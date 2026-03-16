Facts: Western Province all-rounder Kyle Simmonds scored 96 runs and picked one wicket vs Warriors

Western Province opener Jiveshan Pillay scored 53 off 105 balls min the 2nd innings vs Warriors

Lions batter Dominic Hendricks is just 418 runs away from 10000-run mark in first-class cricket

Western Province vs Lions CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26 Chance of Winning

Western Province suffered a 48-run defeat against Warriors in their first match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. They failed to deliver with the bat in the first innings and that was the main reason for their defeat. They are occupying the fifth spot in the eight-team points table. Lions, on the other hand, will kick off their campaign against Province on Thursday.

Western Province lost their first match but are expected to give a tough competition to Lions, who will be the favourites to win the upcoming fixture in Cape Town. Lions are a star-studded side, and even if a few players don't turn up due to the upcoming Test tour of Pakistan, they have the potential to topple any team in the competition. Lions will also have the psychological advantage of beating Western Province in each of their last four matches. Western Province's batting credentials are also in question as none of their batters managed to score over 65 runs across the two innings.

Western Province chances of winning: 40%

Lions chances of winning: 60%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Western Province all-rounder Kyle Simmonds scored 40 runs in the first innings and 56 in the second innings against Warriors. The left-arm spinner also picked a wicket in the match. The stocks of Simmonds have risen after his all-round performance and placing your bets on the 31-year-old could prove to be a masterstroke.

Zubayr Hamza smashed a hundred in Lions' last match against Titans. He scored 103 runs off 198 balls in an innings which consisted of 15 fours. The 30-year-old, who has represented South Africa in seven Test matches, has scored 7072 runs in 102 first-class matches at an average of 47.46. Hamza scored 77 runs in the first innings of his last outing against Western Province, and would be hoping for another successful outing in the upcoming fixture. Good returns are expected if you put your trust in Hamza.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions to score over 29.5 runs before fall of first wicket 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Ryan Rickelton to score over 34.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction

Winning the toss and electing to bat first was seen in each of the three matches which were played in the CSA Four-Day Series Division One 2025-26. The trend is expected to continue at least in the second round.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly cloudy in Cape Town on Thursday, October 2. Chances of rain are ten percent only. With a humidity level of 60 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 16 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 1631km/h. Good sunshine is expected on the remaining three days of the match.

Western Province News & Player List

Western Province Player List

Edward Moore, Jiveshan Pillay, Joshua van Heerden, Sello Valentine Kitime, Daniel Smith (wk), Mihlali Mpongwana, Oliver Whitehead, Kyle Simmonds, Beuran Hendricks (c), Tshepo Moreki, Dane Paterson, Yaseen Vallie

Predicted Playing XI

Edward Moore Batter Jiveshan Pillay Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Daniel Smith (wk) Wicket-keeper Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder Oliver Whitehead All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Beuran Hendricks (c) Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province lost their series-opener against Warriors by 48 runs. They were unbeaten in four matches prior to it. The period saw them play three draws and win one game.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks, Bjorn Fortuin, Joshua Richards, Lutho Sipamla, Mitchell van Buuren, Cody Joseph, Evan Jones, Delano Potgieter, Connor Esterhuizen, Zubair Hamza, Beyers Swanepoel, Nqaba Pieters, Richard Seletswane, Wandile Makwetu, Siya Plaatjie, Tiaan Brits, Wiaan Mulder, Kwena Mphaka, Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Fakude, Rafiq Patel, Esosa Aihevba

Predicted Playing XI

Dominic Hendricks Batter Bjorn Fortuin Batter Joshua Richards Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Ryan Rickelton Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Connor Esterhuizen (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Lutho Sipamla Bowler Evan Jones All-rounder Esosa Aihevba Bowler Kwena Mphaka Bowler

Lions Form

Lions will be kicking off their campaign against Western Province. They have not lost their last four games, but have also failed to register a win. Their last win came five matches ago against the Warriors.

Western Province vs Lions Head to Head

Lions have defeated Western Province in each of their last four games.

Head to Head in Last 5 Matches

Matches: 4

Western Province: 0

Lions: 4

Draw: 1

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

Western Province to score over 23.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Western Province openers Edward Moore and Jiveshan Pillay partnership accounted for just four runs in the first innings of their first match of the CSA 4-Day series 2025-26. However, they bounced back in the second innings by forging an 81-run stand. Moore scored 49, while Pillay scored 53 off 105 balls. Western Province openers partnered for 40 and 75 runs respectively in their last outing against Lions. The Western Province openers should manage to score at least 24 runs together against the Lions bowler in their upcoming fixture.

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Western Province vs Lions Top Batters

Daniel Smith to be Western Province's top Batter

Western Province wicketkeeper-batter Daniel Smith scored 63 runs off 101 balls in the second innings against Warriors. The 23-year-old left-hander has scored a total of 1111 runs in 20 first-class matches till date. Eyes will be on the youngster once again.

Dominic Hendricks to be Lions' top batter

Lions captain Dominic Hendricks has a very good chance of emerging as the leading run-scorer for his team. The 34-year-old veteran has featured in a total of 163 first-class matches and scored 9582 runs with the help of 18 hundreds. Hendricks smashed a hundred in his last outing against Western Province.

Western Province vs Lions Top Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be Western Province's top bowler

Western Province pacer Dane Paterson was impressive in his first outing of the CSA 4-Day Series 2025-26. He picked three wickets each in both the innings. The South Africa international has featured in seven Test matches in which he has picked 25 wickets. 175 first-class matches have seen him pick 630 wickets.

Lutho Sipamla to be Lions' top bowler

Lions pacer Lutho Sipamla has featured in a total of 57 first-class matches and picked 181 wickets at an average of 25.48. The 27-year-old was also impressive in his last outing against Western Province. He picked four wickets in the second innings. He picked two wickets in the first innings of the same match. Sipamla has picked seven wickets in his last three bowling innings in first-class cricket.