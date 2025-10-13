Facts: Sampada Dixit leads Uttar Pradesh Women’s run charts with 51 runs in two innings thus far.

Tejeshwi Kumar stands as the top wicket-taker for Bihar Women with three wickets in two innings.

Uttar Pradesh Women lead their head-to-head tally against Bihar Women by a 1-0 scoreline in the previous three seasons.

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Bihar Women’s two defeats on the trot do not inspire confidence whatsoever, particularly as they faced a humiliating loss at the hands of Gujarat Women in the last outing. The former, having batted first, scored 79 runs which was not adequate in the slightest. Harshita Bhardwaj’s 33 was the only standout performance in the innings and the bowlers had absolutely nothing they could work with. They watched with folded arms as Gujarat Women overhauled the score with ease, losing by a massive eight-wicket margin.

They are no match for Uttar Pradesh Women who come into this game with two successive victories, and they overcame Jammu & Kashmir Women in the previous encounter. After limiting the latter to 114 runs, Uttar Pradesh Women’s chase was a breeze. Sampada Dixit and Sonali Singh were the top scorers with 36 and 33 runs, respectively, and they helped take the team over the line with seven wickets to spare.

Bihar Women chance of winning - 93%

Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 7%

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal

Bihar Women’s first wicket has not produced adequate results for the team this season as Preeti Kumari and Vishalakshi Suman have both been off the mark on an individual front. In the two matches they have played thus far, the pair set up single digit totals of nine and four runs before the first dismissal. Their inability to anchor the wicket puts them at a disadvantage against Uttar Pradesh Women’s bowlers.

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

In the two games played at PCA New Cricket Stadium this season, the teams fielding first emerged victorious on both occasions. The average first innings total of 71 is rather low which makes the batting sides vulnerable at this venue. This will make chasing the favored strategy in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The weather at New Chandigarh will be sunny on the day of the game with absolutely no forecast for the rain. The temperature is expected to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Women Player List

Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.

Predicted Playing XI

Preeti Kumari Batter Vishalakshi Suman Batter Yashita Singh All-rounder Harshita Bhardwaj Batter Pragati Singh (C) All-rounder Aarya Seth All-rounder Shruti Gupta Wicket-keeper Anshu K P Gupta Apurva Bowler Tejeshwi Kumar All-rounder Rachna Singh Bowler Prity Kumari Bowler

Bihar Women Team Form

Bihar Women are lacking in terms of batting prowess and their bowlers, too, have got their work cut out ahead of the next game.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Sampada Dixit Batter Muskan Malik Batter Sonali Singh (C) Bowler Nishi Kashyap Wicket-keeper Nishu Choudhary Batter Anjali Singh All-rounder Garima Yadav All-rounder Sonam Yadav Bowler Shilpi Yadav Bowler Archana Devi Bowler Almas Bharadwaj Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Women’s batting displays have been strong so far and they are expected to carry that momentum forward in the tournament.

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Uttar Pradesh Women won their sole head-to-head encounter against Bihar Women in the last three seasons.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Bihar Women - 0

Uttar Pradesh Women - 1

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women

Prity Kumari and Vishalakshi Suman’s partnership has not been fruitful for Bihar Women so far, having secured stands of nine and four runs in the last two games. However, this is not to say that Uttar Pradesh Women have been anything out of the ordinary in this regard. Sampada Dixit and Muskan Malik added 5 and 14 runs to the first wicket so far but the bookmakers are quite certain that the latter have the firepower to put on a competitive stand in the next game.

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women T20 PCA New Cricket Stadium, null Bihar Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 12.95 Bet Now!

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters

Preeti Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter

Preeti Kumari has not contributed a great deal in the tournament so far considering she has a total of nine runs in two innings so far. Nevertheless, she was their leading run-getter in the 2024 season of the competition where she scored 122 runs in five innings. She is expected to come good in the upcoming encounter.

Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Sampada Dixit scored 15 runs in the first game and went on to be their top batter in the last game against Mumbai Women, having scored 36 runs. The debutant has 51 runs in two T20 innings thus far along with an average of 25.50, and she is poised to be their standout batter in the next outing against Bihar Women.

Bihar Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Tejeshwi Kumar to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler

Tejeshwi Kumar delivered 2.1 overs in the last game against Gujarat Women and although she failed to capture any wickets, she was the top bowler in the first game where she bagged a three-wicket haul in four overs. She has an average of 27.17 in her T20 career so far, and she is anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sonam Yadav is the joint leading wicket-taker for Uttar Pradesh Women this season with four wickets in two innings so far. She has a total of 19 wickets in her T20 career of 13 innings along with an outstanding average of 10.21, making her the favorite for the next clash as well.