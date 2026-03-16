Facts: Titans’ Keegan Petersen, who played for Boland last season, was the second leading batter of the 2023 tournament with 383 runs in six innings.

Titans’ Dewald Brevis was the third highest run scorer in the previous season with 372 runs in seven innings.

Boland vs Titans Chances of Winning

Boland were a weak contender in the 2023 season where they eked out just two wins in their entire campaign. Their last match was against Western Province who went on to lift the trophy later in the season, and Boland’s batting performance was below the mark. They posted 255 runs on the board which was made possible by Keegan Petersen’s 94 and skipper Pieter Malan’s 43. However, this was not enough for the bowlers to defend and they allowed Western Province to get by with five wickets still in hand.

Titans were only marginally better than Boland last season and they ended up as a middling team in the tournament. The last game they played against the Lions was absolutely disastrous, especially from a batting standpoint. Titans piled on a mere 78 runs before they were entirely bowled out and, needless to say, it was a breeze for the Lions. The Titans faced an embarrassing eight-wicket loss.

Boland chance of winning - 45%

Titans chance of winning - 55%

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Boland vs Titans Betting Tips

Keegan Petersen transferred to Titans after playing for Boland last season, and he was a major powerhouse in the competition. In six innings, he managed to score 383 runs and a majority of his innings were ridiculously successful, having bagged a century and three half-centuries. He had a stellar average of 76.60 and will be backed to put on another show in his first appearance for Titans.

Clyde Fortuin was Boland’s linchpin at the front during the 2023 season and his partnership with Janneman Malan took off well. In the last five matches of the previous tournament, the duo set up first wicket stands 9, 80, 89, 130 and 1. Even though Malan is not with the team this season, the team’s opening order will be in safe hands with Clyde Fortuin still leading the innings.

Boland vs Titans Toss Prediction

Boland Park hosted three matches in the last season where those chasing a target edged out two wins. Even though batting first was the favorite option two out of three times, it did not seem to be a viable strategy, especially with a low average first innings total of 272. Fielding first is going to be the sought after option this time around.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are expected at Paarl with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius and no signs of rain whatsoever.

Boland Player List

Pieter Malan (c), Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Clyde Fortuin, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Engelbrecht Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Ferisco Adams All-rounder Pieter Malan (C) Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Jevano Baron All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland were struggling in the tournament and could not really mount a challenge against any of their competitors. They do not have a compelling track record against Titans.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Keegan Petersen Batter Joshua van Heerden Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Corbin Bosch Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht Bowler Merrick Brett Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans edged out three victories in the last season and they have a flawless record against Boland. Their top order batting could use some improvement ahead of the new season.

Boland vs Titans Head-to-Head

Boland have faced Titans three times in the tournament thus far and the latter have a clean sweep with a 3-0 lead.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Boland - 0

Titans - 3

Boland vs Titans Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Titan

Titans had quite an unstable first wicket in the last season where wicket-keeper batter Modiri Litheko was the mainstay opener along with Joshua van Heerden and Matthew Kleinveldt. The pair secured measly opening stands of 2, 0 and 31 runs in the last three games of the season. They are no match for Boland’s opening wicket considering Clyde Fortuin and Janneman Malan added 9, 80 and 89 runs to the first wicket in their last three matches. Since the disparity between the teams is quite pronounced, the bookmakers back Boland to achieve a superior opening partnership to Titans.

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Boland vs Titans Best Batters

Pieter Malan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Pieter Malan was Boland’s second leading batter in the competition last season with 365 runs in six innings. He was a mature and reliable player, having scored a century and a half-century. He missed out on a fifty in the last game of the season against Western Province, having scored 43 runs. With an average of 60.83, the skipper is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Dewald Brevis to be Titan’s Best Batter

In the 2023 season, Dewald Brevis was the leading batter for Titan as he ended up with 372 runs in seven innings. He was extremely impressive throughout the season and his consistency was remarkable, having scored two tons and a half-century. Averaging at 53.14, he remains the top choice to be their standout batter once again.

Boland vs Titans Best Bowlers

Siyabonga Mahima to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Siyabonga Mahima was tied as Boland’s second highest wicket-taker in the 2023 season with six wickets in four innings. Even though his bowling average of 33.83 was not particularly impressive, he is relied upon to return in better form to do well in the upcoming fixture.

Matthew Boast to be Titan’s Best Bowler

Matthew Boast picked five wickets in the previous season of the tournament, having taken part in three innings. There is slight room for improvement in his consistency and his average of 31.60 was not entirely promising but he is anticipated to come good after making a fresh start this season.