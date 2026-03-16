Facts: In the last five meetings between Western Province and Dolphins, the tally is led by the former by 2-1.

The sides met once last season where Western Province won the game by 51 runs.

Western Province vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

Western Province’s performance took a dip this season after a decent last season. They lost the first two games of the competition. However, they batted their way to a victory in the last game against North West. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the 6th place of the standings. They possess 34.74 points in the competition. Western Province will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the next game as well.

The Dolphins had a fantastic season last year. They team was hopeful for a better season this year. The plan was working until the first game as they won it. However, their last two games yielded no result. Dolphins batted very well in the last game against KZN but the bowling ended could not push past decent to bag the victory. With that, they are placed at the 3rd place of the table with 51.22 points.

Dolphins' chance of winning: 60%

Western Province' chance of winning: 40%

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Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Western Province went up against North West in their last game. North West batted first and scored 284 in their 1st innings. Western Province replied with 405 all out in their 1st innings, taking a lead of 121 runs. North West’s 2nd innings totalled 288, setting a target of 168 for Western Province. Western Province chased it down, finishing 173/2 and won by 8 wickets. Beuran Hendricks and Dane Paterson picked 7 wickets each in the game. Joshua van Heerden smashed 139 runs in the first innings from Western Province. He went on to post an unbeaten 78 runs in the next innings.

In their CSA 4-Day Series Division 1 2025/26 clash, the Dolphins clashed against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Batting first, Dolphins scored 400 runs in the first innings. In reply, KZN scored 493 runs in the first innings. Dolphins amassed 239/9 in the second innings before the match duration ended and the match yielded a draw. Bryce Parsons scored 183 runs while Eathan Bosch knocked 80 runs in the first innings of the game from the side. Aryan Gopalan, Nqobani Mokoena and Eathan Bosch picked 2 wickets each in the game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

At Newlands, Cape Town, the conditions for first-class cricket tend to favor the bowlers early on, especially seamers who can use the morning moisture and coastal breeze to generate swing and seam movement. The pitch generally settles down as the game progresses, offering better conditions for batting from late Day 1 onward. By Days 3 and 4, the surface can dry out and assist spinners, adding another tactical layer. Given these dynamics, the captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, aiming to exploit early movement with the new ball and then bat later when conditions ease.

Weather Report

Overall, it looks like a sunny and dry day, with minimal cloud cover and little to no threat of rain — very favourable for outdoor activity or a long day of cricket.

Dolphins Players List

Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, Jason Smith, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Romashan Pillay, Keshav Maharaj, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okhule Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Eathan Bosch All-rounder Slade van Staden Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Aryan Gopalan Bowler Romashan Pillay Batter Tshepang Dithole Batter Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Khaya Zondo Batter Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Recent Form

The Dolphins are a pretty strong team. They have a strong batting unit and will be looking to do better in their bowling attack to win a few more points in their upcoming fixture.

Western Province Players List

Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Eddie Moore, George Linde, Jiveshan Pillay, Jono Bird, Joshua van Heerden, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Oliver Whitehead, Tshepo Moreki, Valentine Kitime, Raeeq Daniels, Bongile Mfunelwa, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Beuran Hendricks All-rounder Juan James Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Tshepo Moreki Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Joshua van Heerden Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Dane Paterson Bowler

Western Province Team Form

The Western Province had a terrible start this season. The team lost the first two games this season. They played decently in the last game. Their last game ended in their favour as they won their last fixture against North West. Western Province shall try to climb further up in the standings.

Western Province vs Dolphins Head-to-Head Record

In the last four clashes between the sides, Western Province lead the tally by 2-1.

Dolphins Won: 1

Western Province Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Western Province vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score under XXX runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The Dolphins had a terrific start to their campaign this season. However, their last two games ended in a draw. Their opening order revolves around Tshepang Dithole and Romashan Pillay. The pair secured 0, 0 and 4 runs before their fall of first wicket. Dithole ducked out in both the innings of the game. Pillay and Dithole average at 21.00 & 60.83 respectively in the competition after three games. That said, Dolphins might lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Western Province vs Dolphins Top Batters

Bryce Parsons to be the top batter for Dolphins

Bryce Parsons is a terrific batter. He has scored 334 runs in 6 innings of the competition and averages at 55.66. He scored 183 runs in the 1st innings of the last game.

Daniel Smith to be the top batter for Western Province

Daniel Smith was fantastic in the current season of the competition. He amassed 329 runs from 6 innings at an average of 65.80. He scored 69 & 55* runs in the two innings of the last game.

Western Province vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be the top bowler for Western Province

Dane Paterson is the top bowler from the side. He has taken 15 wickets in 5 innings of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.

Eathan Bosch to be the top bowler for Dolphins

Eathan Bosch is a terrific bowler. He has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings of the game. He took 2 wickets in the last game.