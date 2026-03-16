Facts: Kyle Verreynne was the leading batter for Western Province in the 2023 season with 327 runs in six innings.

Ryan Rickelton led Lions’ run charts in the last season with 216 runs in six innings.

Western Province vs Lions Chances of Winning

Western Province were on a roll last season and they went undefeated in their entire campaign. Out of the seven matches during the group stage, they won six and the only reason they failed to get a clean sweep was because the remaining match was abandoned. After their rampage in this phase of the season, they absolutely demolished North West in the final. Western Province were dominant from start to finish during the game and ended up taking a whopping 107-run victory.

Lions did not have as much fortune in their campaign, particularly in the beginning of the season where they lost the three out of the first four matches and the other one ended without a result. They had a stroke of luck thereafter and managed to take three back-to-back wins. However, this was not enough to secure a spot in the final and they wound up as a middling team.

Western Province chance of winning - 40%

Lions chance of winning - 60%

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Western Province vs Lions Betting Tips

Western Province’s wicket-keeper batter, Kyle Verreynne, was an incredibly reliable run scorer for the team last season. In the six innings that he played, he amassed a whopping 327 runs which was inclusive of two tons and a half-century. He also ended up with an exceptional average of 54.50, and will be expected to do well in the next match as well.

Lions’ opening wicket was their greatest strength in the previous season and their consistency was commendable. Joshua Richards and Ryan Rickelton barely faltered in the tournament as they added 52, 107, 63, 119 and 10 runs to the first wicket in the last five matches. They are anticipated to carry that momentum into this campaign and set up a solid first partnership for the team.

Western Province vs Lions Toss Prediction

Out of the four matches held at Newlands last season, one was abandoned and two went in favor of those batting first. However, the average first innings score of 314 is quite easily attainable and the toss winners elected to field first on all occasions. Despite the fact that the teams batting first won multiple times last season, chasing will be the preferred strategy.

Weather Report

The match will progress uninterrupted at Cape Town as there is no forecast for rain and the conditions are going to be predominantly sunny. The temperature is predicted to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

Beuran Hendricks (c), Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, George Linde, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Bird Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter David Bedingham Batter Sello Kitime All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Mihlali Mpongwana Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler George Linde All-rounder Beuran Hendricks (C) Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Jody Lawrence Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province’s domination was primarily a result of their batting strength and they are expected to be just as powerful this time around.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Dominic Hendricks (C) Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions’ opening wicket was the best of the tournament last season but the others did not contribute as much in the beginning of the season.

Western Province vs Lions Head-to-Head

Western Province and Lions have met four times in the tournament to date, and they have an even record with two victories apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Western Province - 2

Lions - 2

Western Province vs Lions Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Jonathan Bird and Tony de Zorzi’s partnership for Western Province in the previous season did not quite take off as expected considering the pair notched up mediocre opening stands consistently. In the last three games of the season, they added 8, 25 and 13 runs to the first wicket. They pale in comparison to Lions’ Joshua Richards and Ryan Rickelton who absolutely went hammer and tongs every single match. During their last three fixtures, the duo secured partnerships of 52, 107 and 63 runs. It is quite evident that there is no real contest between the sides in this sphere and that the Lions’ openers are way ahead going into the next fixture.

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Western Province vs Lions Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham is undoubtedly a power-hitter and his performance with the bat is unmatched - in the 2023 edition of the competition, he amassed 261 runs in five innings for Western Province. This included a century and two half-centuries, along with a brilliant average of 65.25. He is expected to start the campaign with a bang.

Joshua Richards to be Lions’ Best Batter

Joshua Richards emerged as Lions’ second leading batter in the previous season where he notched up a total of 209 runs in six innings. The opener was prolific with the bat and scored a total of three half-centuries during the campaign. Moreover, with an average of 34.83, he remains the top contender for the next game against Western Province.

Western Province vs Lions Best Bowlers

Beuran Hendricks to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Beuran Hendricks was among the top bowlers for the team in the 2023 season of the tournament where he picked a total of 11 wickets in six innings. The skipper showed a great deal of consistency and his average of 19.63 was excellent, making him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Bjorn Fortuin to be Lions’ Best Bowler

In the last season, Bjorn Fortuin was tied as the top bowler for the team as he captured seven wickets in six innings. He participated in fewer innings than the others and still managed to outperform them. He had a bowling average of 25.85 and he continues to be the leading choice for the upcoming fixture.