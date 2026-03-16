Facts: Edward Moore is currently Western Province’s leading batter with 66 runs in one innings.

North West’s Janneman Malan is the second leading run scorer of the tournament with 90 runs in the first encounter.

Western Province vs North West Chances of Winning

Reigning champions Western Province did not make the strongest start to defend their title as they lost the opening match of the tournament to Lions. With the latter batting first, Western Province were tasked with chasing down 259 runs. Although this was not a particularly difficult feat to accomplish, Western Province’s batting lineup were unable to withstand the pressure. Most of the top order were sent packing with very few runs scored but Edward Moore brought some stability to the innings with a knock of 66. Skipper George Linde aided their chase by scoring a half-century of his own with 55 runs but the rest of the team did not help enough and they ended up getting bundled out for 219, resulting in a 40-run loss.

North West, on the other hand, had a relatively easy outing against Knights in the first game where they had to chase down a total of 257. It was not a particularly demanding chase and opener Janneman Malan kicked off the innings with a strong 90-run knock. Fellow opener Matthew Kleinveldt scored 42 and helped alleviate the burden from the rest of the team. The others managed to make up the deficit and even though they lost six wickets in the process, they succeeded in completing the chase.

Western Province chance of winning - 42%

North West chance of winning - 58%

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Western Province vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score high before first dismissal

During the 2023 season, North West’s opening wicket took a blow towards the end due to Meeka-eel Prince’s inconsistency but for the most part, his partnership with Lesego Senokwane was working well. In the last five games of the tournament, the pair notched up totals of 2, 17, 41, 115 and 37 runs before the first dismissal. In the first match of the present season, Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt smashed it out of the park with a 69-run stand before the latter was out. Since the team is able to maintain their momentum and keep setting up competent scores, their partnership is expected to flourish in the next game, too.

Western Province vs North West Toss Prediction

The pitch at Newlands is batting friendly and the teams batting first are usually able to make the most of it by securing a big total. In the previous season, two out of three games went in favor of those setting the target and the first match of the ongoing season between Lions and Western Province also resulted in victory for the former who elected to bat first. Considering the surface is more conducive to the batters, the toss winning side will want to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

There is no forecast for rain on the day of the match and Cape Town is expected to be mostly sunny with the temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Kitime All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Yaseen Vallie Batter Edward Moore Batter Jonathan Bird Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province’s batting fell short of the mark in the last match and their batting order needs a revamp going into the next game.

North West Player List

Lesiba Ngoepe (c), Wihan Lubbe, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe (C) Batter Taheer Isaacs Wicket-keeper Ruan de Swardt Batter Migael Pretorius Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler

North West Team Form

North West were great in the batting and bowling departments alike but they have always missed the mark against Western Province.

Western Province vs North West Head-to-Head

Western Province have the upper hand over North West in their head-to-head tally with three wins in four fixtures so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Western Province - 3

North West - 1

Western Province vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Western Province’s Valentine Kitime and Daniel Smith were not able to do much for the team’s first wicket in the last outing against Lions, seeing as they scored just four runs before the latter was out. This was not the case for North West whose openers, Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt, both pulled their weight and added 69 runs to the first wicket against Knights. North West’s openers are expected to continue to excel in the upcoming game as well and outgun Western Province’s first partnership.

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Western Province vs North West Best Batters

George Linde to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Skipper George Linde was the second leading batter for Western Province in the last match versus Lions, having scored a half-century with 55 runs. He has been a prolific batter and is currently in brilliant form. He took part in three innings during the 2023 season where he scored 180 runs, including two half-centuries. He had an average of 60.00 which makes him the top pick for the next game.

Raynard van Tonder to be North West’s Best Batter

Raynard van Tonder failed to make any contribution whatsoever for the team in the previous encounter versus Knights where he was dismissed on a three-ball duck. However, in the 2023 season, he was miles ahead of the others with 384 runs in seven innings and an average of 76.80. He is anticipated to come good in the second match.

Western Province vs North West Best Bowlers

Dane Paterson to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Dane Paterson was Western Province’s second highest wicket-taker in the last encounter against Lions where he captured two wickets in ten overs, delivered a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 4.40. He claimed eight wickets in four innings during the previous season and will be expected to come out on top this time around.

Migael Pretorius to be North West’s Best Bowler

Migael Pretorius only captured one wicket in his full quota of ten overs against Knights, and he ended up with an economy rate of 4.80. In the 2023 season, he was the joint highest wicket-taker for North West with ten wickets in seven innings and an average of 29.90, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.