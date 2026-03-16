Facts: Knights’ Jacques Snyman is the third leading batter of the Division One with 85 runs in one innings.

Warriors’ Jordan Hermann is the top run scorer of the Division One as he scored 148 runs in the first match.

Knights vs Warriors Chances of Winning

Knights returned to Division One after making it to the final of Division Two last season, having lost the title to South Africa Emerging Players. Their match against North West in the present season did not go well as they batted first and racked in 257 runs before their batting order collapsed. Opener Jacques Snyman was the top run-getter for the team with 85 runs and Patrick Botha was next in line with 40 runs. Their score did not give the bowlers enough leeway and even though they managed to take four wickets, they could not stop North West from taking victory.

Warriors were a middling team in the previous season but they achieved an impressive statement victory in the last match versus Dolphins. Warriors took to the crease and piled on a remarkable stand of 343 runs; their opener, Jordan Hermann, did most of the work with 148* runs while Beyers Swanepoel, Matthew Breetzke and Diego Rosier scored 73*, 62 and 32 runs, respectively. This was a piece of cake for the bowlers to defend and they managed to bundle out the Dolphins for 217 runs which gave Warriors a solid 126-run victory.

Knights chance of winning - 39%

Warriors chance of winning - 61%

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Knights vs Warriors Betting Tips

Knights to score high before first dismissal

Jacques Snyman has been a constant for Knights’ opening wicket and it has paid dividends for the team; his contributions have been invaluable and his partnership with Gihahn Cloete in the previous match was a massive success as the pair added 58 runs to the scoreboard. In the last five matches of the 2023 season, Jacques Snyman opened with Garnett Tarr and scored 107, 17, 17*, 87 and 31 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. Since their consistency was impressive and they started the ongoing season on a positive note, another big score is expected of them in the upcoming fixture.

Knights vs Warriors Toss Prediction

Four matches were held at Mangaung Oval in the 2022 edition of the tournament and one was abandoned without a ball bowled. Out of the remaining three, the teams batting first won twice and the average first innings total came out to 307. Despite the fact that the toss winners chose to field first on all occasions, batting first will be the preferred option for the next match.

Weather Report

The chance of a downpour is quite high as there is a 45% likelihood of precipitation at Bloemfontein. Showers are expected along with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa, Dominic Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Lesego Senokwane Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights’ batting unit is solid but they need to improve a tad going into the next game. Jacques Snyman does a lot for the team but the rest of the batters need to step up as well.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Christopher King Bowler Jason Raubenheimer Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

The Warriors’ batting in the last outing was rather impressive but their ability to keep the momentum going is suspect. They were not able to overcome the Knights in the past.

Knights vs Warriors Head-to-Head

Knights faced Warriors twice in the tournament to date and both times, the former emerged victorious by convincing margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Knights - 2

Warriors - 0

Knights vs Warriors Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Both Knights and Warriors made a strong start to the season with solid opening partnerships; Knights’ Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete added 58 runs to the first wicket while Warriors’ openers, Jordan Hermann and Diego Rosier, scored 77 runs together. Despite this, Knights had a better opening wicket in the 2023 season with scores of 107, 17 and 17* in the last three games. Warriors, on the contrary, had first wicket totals of 3, 8 and 72 runs in the last three matches of the previous season. Due to this, the bookmakers are inclined to favor Knights’ opening pair in the next match.

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Knights vs Warriors Best Batters

Jacques Snyman to be Knights’ Best Batter

Jacques Snyman scored a half-century in the first outing of the present season against North West, having amassed 85 runs. In the previous season, he was the second leading batter of the entire tournament with 447 runs in seven innings, including two tons and two half-centuries. He had an average of 74.50 and continues to be the leading choice for the next game.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann pulled off a miraculous performance in the last match versus Dolphins where he notched up an unbeaten 148. Needless to say, he was the team’s top batter in the match and he outperformed the others by a massive margin. Although his form in the last season was not up to the mark, having scored 73 runs in four innings, he is expected to come out on top this time around as well.

Knights vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Dian Forrester only delivered one over during the previous game against North West and did not take any wickets. However, in the 2023 season, he was the team’s leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 16.92, making him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel took a single wicket in his 5.1-over spell in the previous match against Dolphins along with an economy rate of 7.16. Even though he was not the top bowler, he was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker last season with eight wickets in four innings and an excellent average of 15.37. He is anticipated to be their leading bowler in the next encounter.