Facts: Warriors’ Jordan Hermann is the second highest run-getter of the Division One with 507 runs in ten innings.

Knights’ Lesego Senokwane is the leading batter of the tournament with 553 runs in eight innings.

Warriors vs Knights Chances of Winning

Warriors have been in a rut this season and they ended up losing for a third time as they took on Titans in the last outing. The former’s batting performance was dismal considering they scored a mere 157 runs - openers Jordan Hermann and Diego Rosier were the top scorers with 39 and 34 runs, respectively. Needless to say, Titans surpassed it with ease and notched up 342 runs which put Warriors under pressure. In their second innings, they were slightly better as they scored 244 runs but this was a piece of cake for Titans who finished the game with a whopping ten wickets in hand.

Knights are currently in a dicey situation and their last game against Western Province did not aid them since it ended in a draw. The latter were kept down to 202 runs and Knights were able to take the lead with ease, having notched up 373 runs. The top four were exceptional considering Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Lesego Senokwane and Jacques Snyman scored 84, 80, 74 and 56 runs, respectively. Western Province were 87/1 when their allotted four days were up and the teams were in a deadlock.

Warriors chance of winning - 29%

Knights chance of winning - 71%

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Warriors vs Knights Betting Tips

Knights to score high before first dismissal

For the first three games of the season, Lesego Senokwane opened the innings alongside Isaac Dikgale but the latter’s lack of consistency weighed down the Knights’ first wicket. During those matches, the openers scored 12, 67, 13, 9 and 11 runs before the first dismissal. However, their performance improved drastically after the latter was dropped in favor of Jacques Snyman and in the last two matches, their opening scores were as high as 69, 137 and 88 runs. Since they were able to sustain their high-scoring partnerships, their opening wicket is endorsed to flourish in the upcoming match.

Warriors vs Knights Toss Prediction

Even though the toss winners preferred to bat first at St George's Park on both occasions so far, the chasing sides were able to pose quite a challenge. Those fielding first achieved one victory while the other fixture was drawn. The average first innings score of 228 is not necessarily defendable and the teams will be keen to field first in the next clash.

Weather Report

The conditions at Gqeberha are going to be mostly sunny and there is no prediction for the rain. The temperature is expected to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Diego Rosier, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Christopher King, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alfred Mothoa, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Jean du Plessis Batter Matthew De Villiers Bowler Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Patrick Kruger All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Duanne Olivier Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Alfred Mothoa Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors lost two games prior to this fixture and their performance overall has been substandard to say the least.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Lesego Senokwane Batter Isaac Dikgale Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights have the potential to turn their form on its head since they are in search of another win after their successful first outing.

Warriors vs Knights Head-to-Head

Knights have been quite dominant in their head-to-head tally against Warriors, having won four of their last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Total - 5

Warriors - 0

Knights - 4

Draw - 1

Warriors vs Knights Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Jordan Hermann and Diego Rosier have room for improvement as Warriors’ opening pair, having secured subpar totals of 78, 13, 0, 10, 11 and 8 runs in the last three games. There was only one occasion where they were able to post a competitive stand and their scores otherwise were rather disappointing. Knights’ Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane opened the last two matches together and their partnerships of 69, 137 and 88 were impressive. Since they are able to score well consistently and lay down a solid foundation for the team, the Knights’ opening duo are the favorites for the upcoming game.

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Warriors vs Knights Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann has been in a league of his own this season and he has accumulated a total of 507 runs in ten innings with an average of 50.70. He has one century and three half-centuries to his credit so far. Although his performance in the last match against Titans was a tad underwhelming, having scored 39 and 12 runs, he is expected to come out on top this time around.

Lesego Senokwane to be Knights’ Best Batter

Lesego Senokwane was among the top scorers for Knights in the previous encounter against Western Province where he scored his second half-century of the season with 74 runs. He is the team’s leading batter with 553 runs in eight innings and an average of 69.12, including two tons and two 50s. He remains the leading contender to be their top batter once more.

Warriors vs Knights Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel captured his second fifer of the season in the first innings against Titans and he is also the top bowler overall for Warriors with 21 wickets in seven innings. He is a highly dependable wicket-taker for the team and his average of 16.85 is remarkable, making him the top choice against the Knights.

Malusi Siboto to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Malusi Siboto picked a total of three wickets in two innings against Western Province during the last match and he stands as the top bowler for Knights with 13 wickets in nine innings and an average of 22.53. He is anticipated to be their leading wicket-taker in the next match.