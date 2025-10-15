Facts: In the last five meetings between Western Province and North West, the tally is led by the former by 2-1.

The sides met once last season where the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Western Province vs North West Chance of Winning

Western Province had a solid season but fell short of top-spot contention. They bounced between strong batting displays and some inconsistent bowling stretches. Ultimately, they were competitive, often in the mix, but lacked the consistency in both departments to dominate the season.However, their performance took a dip this season. They played two games and suffered defeats in both their outings. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with 9.5 points.

North West’s 2024/25 campaign in CSA Division 1 was one of solid batting performances, led by a few standout performers, but their inability to consistently dismiss opposition cheaply or force wins meant many matches ended in draws. After a poor season, North West bounced back spectacularly this season with two consecutive wins in the competition. With two wins, they are placed in the top place of the points table. They possess 50.36. They will go in confident in the next game.

North West' chance of winning: 61%

Western Province' chance of winning: 39%

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

Western Province clashed against Boland in the last game. Boland scored 156 & 452 runs in the two innings. Western Province have a good bowling order. Tristan Luus picked 7 wickets whereas Ottneil Baartman took 5 wickets in the game. Western Province scored 346 & 264/5 in the two innings and won the game by 5 wickets. Tshepang Dithole was the batting highlight from the side. He scored 116 & 60 runs in the two innings. Bryce Parsons knocked 45 & 63 runs in the game. Looking at the current form, the team looks pretty strong in the batting order.

North West met with Titans in the last game. North West put up 491/8 declared in the first innings, led by strong contributions from M. Prince (142) and D. Forrester (94) among others. In their second innings, they declared again at 225/6 after solid knocks from L. Ngoepe (99) and W. Lubbe (91). Titans could only muster 262 & 258 runs in the two innings while losing all their wickets. North West posted a win by 196 runs. Lubbe, Forrester, Cloete and de Swardt all chipped in wickets, reinforcing a well-balanced bowling attack. Onke Nyaku picked 5 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side.

Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction

Newlands traditionally offers good new-ball assistance for fast bowlers, you’ll often see seam and swing early on under overcast or morning conditions. As a match progresses (day 2/3/4), the pitch tends to flatten out, bounce becomes a bit more predictable, and batting becomes easier. Spinners also get more effective later in the game. There’s often enough moisture early to help bowlers, especially fast ones. Given the above, the captain winning the toss is most likely to choose to field (bowl) first in a first-class match at Newlands. The early movement from the pitch and atmospheric conditions make bowling first a favorable strategy.

Weather Report

Weather in Cape Town / at Newlands is variable; coastal winds, occasional cloud cover, and microclimates mean conditions can change quickly. Early morning will begin with showers, with steady rain around midnight through to about 2-3 AM, temperatures hovering around 15-16 °C (59-60 °F) on October 14.

North West Players List

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Onke Nyaku, Diego Rosier, Rubin Hermann, Meeka-eel Prince, Alfred Mothoa, Jade de Klerk, Migael Pretorius, Dian Forrester, Janneman Malan, Caleb Seleka, Achille Cloete, Lutendo Tsanwani, Ludwig Schuld, Nealan van Heerden, Thobile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jade de Klerk All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Onke Nyaku Bowler Ruan de Swardt Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Dian Forrester All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West finished pretty low in the points table last season. North West are having a terrific campaign this season. They won both the games with spectacular batting performances in the two matches. They batted well and also bowled extremely aggressively to win the last game against the Titans.

Western Province Players List

Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Eddie Moore, George Linde, Jiveshan Pillay, Jono Bird, Joshua van Heerden, Juan James, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Oliver Whitehead, Tshepo Moreki, Valentine Kitime, Raeeq Daniels, Bongile Mfunelwa, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Smith Wicketkeeper Edward Moore Batter Juan James Batter Valentine Kitime Batter Mihlali Mpongwana All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Tshepo Moreki Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler Jiveshan Pillay Batter Dane Paterson Bowler

Western Province Team Form

The Western Province had a terrible start this season. The team lost both their games this season. They lost the last match against the Lions. Their batting order fell pretty quickly in the game and will be looking to get back in the competition.

Western Province vs North West Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Province lead the tally by 2-1.

North West Won: 1

Western Province Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Western Province vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score over runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

The North West had a terrific start to their campaign this season. The team has a strong batting order. They feature Lesiba Ngoepe and Meeka-eel Prince in the opening order. The pair played extremely well in the two games. They scored 85 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the first game. The pair scored 17 runs in the first innings of the last match where Ngoepe was retired not out. The players look in terrific form and will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Western Province vs North West First class Newlands, null Western Province Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! North West Dragons Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.18 Bet Now!

Western Province vs North West Top Batters

Lesiba Ngoepe to be the top batter for North West

Lesiba Ngoepe is the top scorer from the side currently. He has scored 270 runs in 3 innings. He possesses an average of 90.00. He scored 17 & 99 runs in the two innings in the last game. He will be looking to score well in the next game.

Daniel Smith to be the top batter for Western Province

Daniel Smith was fantastic in the current season of the competition. He amassed 205 runs from 4 innings at an average of 51.25. He scored 102 runs in the first innings of the last game.

Western Province vs North West Top Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be the top bowler for Western Province

Dane Paterson is the top bowler from the side. He has taken 8 wickets in 3 innings of the competition. He will be looking to bowl well in the next game as well.

Alfred Mothoa to be the top bowler for North West

Alfred Mothoa is a terrific bowler. He has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings of the game. He took 3 wickets in the last game.