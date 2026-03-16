Facts: North West’s Raynard van Tonder was the top batter of the Division One in 2023 with 384 runs in seven innings.

Knights’ Garnett Tarr, Jacques Snyman and Dian Forrester were the top three batters of the Division Two in the 2023 season with 597, 447 and 353 runs, respectively.

North West vs Knights Chances of Winning

North West were a competitive team in the previous season and their success in the group stage earned them a spot in the final against Western Province. However, this is where they ended up falling short. Western Province’s 307 was not an easy score to surpass but North West collapsed rather quickly during their chase. The top order fell apart quite early but skipper Wihan Lubbe brought some stability to the innings with a well-made 70. He had little help from the others, though, and the team eventually found themselves bundled out in a deficit of 107 runs.

The Knights were almost exactly in the same position during the previous season; they were a part of Division Two and finished the group stage with a seven for seven clean sweep. It was when they got to the final against South Africa Emerging when they faltered for the first time. In the final, the Knights batted first but their score of 276 was not quite convincing - openers Garnett Tarr and Jacques Snyman kicked off the innings on a strong foot with totals of 105 and 60, respectively. However, after they departed, Dian Forrester was the only other contributor with 45 runs and all the remaining batters were sent packing for sub double-digit scores. Naturally, their target could not be defended and they conceded defeat by eight wickets.

North West chance of winning - 57%

Knights chance of winning - 43%

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North West vs Knights Betting Tips

Knights to score high before first dismissal

Garnett Tarr and Jacques Snyman were unstoppable together in the previous season, having notched up some truly praiseworthy scores. In the last five matches of the season, they were going well with totals of 31 and 87 runs but in the following game, the latter retired hurt which gave them a total of 17*. Tarr opened the innings with Nathan Roux for a single game where they ended up with a paltry score of 17. However, upon Snyman’s return in the final, the pair went hammer and tongs to secure a 107-run stand. It is quite obvious that they have immense firepower and their synergy is sensational, making another big opening score a possibility for the next game.

North West vs Knights Toss Prediction

No matches have been played at University Oval in the tournament until now. However, a total of eight One Day International matches have taken place at the venue where those chasing have the advantage with five wins. Additionally, the average stand of 186 with the first bat is incredibly low, making fielding first the top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

Potchefstroom will be partly cloudy on match day but the chance of rain is quite low at 20%. The temperature is expected to go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Janneman Malan, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Meeka-eel Prince Wicket-keeper Raynard van Tonder Batter Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Migael Pretorius Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

North West Team Form

North West began their 2023 campaign with two defeats but recovered well to get to the final.

Knights Player List

Lesego Senokwane (c), Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa.

Predicted Playing XI

Garnett Tarr Wicket-keeper Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Batter Patrick Botha Batter Aubrey Swanepoel All-rounder Dian Forrester All-rounder Isaac Dikgale Batter Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Sithembile Langa Bowler Matthew Pollard Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler

Knights Team Form

The Knights looked invincible in the previous season, having won all of the games they participated in. But they made a mess of the final when it mattered most and missed out on the title.

North West vs Knights Head-to-Head

North West and Knights met twice during the 2022 edition of the tournament and the former ended up taking a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head tally.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

North West - 2

Knights - 1

North West vs Knights Betting Odds

Knights to have a better opening partnership than North West

Garnett Tarr was the one who helped take the Knights’ opening wicket to different heights in the last season, although his contribution alone was not enough to ensure the team had a successful partnership. More often than not, he opened with Jacques Snyman and together, they scored 107, 17 and 17* runs in the last three games. For North West, Lesego Senokwane and Meeka-eel Prince were not nearly as prolific as they added 2, 17 and 41 runs to the first wicket. The Knights have a great shot at outperforming North West’s openers in the next outing.

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North West vs Knights Best Batters

Raynard van Tonder to be North West’s Best Batter

In the previous season of the competition, Raynard van Tonder was in a league of his own as he secured 384 runs in seven innings. His consistency was off the charts since he was able to score three half-centuries and a ton during the season. He garnered a phenomenal average of 76.80 which makes him the top choice against the Knights.

Garnett Tarr to be Knights’ Best Batter

Garnett Tarr was miles ahead of the other batters in the team in the 2023 season of the competition, wherein he scored a whopping 597 runs in eight innings. This included three centuries, the last of which was scored in the final against South Africa Emerging where he amassed 105 runs. Averaging at 85.28, he is undoubtedly the top pick for the next game.

North West vs Knights Best Bowlers

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius was the joint highest wicket-taker for North West in the previous season, having taken 10 wickets in seven innings. Although his bowling average of 29.90 was quite high, he is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match versus the Knights.

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Dian Forrester emerged as the Knights’ leading bowler in the last season where he claimed 14 wickets in eight innings. His best performance was a six-for and he ended up with an impressive bowling average of 16.92, making him the top contender against North West.