NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction NFFC 35 % Chance of Winning CHE 65 % The eighth match week of the Premier League will now commence, with Nottingham Forest and Chelsea going against each other in the first game. This match will be played on 18 October at 5:00 PM IST, as Nottingham Forest takes the home ground advantage with the match being at The City Ground. The team has not been able to regain form this season, which puts them 17th in the standings with just a win in 7 matches. Their next game against Chelsea will prove to be a real challenge for the team to regain its form. On the other hand, Chelsea has been performing well, with 3 wins in 7 matches, which puts them 7th in the rankings. Their next match against Nottingham Forest would help the team to enter the top five if they are able to secure a win. In its previous match, Nottingham Forest suffered a loss against Newcastle United by 2-0, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Chelsea secured an impressive win over Liverpool by 2-1, which was a home game for the team. As Nottingham aims to end its losing streak, Chelsea will be eager to continue its winning momentum.

Facts: The last time Nottingham Forest and Chelsea faced each other at The City Ground, the match ended in favour of Chelsea by 0-1.

Nottingham Forest last defeated Chelsea during the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Chelsea over Nottingham Forest, three of them have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at The City Ground, Chelsea holds the upper hand with three wins, as Nottingham Forest won one, and one game resulted in a draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Chances of Winning

Chelsea holds the upper hand over Nottingham Forest in the clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Chelsea has been strong with two wins, as Nottingham Forest won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Chelsea, with a strong record against Nottingham Forest, will be heading to the next game with higher chances of winning. But it should be noted that the team has been winless in both of its last away games, losing against Manchester United by 2-1 and drawing against Brentford by 2-2.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be keen to turn the tables, as they also hold the home ground advantage in the next game. Their form has not been good at home games, with the team losing both of their last two home matches against Sunderland by 0-1 and West Ham United by 0-3.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be a thriller for the fans, as Chelsea heads to the game being the strong favourites to win. Their strong record against Nottingham Forest in the head-to-head encounters will favour the team to continue its winning momentum this season. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest will be taking the home ground advantage, and this could help them to secure a turnaround, if possible. Thus, Chelsea, with the odds of 1.99, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Nottingham Forest, with the odds of 3.62.

Chelsea has now regained its form in the Premier League, as the team holds 7th spot in the rankings with 3 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 13 goals, putting their goal-per-match rate at 1.86, and they have also made 64 shots out of which 31 shots were on target inside the box. Chelsea has also scored a penalty, and their XG rate stands high at 11.19 after seven games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 9 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.29; as they have also made 77 interceptions and 21 blocks till now.

Chelsea will be coming to the next game with formidable forwards such as Pedro Neto, with a goal and 151 passes in 7 appearances, João Pedro, with 2 goals and 3 assists, Alejandro Garnacho, with 25 passes and a tackle in 2 appearances, and Estêvão, with a goal and an assist in 6 appearances. In the middle, the team has Enzo Fernández, with 3 goals and an assist in 7 appearances, Moisés Caicedo, with 3 goals and 436 passes, Cole Palmer, with a goal and 48 passes in 3 appearances, and Facundo Buononotte. Their defensive unit has depth with stars such as Marc Cucurella, with 2 assists and 14 tackles in 7 appearances, Reece James, with an assist and 11 interceptions, Benoît Badiashile, with a tackle and 2 interceptions in 2 appearances, Malo Gusto, with an assist and 7 tackles in 6 appearances, Josh Acheampong, with 2 tackles and 3 interceptions in 3 appearances, and Wesley Fofana, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions. Robert Sánchez will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 2 clean sheets and 13 saves in 7 appearances.

It is clear that Chelsea will be bringing it's all-round squad to the next game, providing a tough challenge to Nottingham Forest in the next game. But their form has raised some concerns, with the team scoring and conceding 8 goals over their last five Premier League matches. However, one of their last five matches resulted in a clean sheet, which could help them to get an upper hand against the weak attacking side of Nottingham Forest. It is now likely that Chelsea will win the next game against Nottingham Forest with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest has failed to develop its performance this season, putting them 17th in the standings with a win and 4 losses in 7 matches. Their form has not been good, with the team scoring just one and conceding 10 goals over their last five Premier League matches. This season, the team has scored 5 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 0.71, and they have also made 56 shots out of which 28 shots have remained on target inside the box. The team has made 3542 passes, and their XG rate stands at 6.77 after seven games. On the defensive side, Nottingham has conceded 12 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.71; as they still have 53 interceptions and 19 blocks this season.

To the forward side, the team has Chris Wood, with 2 goals and 79 passes in 7 appearances, Dan Ndoye, with a goal and an assist, and Igor Jesus, with 29 passes and 3 tackles in 6 appearances. Their midfield unit is strong with stars such as Elliot Anderson, with an assist and 21 tackles in 7 appearances, Morgan Gibbs-White, with an assist and 316 passes, Ryan Yates, with 51 passes and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, and James McAtee, with 58 passes and 2 tackles. Nottingham faces some challenges with its defensive side, which has depth with players such as Neco Williams, with a goal and 18 tackles in 7 appearances, Jair Cunha, with 2 tackles and 2 interceptions in one appearance, Nicolò Savona, with 3 tackles and an interception in 2 appearances, Nikola Milenkovic, with 3 tackles and 7 interceptions in 7 appearances, Morato, with 6 tackles and 2 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Ola Aina, with 6 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances. Matz Sels will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Chelsea, with 25 saves in 7 appearances.

Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest remains close to a suspension, being one yellow card away from a one-match suspension. Except for him, no other player from either Nottingham Forest or Chelsea is currently close to being suspended in the tournament. For the next game, it is likely for Nottingham Forest to get at least two yellow cards against Chelsea.

Final Prediction: Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest in Premier League match.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-to-head

Matches Played: 99

Nottingham Forest Wins: 26

Chelsea Wins: 42

Matches are Drawn: 31

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.62

Chelsea to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.99

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.90

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.