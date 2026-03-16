Facts: Tsepo Ndwandwa stands as Titans’ leading wicket-taker with three wickets in one innings.

Lions’ Lutho Sipamla is the second leading bowler of the tournament with four wickets in a single innings.

Titans vs Lions Chances of Winning

Titans’ first game of the season was awful as they lost miserably at the hands of Boland. The former batted first and found themselves all out for 110 with tail-ender Dayyaan Galiem as the top contributor with 45 runs. The bowlers had virtually nothing to defend and they still gave it their best shot, toppling five wickets during Boland’s chase. However, the score was just not enough and they could not keep Boland’s advance at bay which led to a five-wicket defeat for Titans.

Lions, on the other hand, made a stellar start to their campaign with a triumph over Western Province in their first outing. Lions were the first to bat and they piled on 259 runs by the end of 50 overs. Most of the batting order made adequate contributions but Zubayr Hamza and Mitchell Van Buuren stood out with individual scores of 56 and 48 runs, respectively. The team were still on tenterhooks going into the second innings since the score was attainable but the bowlers did a great job of curtailing the opposition. They made sure Western Province were bowled out for 219 and Lions were able to take home a 40-run victory.

Titans chance of winning - 42%

Lions chance of winning - 58%

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Titans vs Lions Betting Tips

Titans to score low before first dismissal

Titans’ openers have picked up where they left off last season and kicked off the tournament with a poor opening stand. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy scored a combined total of 12 runs before the first dismissal during the previous match which affirms that their opening wicket has not improved much since the last season. During the 2023 season, the team had several different openers which resulted in stands of 2, 0, 31, 7 and 0 in the last five games. Seeing as there is not much advancement in this regard, they are not expected to do well against Lions either.

Titans vs Lions Toss Prediction

In the four games held at SuperSport Park last season, the teams batting and fielding first wound up with an equal record of two wins apiece. However, it was clear that the surface supports high scoring totals, evidenced by two first innings stands upwards of 350. This makes batting first the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A washout is expected at Centurion as there is a whopping 85% possibility of rain on match day with the temperature peaking at 20 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans’ terrible defeat in the first match put them in the penultimate position of the standings with a net run rate of -0.883. Their batting was particularly awful and set the team back completely.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions’ batters and bowlers seemed to be working in unison which got them a brilliant win in their first outing. They certainly have it in them to give the Titans a real fight.

Titans vs Lions Head-to-Head

Titans and Lions have gone head-to-head four times in the tournament thus far, out of which the latter were dominant with four victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Titans - 0

Lions - 4

Titans vs Lions Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Titans

In each of their respective first games this season, Lions and Titans’ first partnerships were quite similar with scores of 9 and 12, respectively. For Lions, Joshua Richards was the only opener putting runs on the board and Wandile Makwetu found himself dismissed on a six-ball duck which led to their meager collaboration. On the other hand, Titans’ Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy each scored single digit totals before their dismissals. During the previous season, Lions’ openers outperformed that of Titans with ease, having scored 52 runs while the latter scored two. This makes the Lions’ opening pair the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

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Titans vs Lions Best Batters

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis did not make a great start to the season considering he was dismissed on three in the first game versus Boland. Even though he failed to make an impact, he was Titans’ top scorer in the 2023 season with 372 runs in seven innings. He is expected to find his footing and come good in the upcoming match.

Joshua Richards to be Lions’ Best Batter

Joshua Richards scored 29 runs in the previous outing against Western Province before he was dismissed. Although this was not among the team’s top scores, he is relied upon since he garnered three half-centuries in six innings during the last season. He was their second highest run scorer in 2023 with 209 runs and an average of 34.83, and he remains the top choice against Titans.

Titans vs Lions Best Bowlers

Tsepo Ndwandwa to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Tsepo Ndwandwa emerged as the top bowler for Titans in the last match versus Boland where he captured a three-wicket haul in seven overs with an economy rate of 3.00. He was, evidently, very economical in his approach and also ended up with an exceptional average of 7.00, making him the top pick for the next game.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin was tied as the second leading bowler in the last encounter against Western Province where his ten-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 4.00. He was their joint highest wicket-taker last season with seven wickets in six innings. Moreover, he has an average of 20.00 after the first match and he is expected to come out on top in the next one.