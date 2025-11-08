CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs AFCB (Bournemouth) Prediction CPFC 61 % Chance of Winning AFCB 39 % A high-stakes encounter is set to take place in the eighth match week of the Premier League, as Crystal Palace goes against Bournemouth. This match will be played on 18 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Crystal Palace takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Selhurst Park. They have been able to perform well this season, as they hold 6th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 7 matches. Moreover, the next game against Bournemouth could help the team to grab another win and enter the top ten. On the other hand, Bournemouth has also been performing well this season, as they stand 4th in the rankings with 4 wins in 7 matches. They will be eager to continue the winning momentum in the next game against Crystal Palace. In its previous match, Crystal Palace lost to Everton by 2-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Bournemouth secured a win against Fulham by 3-1, which was a home game for the team. As Crystal Palace aims to regain its winning momentum, Bournemouth will try to continue its winning streak. On this page Facts:

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Our Prediction Favorites to win



Facts: The last time Crystal Palace and Bournemouth faced each other at Selhurst Park, the match resulted in a goalless draw.

Bournemouth last defeated Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023/24 season, winning the home game by 1-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Crystal Palace over Bournemouth, four of them have been with a clean sheet, highlighting the strength of its defensive side.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace holds the upper hand with three wins, as Bournemouth won one and one game ended in a draw.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Chances of Winning

Bournemouth has been strong against Crystal Palace in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Bournemouth holds the upper hand with two wins, as Crystal Palace won one, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

However, Crystal Palace has a strong record over Bournemouth in the Premier League and also takes home ground advantage, which enhances their chances of winning. The team has not lost any of its last two home games, winning against Liverpool by 2-1 and drawing against Sunderland by 0-0.

On the other hand, Bournemouth will be taking advantage of its winning streak with a strong overall record against Crystal Palace to turn the tables. They have also been undefeated in the last two away games, drawing against Leeds United by 2-2 and winning against Tottenham Hotspur by 0-1.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will be intense, as Crystal Palace heads to the game being the favourites to win. They have been strong against Bournemouth in the Premier League head-to-head encounters, and also take the home ground advantage, which will help the team to secure another win and enter the top five. On the other hand, Bournemouth will be taking advantage of its winning streak and a strong overall record against Crystal Palace, which might help them to give some competition in the next game. Therefore, Crystal Palace, with the odds of 2.25, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Bournemouth, with the odds of 3.20.

Crystal Palace has showcased strong performances this season, with the team holding 6th spot with 3 wins and a loss in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.29, and they have also made 72 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Crystal Palace has managed to score a penalty this season, and their XG rate stands high at 12.94 after seven games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded just 5 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.71; with 63 interceptions and 21 blocks in this season.

Crystal Palace has strong players in the forward side, such as Ismaïla Sarr, with 3 goals and an assist in 5 appearances, Jean-Philippe Mateta, with 2 goals and 80 passes in 7 appearances, and Eddie Nketiah, with a goal and 13 passes in 3 appearances. In the middle, the team has Yéremy Pino, with 115 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Daichi Kamada, with 161 passes and 19 tackles, Adam Wharton, with 191 passes and 6 tackles in 6 appearances, Will Hughes, with 144 passes and 5 tackles, and Justin Devenny, with 52 passes and 7 tackles in 7 appearances. Their defensive side has been among the strongest this season, with players like Daniel Muñoz, with a goal and an assist in 7 appearances, Tyrick Mitchell, with a goal and 27 tackles, Maxence Lacroix, with an assist and 15 tackles, Marc Guéhi, with a goal and an assist, Chris Richards, with 16 tackles and 9 interceptions, and Borna Sosa. Dean Henderson will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 3 clean sheets and 13 saves in 7 appearances.

It is clear that Crystal Palace is fully prepared for the next game against Bournemouth with its formidable line-up, which plays a crucial role in its winning factor. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 8 and conceded just 4 goals, which showcases how strong their defensive side has been lately. Moreover, it should be noted that two of their last five Premier League matches have resulted in a clean sheet, which will further help them to put pressure on the attackers of Bournemouth. It is likely for Crystal Palace to win the next game against them with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Bournemouth has been stronger than Crystal Palace this season, as they hold 4th spot with 4 wins and one loss in 7 matches. Over their last five matches, the team has also scored 8 and conceded 5 goals, which highlights the equal level of competition they will be putting against Crystal Palace. This season, the team has scored 11 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.57, and they have also made 62 shots out of which 28 remained on target inside the box. Bournemouth has scored a penalty and a free kick, as their XG rate stands at 8.43 after seven games. To the defensive side, the team has conceded 8 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1.14; with 60 interceptions and 17 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Evanilson, with a goal and 104 passes in 7 appearances, Antoine Semenyo, with 6 goals and 3 assists, and Justin Kluivert, with a goal and 65 passes in 6 appearances. In the middle, the team has David Brooks, with an assist and 175 passes in 7 appearances, Marcus Tavernier, with a goal and 190 passes, Alex Scott, with a goal and 231 passes, Tyler Adams, with 343 passes and 18 tackles, and Ryan Christie, with 92 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances. Bournemouth also holds depth with its defence, having stars such as Adrien Truffert, with an assist and 14 tackles in 7 appearances, Marcos Senesi, with 2 assists and 13 interceptions, Bafodé Diakité, with 8 tackles and 6 interceptions in 6 appearances, James Hill, with 3 tackles and 3 interceptions in 6 appearances, Adam Smith, with a tackle and an interception in 3 appearances, and Julio Soler. Djordje Petrovic will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, with 3 clean sheets and 19 saves in 7 appearances.

Álex Jiménez, Tyler Adams from Bournemouth, and Will Hughes, Daniel Muñoz from Crystal Palace hold 3 yellow cards each, being close to a suspension in the Premier League. If any of these players get one more yellow card in the next game, the respective teams might be pressured to bring some line-up changes. As of now, it is likely for Bournemouth to get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Crystal Palace.

Final Prediction: Crystal Palace to beat Bournemouth in Premier League match.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

Matches Played: 61

Crystal Palace Wins: 28

Bournemouth Wins: 31

Matches are Drawn: 22

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.25

Bournemouth to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.20

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.58

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.