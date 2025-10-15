BHAFC (Brighton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction BHAFC 51 % Chance of Winning NUFC 49 % Fans are about to get an exciting clash in the eighth match week of the Premier League, as Brighton will now be going against Newcastle United. This match will be played on 18 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Brighton takes the home ground advantage with the match being at the American Express Stadium. Brighton has not secured a good start to this season, as the team holds 2 wins in 7 matches which puts them 12th in the standings. But the next match against Newcastle United proves to be a vital opportunity for them to secure another win and enter the top ten. On the other hand, Newcastle United also holds 2 wins in 7 matches but stands at the 11th spot in the rankings. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Brighton. In its previous match, Brighton had drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Newcastle United secured a win over Nottingham Forest by 2-0, which was a home game for the team. As both teams eye for their third win of the season, it will be intense to see which one of them enters the top ten.‌

Facts: The last time Brighton and Newcastle United faced each other at American Express Stadium, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United last defeated Brighton during the Premier League 2022/23 edition, winning the home game by 4-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Brighton over Newcastle United, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at American Express Stadium, Brighton has been strong with two wins, as Newcastle United won none and three games ended in a draw.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Chances of Winning

Brighton has been strong against Newcastle United in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Brighton holds the upper hand with two wins, as Newcastle United won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

With Brighton holding a strong record against Newcastle United along with the home ground advantage, the team has a higher chance of winning the next game. The team has not lost any of its last two home games, winning against Manchester City by 2-1 and drawing against Tottenham Hotspur by 2-2.

On the other hand, Newcastle United will be relying on its winning momentum, which might help them to secure a turnaround in the game. However, they have not been able to give the best performance over the last two away games, drawing against Leeds United and Bournemouth by 0-0.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The next Premier League clash between Brighton and Newcastle United will be a thriller, as Brighton enters the game being close favourites to win. They have been dominant against Newcastle United in the head-to-head encounters, and also grab the home ground advantage, which could help the team to secure a win and enter the top ten in the rankings. On the other hand, Newcastle United will be relying on its winning momentum, which could help them to grab an unexpected win and enter the top ten. Therefore, Brighton, with the odds of 2.57, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Newcastle United, with the odds of 2.75.

Brighton has shown mixed performances in the Premier League as of now, with 2 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches, which puts them 12th in the standings. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.43, and they have also made 60 shots, out of which 21 shots remained on target inside the box. Brighton has managed to score two out of three penalties, and their XG rate stands high at 11.36 after seven games. The team has also conceded 10 goals, putting their goals conceded per match rate at 1.43; with 54 interceptions and 15 blocks this season.

For them, the forward unit will be having players such as Yankuba Minteh, with a goal and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Danny Welbeck, with 2 goals and 74 passes, and Georginio Rutter, with an assist and 68 passes in 6 appearances. To the middle, the team has Brajan Gruda, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Diego Gómez, with 88 passes and 16 tackles in 6 appearances, Carlos Baleba, with 126 passes and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, Yasin Ayari, with a goal and 15 tackles, and Mats Wieffer, with an assist and 127 passes in 5 appearances. Their defensive side also has some depth with stars such as Jan Paul van Hecke, with a goal and 8 tackles in 7 appearances, Ferdi Kadioglu, with 134 passes and 9 tackles in 6 appearances, Lewis Dunk, with 8 tackles and 5 interceptions in 7 appearances, and Joël Veltman, with 84 passes and 15 tackles in 4 appearances. Bart Verbruggen will be their primary goalkeeper in the next game with 14 saves in 7 appearances.

Brighton will be entering the next Premier League clash against Newcastle United with a strong line-up, which will be playing an important role for them to secure a win over them. Over their last five matches this season, the team has scored 9 and conceded 7 goals. This shows that their attacking side has been able to deliver well, it is the defensive side which requires some improvements. Also, none of the last five matches played by Brighton have been a clean sheet, which might allow Newcastle United to get a turnaround in the game. As of now, it is unlikely for Brighton to win the next game against Newcastle United with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Newcastle United has also shown a similar performance to Brighton this season, as they stand 11th in the rankings with 2 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. In their last five matches this season, the team has scored 4 goals and conceded just 2, highlighting their defensive strength. This season, the team has scored 6 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.86, and they have also made 50 shots, out of which 33 shots remained on target inside the box. The team has scored a penalty, and their XG rate stands at 8.63 after seven games. To the defence, Newcastle has conceded 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.71; with 59 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has star performers such as Anthony Gordon, with 70 passes and 4 tackles in 4 appearances, Anthony Elanga, with 92 passes and a tackle in 7 appearances, Nick Woltemade, with 3 goals and 54 passes in 4 appearances, and Yoane Wissa. In the middle, the team has Joelinton, with 133 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Sandro Tonali, with an assist and 359 passes in 7 appearances, Bruno Guimarães, with 2 goals and 259 passes in 6 appearances, and Harvey Barnes, with 82 passes and 2 tackles in 7 appearances. Their defending side has some depth with players such as Kieran Trippier, with 5 tackles and 4 interceptions in 6 appearances, Sven Botman, with 3 tackles and 5 interceptions in 5 appearances, Malick Thiaw, with 4 tackles and 8 interceptions in 4 appearances, Dan Burn, with an assist and 9 tackles in 7 appearances, Fabian Schär, with 4 tackles and 6 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Lewis Hall, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 3 appearances. Nick Pope will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 5 clean sheets and 19 saves in 7 appearances.

Lewis Dunk and Mats Wieffer from Brighton are currently having three yellow cards each to their name, putting them two away from suspension. Except for them, no player from either Brighton or Newcastle United is close to a suspension. It is likely that Brighton to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Newcastle United.

Final Prediction: Brighton to beat Newcastle United in Premier League match.

Brighton vs Newcastle United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 37

Brighton Wins: 15

Newcastle United Wins: 11

Matches are Drawn: 11

Brighton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Brighton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.57

Newcastle United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.75

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.