Facts: Warriors’ Jordan Hermann is the second leading batter of the competition with 524 runs in 12 innings.

Dolphins’ Prenelan Subrayen is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, having taken 32 wickets in ten innings.

Warriors vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Warriors enter this fixture as one of two teams who have gone winless in their campaign so far. Their previous match against Knights was going quite well for the former who had the chance to take their first victory. After batting first and scoring 171, Warriors’ bowlers conceded 191 runs to the Knights. Warriors’ Jiveshan Pillay and JP King both missed out on half-centuries by the skin of their teeth, having scored 49 and 43 runs, respectively. They went on to add 349 runs to their tally before declaring and this time, Matthew De Villiers is largely credited for this success as he single handedly scored 201 runs while JP King was second highest with 64 runs. The Knights were 166/4 during their chase but a shortage of time put an end to the match in a draw.

Dolphins made a brilliant start to their previous game against Lions with a total of 357 runs on the board. Opener Tshepang Dithole’s 157 was incredibly helpful while Romashan Pillay and Khaya Zondo were next with 60 and 46 runs, respectively. Lions managed to keep up with Dolphins as they scored 250/2 but due to weather disruptions on day two, there was no play and the sides ran out of time which led to a draw.

Warriors chance of winning - 36%

Dolphins chance of winning - 64%

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Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Warriors to score low before first dismissal

There have been a lot of changes to Warriors’ first wicket since the start of the season which has thwarted their chances of achieving a stable partnership. In the last five matches, Jordan Hermann has been the only recurring player while he has opened alongside Jiveshan Pillay, Diego Rosier, Andile Mokgakane and Jean du Plessis. They have posted stands of 0, 21, 78, 13, 0, 10, 11, 8, 51 and 63. Barring a few big scores every now and then, the lack of consistency does not bode well for the team.

Warriors vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

Despite a low average first innings total of 209 at St George's Park, the toss winners have shown an inclination towards batting first since they elected to do so twice in three matches. Chasing is not necessarily an easy task at this venue and the wicket tends to favor batters in the latter parts of the game, especially in the third innings. The toss winning skipper of the next match will also want to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Gqeberha will be perfectly suitable for the match since it is expected to be sunny with no chance of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Christopher King, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, JP King.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter JP King Batter Matthew De Villiers Bowler Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Duanne Olivier Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors are in a rut at the moment and they lost three times already, making them the worst-performing team in the tournament.

Dolphins Player List

Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Okuhle Cele, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee (C) Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Slade van Staden Batter Jason Smith Batter Romashan Pillay All-rounder Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Andile Simelane All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Bryce Parsons Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ batting display in the last match against Lions was rather impressive. They have the potential to do well against Warriors as well.

Warriors vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

Warriors have a minor advantage over Dolphins in their last five head-to-head games with two wins while the latter has one.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Warriors - 2

Dolphins - 1

Draw - 2

Warriors vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Jordan Hermann and Diego Rosier have been the linchpins for Warriors’ opening wicket for a majority of the season but the latter was replaced by Jiveshan Pillay for the previous match. It did not make any difference to their form since their first wicket stands have been in the same range for the last three matches, having scored 0, 21, 78, 13, 0 and 10 runs. Sarel Erwee and Tshepang Dithole, on the other hand, have been slightly better in this regard as they added 34, 10, 19 and 30 runs to Dolphins’ first wicket in the previous three outings. Since the latter are a more dependable pair, they are backed to achieve a superior opening partnership to Warriors’ total.

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Warriors vs Dolphins Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann was not very fruitful during the last encounter against Knights where he faced a two-ball duck in the first innings and scored a mere 17 runs in the second innings. Nevertheless, with 524 runs in 12 innings and an average of 43.66, he is the team’s top batter and will be expected to come out on top.

Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

In the last game against Lions, Tshepang Dithole emerged as the leading run scorer for Dolphins as he scored his second ton of the season with 157 runs. He leads the team’s run charts with 410 runs in eight innings and an average of 51.25, and continues to be the top choice against Warriors.

Warriors vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match against Knights turned out as expected since Beyers Swanepoel emerged as Warriors’ leading wicket-taker with six wickets in the first innings and two more in the following innings. He has 29 wickets in nine innings with an impressive average of 14.37. He is unparalleled in the tournament and remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Prenelan Subrayen was the joint highest wicket-taker for Dolphins in the previous outing versus Lions where he took one wicket in 15 overs, and his spell included three maidens and an economy rate of 3.53. He is the top bowler for the team with 32 wickets in ten innings and a remarkable bowling average of 21.31. He is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Dolphins Warriors to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch)

Dolphins to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch) Warriors’ poor performances this season have left them down in eighth and last place in the standings. They are yet to taste success in the tournament as they have registered three defeats and three draws this season. Dolphins are in a much better position as they stand third on the table with two wins, one loss and three drawn games. Given the disparity in their present form, Dolphins are expected to have the edge over Warriors. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





