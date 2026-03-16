Facts: In the last four meetings between Warriors and Boland, the tally is led by the former by 3-1.

The sides met once last season where Boland won the game by an innings and 11 runs.

Warriors vs Boland Chance of Winning

The Warriors had a terrible season last year, finishing at the bottom of the standings. After a poor season, the Warriors bounced back in this edition of the CSA 4-Day series. The team started their campaign with a win over Western Province. Their next game ended in a draw against Kwazulu-Natal Inland. With that, they are placed at the second place of the standings with 35.62 points. Warriors will be ready for yet another encounter against Boland.

Boland’s 2024/25 campaign in CSA Division 1 was one of solid batting performances, led by a few standout performers, but their inability to consistently dismiss opposition cheaply or force wins meant many matches ended in draws. After a poor season, Boland had a good start with a win against the Titans. They suffered a loss in the next game against the Dolphins. They are currently placed at the third place of the standings. They have 30.5 points.

Boland' chance of winning: 45%

Warriors' chance of winning: 55%

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Warriors vs Boland Betting Odds

In their most recent first-class clash with KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the Warriors were bowled out for a modest 140 in their first innings, losing early wickets. In their second innings, they recovered well to reach 269/6 declared, displaying better application. Warriors’ bowlers kept KZN Inland under check especially in their second innings. They reduced them to 136/4 in pursuit of the target, showing control with both pace and strategy. In the first innings, KZN’s score of 185 after Warriors’ bowling showed that Warriors had enough bite early on to create pressure. The match ended in a draw, but Warriors’ batting improved significantly in the second innings after a shaky start, and their bowling showed promise in restricting KZN Inland both times. If they build on these performances, especially with the bat early, they’ll be more dangerous in upcoming fixtures.

Boland met with Dolphins in the last game. Boland put up 156 and 452 runs in the two innings of the game. The team batted poorly in the first innings but made up in the 2nd innings with impressive knocks from Pieter Malan (157). Dolphins posted 346 & 264/5 in the game and won the game by 5 wickets. Glenton Stuurman was the best bowler from Boland and picked 5 wickets in the game. The team will be looking to get back in the competition with a better performance in the next game.

Warriors vs Boland Toss Prediction

The surface usually offers good assistance to fast bowlers early on—especially with the new ball and in the morning. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to flatten slightly, making run scoring more feasible in middle overs, though variable bounce and seam movement often linger. Spinners are less influential early but can become useful later, especially if the pitch deteriorates under foot traffic and wear. Given those conditions, the captain winning the toss is more likely to bat first.

Weather Report

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with occasional sunny breaks. Daytime high around 18-19 °C, with cooler temperatures in the morning and evening. Low risk of heavy rain, though there may be a few light showers or just cloud cover at times. Wind may pick up a bit, moderate breezes are likely. Expect some overcast conditions but probably enough dry spells to get a lot of play in.

Boland Players List

Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Lehan Botha, Blayde Capell, Ethan Cunningham, Keith Dudgeon, Nathan Jacobs, Gavin Kaplan, Siyabonga Mahima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Pieter Malan, Imraan Manack, Aviwe Mgijima, Akhona Mnyaka, Clyde Fortuin, Shaun von Berg, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Jhedli van Briesies, Gysbert Wege, Nathan Engelbrecht, Juanrico Vorster

Predicted Playing XI

Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Lehan Botha All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Shaun von Berg Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder

Boland Recent Form

Boland finished in the middle of the points table last season. Boland played well in the first game but failed to replicate it in their recent outing. The team lacked the batting strength.

Warriors Players List

Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Muhammad Manack, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Modiri Litheko, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Gideon Peters, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Bedja, Matthew Boast, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy, Jordan Morris, Ethan Frosler, Thomas Kaber, Jason Raubenheimer, Kyle Glennistor, Wezo Gqiba, Aphiwe Mnyanda, CJ King

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Muhammad Manack Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Thomas Kaber All-rounder Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Matthew de Villiers Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Matthew Boast Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors had a terrible season last year. However, they had a good start this season. They won their first game but are coming from a draw against KZN in their last outing.

Warriors vs Boland Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Warriors lead the tally by 3-1.

Boland Won: 1

Warriors Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Warriors vs Boland Betting Tips

Boland to score under XXX runs before 1st dismissal @ (Batery)

Despite a good start, Boland suffers from inconsistency in the two games. The team features Modiri Litheko and Jordan Hermann in the opening order. The talented batters got four chances to bat well but dismissed out for cheap scores in all the four innings. The pair scored 1 & 1 run before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of both the games. Litheko scored 30 runs while Hermann ducked out in the last game. Warriors also possess a strong bowling order and will make it further tough for the Boland openers to score runs.

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Warriors vs Boland Top Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be the top batter for Warriors

Matthew Breetzke is the team skipper and has led with the bat from his side. He has scored 173 in 4 innings of the competition. The batter averaged 64.50 in the competition and will be looking to strike hard in the next outing.

Gavin Kaplan to be the top batter for Boland

Gavin Kaplan is the top scorer from the side currently. He has scored 325 runs in 3 innings. He possesses an average of 108.33. He will be looking to score well in the next game.

Warriors vs Boland Top Bowlers

Matthew Boast to be the top bowler for Warriors

Matthew Boast is the top bowler from the side. He has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.

Glenton Stuurman to be the top bowler for Boland

Stuurman is a terrific bowler. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings of the game. He will lead his side with the ball in the next game.