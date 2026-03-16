Facts: George Linde leads Western Province’s batting with 430 runs in seven innings thus far.

Shaun von Berg is the third leading bowler of the tournament with 28 wickets in seven innings.

Western Province vs Boland Chances of Winning

Western Province took their second victory of the season against Titans last time out after a drought of wins. The former were relegated to chasing 225 and they managed to overcome the target with 250 runs on the board. George Linde and Tony de Zorzi were the top batters with 51 and 46 runs, respectively, and they started to put pressure on the opposition. Titans were able to add 211 more runs to their tally but it was not enough to keep Western Province at bay as the latter chased it down by a margin of seven wickets.

Boland drew their third match in a row as they took on Lions in the last match, and the game was affected by rain showers. Boland’s total of 229 while batting first was not particularly convincing but Clyde Fortuin and Pieter Malan showcased noteworthy performances with 61 and 45 runs, respectively. Lions surpassed the target by posting 259 runs on the board but the match came to a close at this point.

Western Province chance of winning - 61%

Boland chance of winning - 39%

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Western Province vs Boland Betting Tips

Western Province to score high before first dismissal

Western Province have experimented with various different opening combinations this season but they have certainly come a long way from the start of their campaign. The likes of Tony de Zorzi, Edward Moore, Daniel Smith and Jonathan Bird have opened for the team this season and in the last five games, the openers have ended up with stands of 76, 0, 2, 84, 40, 75, 17, 0, 11 and 13 runs before the first dismissal. Their improvement is evident and they are expected to keep up this momentum regardless of the opening pair they choose to send out.

Western Province vs Boland Toss Prediction

The teams have shown an inclination to bat first at Newlands this season, having elected to do so in both games so far. Although both the fixtures ended in draws, it is quite clear that the surface favors the batters with an average first innings score of 333. Taking these factors into account, the toss winner of the next game will also be keen to set the target.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy conditions are predicted at Cape Town but the chance of precipitation is as low as 10% and the temperature is set to peak at 24 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja, Oliver Whitehead, Juan James.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Edward Moore All-rounder Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Juan James All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Beuran Hendricks (C) Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province seem to be on an upward trajectory with a win in their last match but they will have a tough time against Boland’s solid bowling lineup.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jevano Baron, Blayde Capell, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Nathan Engelbrecht, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Blayde Capell Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are strong in terms of both batting and bowling this season and they have the firepower to improve and do well against Western Province.

Western Province vs Boland Head-to-Head

During the last five head-to-head meetings between Western Province and Boland, the latter has one additional win with a scoreline of 2-1.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Western Province - 1

Boland - 2

Draw - 2

Western Province vs Boland Betting Odds

Western Province to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Jonathan Bird and Edward Moore were yielding great results for Western Province at the opening front but the team chose to open with Tony de Zorzi and Daniel Smith in the previous outing. Regardless of this change, the opening wicket remains relatively stable as they have secured partnerships of 76, 0, 2, 84, 40 and 75 runs in the last three games. Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen also have the potential to be destructive together but their consistency is a slight problem, having added 41, 81, 10, 1 and 18 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Given that Western Province are more reliable, their openers are backed to outperform that of Boland.

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Western Province vs Boland Best Batters

George Linde to be Western Province’s Best Batter

George Linde notched up his third half-century of the season during the last outing against Titans, having amassed 51 runs in the first innings. He stands as the top run scorer for Western Province with 430 runs in seven innings which includes a century as well. With an average of 61.42, he is the leading choice against Boland.

Grant Roelofsen to be Boland’s Best Batter

Grant Roelofsen was not particularly fruitful in the previous encounter against Lions, having scored just 21 runs before his dismissal. However, with two centuries under his belt in the tournament so far, he leads Boland’s run charts with 424 runs in six innings. He also has a stellar average of 84.80 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming match.

Western Province vs Boland Best Bowlers

Jody Lawrence to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Jody Lawrence was absolutely on the money in the previous game against Titans where he captured three wickets in the first innings and four more in the following innings. He is now the second highest wicket-taker for Western Province with 13 wickets in five innings and an average of 19.53. He is the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.

Shaun von Berg to be Boland’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match turned out as expected considering Shaun von Berg was the top bowler for Boland with a four-wicket haul in his 25.4-over spell, including four maidens and a brilliant economy rate of 3.19. He is in a league of his own with 28 wickets in seven innings and an average of 18.42, making him the top choice against Western Province.