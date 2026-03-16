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Dolphins vs Warriors Match Prediction

DOL

47%

Chance of Winning

WARR

53%

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South Africa

Kingsmead, Durban

Dolphins are slated to take on Warriors in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One with the match taking place on February 16, 2025. The game will be played at Kingsmead, Durban, and it is scheduled to commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Jason Smith led Dolphins’ run charts with 266 runs in four innings last season.
  • Patrick Kruger emerged as Warriors’ leading batter with 303 runs in four innings.

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Dolphins vs Warriors Chances of Winning

Dolphins were, without a doubt, faced with the most misfortune of any team last season since four out of seven matches were either abandoned or ended without a result. They did not have a fair shot at the title like the others and the constant gaps impacted their performance. Their last completed game was against Western Province where the latter batted first and posted 302 runs on the board. It was a doable task and openers JJ Smuts and Marques Ackerman laid down a solid foundation with 94 and 72 runs, respectively. However, the rest of the team failed to build on their 143-run stand and their entire batting lineup came crashing down one by one. They were eventually bundled out for 257, leading to a 45-run defeat.

Warriors also did not necessarily have luck on their side as their first two games of the season were abandoned. They were left with five matches and they kicked off their campaign with a three-match winning streak. Nevertheless, they faltered badly against North West in their last match where Warriors batted first and posted 94 runs before getting bowled out. This was an awful performance and the bowlers still put in their best effort to take three wickets before their target was, inevitably, surpassed.

  • Dolphins chance of winning - 47%
  • Warriors chance of winning - 53%

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Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before first dismissal

Dolphins were perhaps the most unlucky team in the competition last season and out of three completed games and one match which ended without a result, the openers tried their best to remain steadfast. Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts opened the first three matches while Marques Ackerman replaced the former in the last game. Although their partnerships fluctuated, the team had opening scores of 143, 8, 30 and 5 runs. Since they were able to make hay when the sun was shining, they are expected to set up a competitive opening total this time, too.

Dolphins vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Kingsmead hosted four matches in the last season out of which only three were played to fruition. The teams chasing took two victories while those batting first won once. Although batting first was the preferred option two out of three times, it did not quite go to plan and the average first innings score of 278 was an achievable target. For the upcoming game, fielding first will be the toss winner’s top choice.

Weather Report

A mild 20% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Durban and it will be overcast on match day with the temperature reaching 29 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Sarel Erwee (c), Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

JJ Smuts

All-rounder

Marques Ackerman

Batter

Khaya Zondo

Batter

Bryce Parsons

All-rounder

Jason Smith

Batter

Sarel Erwee (C)

Batter

Tshepang Dithole

Wicket-keeper

Andile Simelane

Bowler

Eathan Bosch

Bowler

Okuhle Cele

Bowler

Ottneil Baartman

Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ batting was largely carried by Jason Smith and JJ Smuts. Their batting effort was impressive considering they only played three innings in the tournament.

Warriors Player List

Matthew Breetzke (c), Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Senuran Muthusamy, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu.

Predicted Playing XI

Jean du Plessis

Batter

Christiaan Jonker

Batter

Sinethemba Qeshile

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Breetzke (C)

Batter

Ethan Frosler

All-rounder

Andile Mokgakane

Batter

Patrick Kruger

All-rounder

Beyers Swanepoel

Bowler

Renaldo Meyer

Bowler

Duanne Olivier

Bowler

Matthew De Villiers

Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors’ batting and bowling were both equally strong in the last season. They were able to challenge the table toppers quite well.

Dolphins vs Warriors Head-to-Head

Dolphins and Warriors are tied with a scoreline of 1-1 in their head-to-head tally in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Dolphins - 1

Warriors - 1

Abandoned - 1

Dolphins vs Warriors Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Warriors’ Jordan Hermann and JP King were the team’s mainstay openers during the previous season but their partnership gradually declined over the course of the season. The pair scored 3, 8 and 72 runs together in the last three games of the season which was quite the opposite to Dolphins’ openers who got better over time. During the latter’s last three matches, the openers added 143, 8 and 30 runs to the first wicket. Although both sides have a problem with consistency, or the lack thereof, Dolphins’ have the chance to stay ahead of Warriors’ opening wicket in the next game.

Dolphins vs Warriors

South Africa

Kingsmead, Durban, null

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Dolphins vs Warriors Best Batters

Jason Smith to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Jason Smith was on a different plane last season in comparison to his teammates, having amassed 266 runs in four innings. Out of the four innings, he scored a century and two half-centuries which was absolutely phenomenal. He also had an average of 88.66 which makes him the top pick to be their standout batter.

Patrick Kruger to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Patrick Kruger scored two centuries out of the four innings that he took part in last season and emerged as the team’s leading batter with 303 runs. In the final game against North West, he fell short of a half-century as he was dismissed for 44 runs. With an average of 101.00 in the tournament, he is expected to lead the charge this time as well.

Dolphins vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele was the second leading bowler for Dolphins in the previous tournament where he took four wickets, all of which were taken in the last game against Western Province. Although his average of 28.75 was slightly on the higher side, it was the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel was the joint highest wicket-taker for Warriors in the previous season with eight wickets in four innings. His consistency was brilliant and helped the team a lot. Additionally, he garnered an excellent bowling average of 15.37 which makes him the leading choice to be their premier bowler.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Warriors

Despite all the hurdles Dolphins faced last season, they finished a respectable sixth on the table with one win in three completed matches and a net run rate of -0.465. Warriors, too, made the most of the cards they were dealt and landed third in the standings with three wins and a net run rate of 0.336. For the next game, though, Warriors will be favored to come out on top and take victory, having done so once against Dolphins in the past.
  • Dolphins to win @ 2.00
  • Warriors to win @ 1.80
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