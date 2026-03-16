Facts: Border’s Nathan Roux is currently the leading run-getter of the Division Two with 119 runs in the first match.

Grant Thomson and Jason van Dyk are the joint highest run scorers for Eastern Storm with 59 runs each in one innings.

Border vs Eastern Storm Chances of Winning

Border had an incredibly easy outing against Northern Cape in the last match where they were tasked to chase down a paltry total of 218. After the bowlers pulled off a brilliant performance by keeping the score to a minimum, the batters did not have to exert themselves in the slightest. Opener Nathan Roux kicked off the innings with a sensational unbeaten 116-run knock and Lihle Sizani was next in line with a 55-run half-century. Border made it over the line with ease and ended up taking an excellent seven-wicket victory.

Eastern Storm, too, had it rather easy against South Africa Emerging Players even though they made a mess of the first innings. Eastern Storm batted first and found themselves bundled out for 231 runs in a rain-affected match. The top order absolutely smashed it out of the park as opener Jason van Dyk and skipper Grant Thomson were tied with the top score of 59 runs. Kabelo Sekhukhune was not too far behind as he scored 51 runs but the rest of the lineup crumbled under pressure. However, the bowlers pulled through and ensured that the opposition were kept down to 125/7 by the end of 27 overs, resulting in a 60-run triumph via the DLS method.

Border chance of winning - 52%

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 48%

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Border vs Eastern Storm Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score high before first dismissal

Eastern Storm’s opening wicket was extremely inconsistent in the 2023 season of the tournament and it was largely due to the fact that they had different opening combinations in every match. There was no stability whatsoever which led to stands of 49, 14, 5, 0 and 3 runs in the last three games of the season. However, they started afresh with Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk in the previous game against South Africa Emerging Players, and it paid off massively as they added 121 runs to the first wicket. This major development puts them in a favorable position for the upcoming match against Border.

Border vs Eastern Storm Toss Prediction

A total of four games were played at Willowmoore Park in the 2023 edition of the tournament but the record was split with two wins each for the teams batting and fielding first. The average first innings score was 265 but it is not necessarily a defendable target. Fielding first will be the favorite option in the next game since chasing tends to be easier on this surface.

Weather Report

A washout can be expected at Benoni since there is a 75% possibility of rain with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border were able to take their first win due to their superior bowling unit and the batters did not disappoint either. Overall, their squad is balanced.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Amaan Khan All-rounder Mekyle Pillay Bowler Shaveer Khan Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm’s batters and bowlers were equally competent in the first game, making them a well-rounded unit.

Border vs Eastern Storm Head-to-Head

Border have emerged victorious in two out of three head-to-head games against Eastern Storm in the tournament thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Border - 2

Eastern Storm - 0

Abandoned - 1

Border vs Eastern Storm Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Border

Both sides have competitive opening wickets but Border’s openers fumbled the last match against Northern Cape as Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr scored 27 runs together before the first dismissal. The latter departed early and it resulted in a low opening score for the team. Eastern Storm, on the other hand, were on an entirely different plane as Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk notched up a remarkable 121-run stand against South Africa Emerging Players. Considering the massive difference between the teams, Eastern Storm’s openers are favored by the bookmakers for the next encounter.

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Border vs Eastern Storm Best Batters

Nathan Roux to be Border’s Best Batter

Nathan Roux went hammer and tongs in Border’s first game of the season against Northern Cape where he scored an unbeaten ton with 116 runs. He played for the Knights last season and only took part in two innings, scoring a total of 41 runs. Given the form he is in, the opener continues to be the top pick for the next game.

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Grant Thomson was the joint highest run scorer for Eastern Storm in the last game versus South Africa Emerging Players, having notched up 59 runs. In the last season, he was Northern Cape’s second leading batter with 332 runs in seven innings and an average of 66.40, including three 50s. The skipper is the leading contender against Border.

Border vs Eastern Storm Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

Jade de Klerk was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Border, having taken two wickets in ten overs against Northern Cape with an economy rate of 4.60. He was unparalleled in the last season where he claimed a total of 15 wickets in seven innings along with an average of 14.40. He is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.

Shaveer Khan to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

In the previous outing against South Africa Emerging Players, Shaveer Khan came out on top as Eastern Storm’s leading bowler with a three-wicket haul in 4.5 overs with an economy rate of 6.20. His performance earned him an average of 10.00 which makes him the top choice to be their leading wicket-taker once again.