and earned an economy rate of 4.11. He has a stellar bowling average of 18.42 and remains the top choice against Western Province.

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds is miles ahead of the rest of the team considering he has 25 wickets in seven innings and an average of 17.28. He picked up his second fifer of the season in the last game against the Knights where his 26-over spell yielded five wickets, six maidens and a brilliant economy rate of 2.96. He is, without a doubt, the leading contender for the next match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Western Province Titans to win @ 2.17 (Parimatch)

Western Province to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch) Western Province started their campaign on a high note with a win but they were not quite so fortunate later as they suffered one defeat and two of their games ended in draws. This put them all the way down in sixth place while their upcoming adversary, Titans, are giving the top teams a run for their money in second place. They have two wins, a loss and a draw, and they made a brilliant recovery after a rough start. They are endorsed to come out on top in the next encounter, too. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





