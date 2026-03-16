Facts: Boland’s Imran Manack is the third leading bowler of the competition so far with three wickets in one innings.

JJ Smuts, Dolphins’ opener, leads their run charts with 58 runs in a single innings thus far.

Boland vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Boland nearly made a meal of a simple chase as they took on Titans for the first outing but they managed to make it over the line in the end. The latter were restricted to a ridiculously low score of 110 which cannot be defended in limited overs cricket. Boland had a surefire shot at victory and they stumbled several times along the way before they got to the finish line; Gavin Kaplan’s unbeaten 42 was the top score for the team and the rest of the batters made meager contributions. Even though it was enough to win, they lost a total of five wickets along the way and won with five wickets in hand.

Dolphins had a tough task in the last game since they had to chase down a daunting total of 343 set by Warriors. Although opener JJ Smuts put the team in the right direction with 58 runs on the board, he was let down by the rest of the team who were unable to make a valuable contribution. Eventually, Dolphins found themselves bundled out for just 217 which handed them a 126-run pasting in the first encounter.

Boland chance of winning - 62%

Dolphins chance of winning - 38%

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Boland vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before first dismissal

Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts opened three out of four matches together in their 2023 campaign and they returned as the opening pair for the team once again. They are a dependable duo and in the first match versus Warriors, they scored 37 runs together before the former’s dismissal. Last season, the team’s first wicket boasted scores of 143, 8, 30 and 5 runs. Although they do not have great consistency, they are expected to keep the momentum going and set up another big score in the second fixture as well.

Boland vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

Boland Park is a fielding track through and through, and during the encounter between Boland and Warriors this season, the latter won after electing to field first. In the 2023 season, the teams fielding first emerged victorious two out of three times and the average first innings total of 272 was not particularly daunting. This makes chasing a lucrative option for the next game.

Weather Report

Despite partly cloudy skies at Paarl, the chance of precipitation is as low as 10% and the temperature is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

There is certainly room for improvement in Boland’s batting and their bowling attack is their biggest strength at the moment.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Khaya Zondo Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Marques Ackerman (C) Batter Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ batting and bowling were both equally dismal in the previous match and they would have to bring about a substantial change in order to overcome Boland.

Boland vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

Boland and Dolphins were slated to play against each other thrice in the tournament so far but two of those matches ended without a result. Dolphins managed to eke out one victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Boland - 0

Dolphins - 1

No Result - 2

Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Boland

In Boland’s first game versus Titans this season, openers Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen notched up a mere 16 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. This was not enough and it pales in comparison to their opening scores of 9, 80 and 89 in the last three games of the previous season. On the contrary, Dolphins’ openers had a much better outing against Warriors as Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts added 37 runs to the first wicket. In the last three fixtures of the last season, the openers scored 143, 8 and 30 runs together. The bookmakers rely on Dolphins’ first partnership to outdo that of Boland in the next outing.

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Boland vs Dolphins Best Batters

Pieter Malan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Pieter Malan only managed to score 11 runs in the first game against Titans before he faced a lethal lbw but he was Boland’s second leading run scorer in the previous season with 365 runs in six innings. He is a reliable player for their side and will be expected to bounce back in the next game, especially with his average of 60.83 in the last season.

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

JJ Smuts scored a half-century against Warriors in the first match with 58 runs, making him the team’s leading scorer. In the 2023 season, he was the second highest run-getter for Dolphins with 169 runs in four innings, including two half-centuries. He had an average of 42.25 and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture, too.

Boland vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack was the joint highest wicket-taker for Boland in the last game against Titans with three wickets but his spell was mighty impressive; in 7.4 overs, he bowled two maidens and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 1.56. He now has an outstanding average of 4.00 in the tournament, making him the top pick for the next game.

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele was tied as Dolphins’ best bowler in the previous outing against Warriors, having taken one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 6.20. He was the team’s second leading wicket-taker in the 2023 season with four wickets in three innings and an average of 28.75. He remains the top choice against Boland.