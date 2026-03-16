Facts: Knights’ Dian Forrester is the second leading run scorer of the Division One with 144 runs in two innings.

Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far, having captured seven wickets in two innings.

Knights vs Western Province Chances of Winning

The Knights, unfortunately, did not get a chance to redeem themselves after their defeat in the first outing since their previous game against Warriors concluded without a result. The former were the first to bat but their total of 247 was substandard to say the least. The top order made a bare minimum contribution and the middle order were left to pick up the slack. They did a fine job at that, considering Dian Forrester went on to score an unbeaten 123 while Patrick Botha added 58 runs to the scoreboard. The team were not in the best position since defending the target was going to be difficult but they got lucky with bad weather and Warriors could not finish the innings.

On the contrary, Western Province got their vengeance after a loss in the first game as they took on North West in the last match. The latter’s batting display was awful and they got bundled out for a measly total of 145. Naturally, it was a piece of cake for Western Province to chase it down; skipper and wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne led the charge with 47* runs and opener Edward Moore was next in line with a knock of 42. They were able to make it over the line with seven wickets still in hand.

Knights chance of winning - 40%

Western Province chance of winning - 60%

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Knights vs Western Province Betting Tips

In the two matches that Western Province have taken part in this season, Valentine Kitime has been the only recurring opener. He has opened with Edward Moore and Daniel Smith so far and it did not make a morsel of difference to their first wicket stand. The openers ended up scoring four runs together in both of the games and given the form they have shown, it is unlikely that they will bring about any improvement in the upcoming match.

For the Knights, though, Jacques Snyman has been a linchpin for a while and it is evidenced by the fact that the opener amassed 447 runs in seven innings last season. He was a prolific batter with two centuries and two half-centuries, and he has already scored a half-century this season with an 85-run knock in the first outing. He is endorsed to score another 50+ total against Western Province.

Knights vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Even though the teams fielding first had the edge in the last season with three wins out of five fixtures, the average first innings total of 308 was incredibly high. The pitch was batter friendly and the teams were able to score freely. Considering this score, the toss winning skipper will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are expected to put a damper on the game despite a low 25% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa, Dominic Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Lesego Senokwane Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights need to improve in the batting department in order to be able to give the others a fair fight in the competition.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Kitime All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Yaseen Vallie Batter Edward Moore Batter Jonathan Bird Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province bounced back well and have the firepower to keep the momentum alive.

Knights vs Western Province Head-to-Head

Knights and Western Province went head-to-head twice in the tournament during the 2022 season and they took one victory each.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Knights - 1

Western Province - 1

Knights vs Western Province Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Knights’ Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete forged an impressive 58-run partnership in the first outing against North West but they saw a steep drop-off in performance with three runs in the second match. Despite this glaring inconsistency, Western Province’s openers are on the backfoot going into this match as their first wicket has flatlined with four runs in both the games so far. The Knights’ opening wicket is still favored to achieve a better stand than that of Western Province.

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Knights vs Western Province Best Batters

Jacques Snyman to be Knights’ Best Batter

Jacques Snyman top-scored for Knights in the first game against North West where he notched up an excellent half-century with 85 runs. The following match against Warriors turned out to be a disaster for the opener who was out after scoring a single run. Regardless of this mishap, he is relied upon to be their top run scorer in the upcoming fixture.

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore leads Western Province’s run charts with 108 runs in two innings. After scoring a half-century in the first game with 66 runs, he fell short of his second one with 42 runs in the last game against North West. Averaging at 54.00, he is expected to come out on top this time around.

Knights vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Aaron Phangiso picked two wickets in the first game against North West, making him the team’s joint highest wicket-taker in the match. In the previous encounter against Warriors, he only got to deliver two overs but he made the most of it by bowling a maiden and keeping his economy rate down to 2.50. He is expected to be their top bowler in the next game.

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds has been absolutely exceptional so far this season with seven wickets under his belt in two innings. He was the team’s top wicket-taker in the previous match versus North West, having taken four wickets in ten overs which included two maidens and an economy rate of 2.10. With a bowling average of 8.71, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler.