Facts: Border’s Jade de Klerk was the third leading bowler of the tournament last season with 15 wickets in six innings.

Northern Cape’s Basheeru-Deen Walters was the top wicket-taker of the competition, having taken 19 wickets in seven innings.

Border vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Border remained a middling team in the competition during the 2023 season where they won twice in the entire tournament. Their last completed match was against Mpumalanga where the former batted first - their score of 162 was not good enough to defend and the bowlers struggled. They did the best they could, though, as they captured six wickets but the target was too low and Border wound up losing despite their exceptional bowling efforts.

Northern Cape were also in a similar boat as they won just two games in their campaign, and they took on Knights in their last game of the season. Northern Cape fielded first and allowed the Knights to secure a total of 299. With a target of 300 to chase down, Northern Cape had a tough time when it was their turn with the bat. Christopher Britz’s 42 was the only competent score and the rest made scant contributions which were not enough. The team was restricted to 137/7 by the end of the innings and they conceded defeat by 106 runs via the DLS method.

Border chance of winning - 47%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 53%

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Border vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score low before first dismissal

Northern Cape had absolutely no stability in their first wicket during the previous season, and a major factor for that was that they had too many different opening pairs. In the seven matches that the team played, the openers posted stands of 22, 69, 3, 9, 58, 39 and 4 runs. Seeing as there was no consistency in the scores, the opening wicket remains quite uncertain going into the new season. They are not likely to put on a solid partnership, especially against Border’s bowling attack.

Border vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park is a fielding track through and through, evidenced by the average first innings total of 198 in the last season. Three matches were played at the venue and even though two of them went in favor of the teams batting first, the targets were all unimpressive and quite easily attainable. This makes chasing the toss winning side’s favorite option for the next game.

Weather Report

Slightly overcast skies are expected at East London along with a 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to touch 25 degrees Celsius on match day, making the weather conducive for the game.

Border Player List

Mncedisi Malika (c), Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Jerome Bossr, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl.

Predicted Playing XI

Keeran Forbes Batter Jason Niemand Batter Jerome Bossr Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Marco Marais Batter Mncedisi Malika (C) Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Lihle Sizani All-rounder Thabile Hlatuka All-rounder Mathew Fourie Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border ended their campaign with a mixed bag of results as they registered three defeats and a win in their last five games while the remaining match was abandoned.

Northern Cape Player List

Ruan Haasbroek (c), Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Ernest Kemm, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Cole Abrahams Batter Ruan Haasbroek (C) All-rounder Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Kagiso Mohale Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape got lucky with one win in their last five games but they lost the other four by significant margins.

Border vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

Northern Cape have a 2-1 lead over Border in their head-to-head tally so far in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Border - 1

Northern Cape - 2

Border vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

When Border’s Mncedisi Malika and Jason Niemand were opening together and their partnership was not working out, Eben Botha was brought in place of the former for the last two matches which resulted in opening stands of 35 and 66 runs. For Northern Cape, on the other hand, Ernest Kemm and Juan Landsberg opened the innings and they added 22, 69 and 3 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Due to a lack of consistency on the latter’s part, Border’s openers are the favorite first partnership for the upcoming match.

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Border vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Marco Marais to be Border’s Best Batter

In the previous season, Marco Marais was Border’s leading run scorer with 180 runs in six innings. He had two half-centuries under his belt and although the team’s batting was weak as a whole, he showed up for them on multiple occasions. With an average of 30.00, he is expected to be their top batter.

Ernest Kemm to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Ernest Kemm was the third leading batter for Northern Cape last season as he notched up 157 runs in seven innings. Even though this was not a particularly riveting haul, the opener is expected to return in better form this season. He is the leading contender to be their standout batter against Border.

Border vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

Jade de Klerk was in a league of his own with 15 wickets over the course of six innings in the last season. He was a consistent wicket-taker for the team which made him reliable in every match. He also had a stellar bowling average of 14.40 which makes him the top choice to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Basheeru-Deen Walters was way ahead of the rest of the team as he captured a total of 19 wickets in seven innings during the previous season, making him Northern Cape’s best bowler. His consistency was truly remarkable and he took wickets for the team in every game. Averaging at 19.10, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler this time around as well.