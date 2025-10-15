BURL (Burnley) vs LUFC (Leeds United) Match Prediction BURL 27 % Chance of Winning LUFC 73 % Get ready for an exciting clash in the eighth match week of the Premier League, as Burnley will be going against Leeds United. This match will be played on 18 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Burnley takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Turf Moor. The start of the tournament has not been great for them, as the team holds 18th spot with just one win in 7 matches. The team will be eager to end its losing streak in the next game against Leeds. On the other hand, Leeds United have not been able to perform consistently, as the team holds 15th spot with 2 wins in 7 matches. Their next game against Burnley could be a great opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. In its previous match, Burnley suffered a loss against Aston Villa by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Leeds United also lost its previous match against Tottenham Hotspur by 1-2, which was a home game for the team. With both teams eager to break their losing momentum, only one will be able to succeed in the next Premier League clash.

Facts: The last time Burnley and Leeds United faced each other at Turf Moor, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Burnley has not defeated Leeds United even once in the Premier League, losing three games against them out of four.

Out of the last five victories secured by Leeds United over Burnley, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Turf Moor, both Burnley and Leeds United have won one game each, with three games ending in a draw.

Burnley vs Leeds United Chances of Winning

Leeds United has been strong against Burnley in their clashes against each other. Both teams have gone head-to-head four times in the Premier League, with Leeds United having three wins, and Burnley winning none, with one game ending in a draw.

With a strong record over Burnley, Leeds United will be going to the next clash with a higher chance of winning. But, their form in the away games has been mixed lately, as in their last two away games, the team won one against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-3 and lost the other against Fulham by 1-0.

On the other hand, Burnley will be taking the home ground advantage, which might help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. However, it should be noted that the team has been winless in its last two home games, drawing against Nottingham Forest by 1-1 and losing the other against Liverpool by 0-1.

Burnley vs Leeds United Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United is expected to be a close one, with Leeds United heading to the game as favourites to win. They have showcased strong performances against Burnley in the head-to-head encounters, which gives them an upper hand over them in the next game. On the other hand, Burnley should not be underestimated, as the team takes the home ground advantage. This might help them to secure an unexpected win over Leeds United in the next game. Therefore, Leeds United, with the odds of 2.31, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Burnley, with the odds of 3.30.

Leeds United have showcased some stellar performances this season, but have not managed to maintain their form. The team currently stands 15th in the rankings with 2 wins and 3 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 48 shots out of which 30 shots remained on target inside the box. Along with that, the team has scored a penalty and a free kick, with their XG rate standing at 7.77 after seven games. Leeds United have suffered on its defensive side, with the team conceding 11 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.57; still, they have made 57 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has star players such as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with a goal and 62 passes in 5 appearances, Noah Okafor, with 2 goals and 66 passes, and Lukas Nmecha, with a goal and 36 passes in 7 appearances. To the midfield, the team has Brenden Aaronson, with 97 passes and 13 tackles in 7 appearances, Anton Stach, with a goal and an assist, Sean Longstaff, also with a goal and an assist, and Daniel James, with 38 passes and a tackle in 4 appearances. Leeds United has some depth in its defence, with players such as Jayden Bogle, with 21 tackles and 11 interceptions in 7 appearances, Gabriel Gudmundsson, with 15 tackles and 6 interceptions, Ethan Ampadu, with 12 tackles and 6 interceptions in 5 appearances, Pascal Struijk, with 4 tackles and 2 interceptions in 7 appearances, Joe Rodon, with a goal and 8 interceptions, and James Justin. Karl Darlow is likely to be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 12 saves in 4 appearances.

Leeds United will be taking a look at the next game as the perfect opportunity to regain their momentum, as they have been struggling to secure wins lately. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored and conceded 6 goals, which highlights the strength of its attacking side. But it also shows that their defensive side has failed to convert the strength of the attacking side into wins. Due to this reason, only one of their last five games has ended with a clean sheet. As of now, it is unlikely for Leeds United to win the next game against Burnley with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Burnley has struggled a lot this season, putting them in the relegation zone with a win and 5 losses in 7 matches. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 5 but conceded 12 goals, showcasing how their defensive unit has failed to perform well. This season, the team has also scored 7 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 36 shots out of which 14 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has made 2229 passes, and their XG rate stands high at 4.29 after seven games. On the defensive side, Burnley has conceded 15 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 2.14; still, they have been able to secure 73 interceptions and 40 blocks in this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Lyle Foster, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Jaidon Anthony, with 4 goals and an assist, Loum Tchaouna, with 70 passes and 5 tackles, and Jacob Bruun Larsen, with an assist and 52 passes in 5 appearances. In the middle, the team has Florentino, with 132 passes and 18 tackles in 4 appearances, Josh Cullen, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Josh Laurent, with 132 passes and 12 interceptions, and Lesley Ugochukwu, with a goal and 83 passes in 6 appearances. On their defensive side, Burnley brings in players such as Kyle Walker, with 11 tackles and 7 interceptions in 7 appearances, Quilindschy Hartman, with 2 assists and 14 tackles, Maxime Estève, with 9 interceptions and 8 blocks, Axel Tuanzebe, with 3 tackles and an interception in one appearance, Hjalmar Ekdal, with 8 tackles and 6 blocks in 6 appearances, and Lucas Pires. Martin Dúbravka will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, having a clean sheet and 29 saves in 7 appearances.

Both Burnley and Leeds United will be able to bring their best line-ups for the next game, as no player from either team currently remains close to the risk of being suspended. But, it should be noted that Burnley has received 10 yellow cards and 1 red card till now, making them likely to get two more yellow cards in the next game against Leeds United.

Final Prediction: Leeds United to beat Burnley in Premier League match.

Burnley vs Leeds United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 66

Burnley Wins: 19

Leeds United Wins: 33

Matches are Drawn: 14

Burnley vs Leeds United Betting Odds

Burnley to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.30

Leeds United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.31

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.