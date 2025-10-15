Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Match Prediction
BIH
4%
Chance of Winning
VID
96%
Batery
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Aarya Seth leads Bihar Women’s bowling attack with four wickets in four innings so far.
- Disha Kasat, Vidarbha Women’s skipper, is their top run scorer with 130 runs in four innings.
- Vidarbha Women have a 1-0 tally against Bihar Women in their head-to-head record.
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning
Bihar Women continue to be winless in the tournament as they faced Kerala Women last time out and lost yet again. The latter scored 124 runs by the end of 20 overs and Bihar Women’s response was rather feeble. Yashita Singh and Vishalakshi Suman were the only noteworthy contributors as they scored 33 and 14 runs, respectively. However, with minimal support from the other batters, the team found themselves bundled out for a measly 75 runs in the 18th over. This resulted in a 49-run defeat for them despite being a part of a low scoring match.
Vidarbha Women, on the other hand, remain a dominant side in the tournament as they took their third victory of the season in the previous game against Jammu & Kashmir Women. The latter were restricted to a mere 101 runs in the first innings and the chase was a piece of cake for Vidarbha Women. Mona Meshram top-scored with an unbeaten 32 while Bharti Fulmali was a close second with 25 runs. Despite losing seven wickets, the team was comfortably over the line in 19 overs.
- Bihar Women chance of winning - 4%
- Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 96%
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips
Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal
Bihar Women have played four matches in the tournament this season where their opening scores have not seen the slightest progress. Prity Kumari and Vishalakshi Suman opened the first three games together and managed to secure scant scores of 1, 9 and 4 runs. In the last outing against Kerala Women, the former was replaced by Swarnima Chakrawarti but it made no difference whatsoever as the openers posted four runs on the board before the first dismissal. This puts them at a disadvantage once again as they take on Vidarbha Women’s bowlers.
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction
A total of eight matches have been held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium this season where the teams batting first have a massive advantage with five victories. Although the average first innings score of 120 is not entirely impressive, it is defensible at the venue which makes batting first the top choice for the next match as well.
Weather Report
The weather at Mohali will remain sunny with no likelihood of precipitation at all, and the temperature is set to touch 29 degrees Celsius.
Bihar Women Player List
Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Swarnima Chakrawarti
|
Batter
|
Vishalakshi Suman
|
Batter
|
Yashita Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harshita Bhardwaj
|
Batter
|
Pragati Singh (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Aarya Seth
|
All-rounder
|
Shruti Gupta
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Anshu K P Gupta Apurva
|
Bowler
|
Tejeshwi Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Rachna Singh
|
Bowler
|
Prity Kumari
|
Bowler
Bihar Women Team Form
Bihar Women have a weak batting lineup and their bowling attack is just as lackluster. They do not have the strength to fight Vidarbha Women in the next game.
Vidarbha Women Player List
Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley, Riddhima Maradwar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Disha Kasat (C)
|
Batter
|
Riddhima Maradwar
|
Batter
|
Latika Inamdar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
Sai Bhoyar
|
Batter
|
Kanchan Nagwani
|
All-rounder
|
Trupti Lodhe
|
All-rounder
|
Vedanti Salodkar
|
All-rounder
|
Nupur Kohale
|
Bowler
|
Komal Zanzad
|
Bowler
|
Gargi Wankar
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Women Team Form
Vidarbha Women are a powerful team and they have the firepower to be more formidable, particularly as they take on a significantly weaker Bihar Women.
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head
Vidarbha Women won the sole encounter against Bihar Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 1
Bihar Women - 0
Vidarbha Women - 1
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds
Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women
Bihar Women’s Prity Kumari, Vishalakshi Suman and Swarnima Chakrawarti have opened for the team in the last three games but it has brought no improvement whatsoever to the team’s opening wicket. Together, they set up single digit totals of 4, 1 and 9 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Vidarbha Women are not substantially better in this aspect as Disha Kasat and Riddhima Maradwar added 6, 0 and 17 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Nonetheless, the bookmakers are certain the latter will come good in the upcoming game.
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, null
Bihar
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters
Yashita Singh to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter
In the previous game against Kerala Women, Yashita Singh emerged as the leading run scorer for Bihar Women with 33 runs. She is currently their top batter overall this season with 72 runs in four innings. Moreover, her T20 career average of 22.29 is quite impressive which makes her the top contender against Vidarbha Women.
Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter
Disha Kasat was not Vidarbha Women’s top run scorer in the last game against Jammu & Kashmir Women where she was dismissed for ten runs. Nevertheless, she is their top batter in the tournament thus far with 130 runs in four innings. Based on her present form, she is anticipated to come out on top in the next encounter.
Bihar Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers
Aarya Seth to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler
Aarya Seth was the top wicket-taker for Bihar Women in the previous outing versus Kerala Women, having claimed a two-wicket haul in three overs along with an economy rate of 6.33. She is the team’s leading bowler overall with four wickets in two innings and an average of 19.00 in her T20 career thus far. She is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game as well.
Arya Gohane to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler
Arya Gohane was tied for second place in the last game against Jammu & Kashmir Women, having taken a single wicket in four overs with an excellent economy rate of 4.25. She is the leading wicket-taker for the team with six wickets in four innings which makes her the leading choice against Bihar Women, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha Women
- Bihar Women to win @ 12.00 (Batery)
- Vidarbha Women to win @ 1.04 (Batery)
Batery
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