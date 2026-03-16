Facts: Eastern Storm’s Divan Posthumus was the second highest wicket-taker of the competition in 2023 with 16 wickets in seven innings.

South Africa Emerging Players won the Division Two title in their maiden season as a team.

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm were a competitive side in the tournament last season and they won four matches throughout their campaign. Their last match against Limpopo was also a success despite the fact that Eastern Storm posted a low total of 246 runs on the board - opener Juandre Johnson’s 47 and Shane Dadswell’s 44 were the top performances of the match but the team were still on tenterhooks with a substandard total. Somehow, the bowling attack banded together and toppled Limpopo’s batting order one after the other. They eked out a 23-run victory in the end.

South Africa Emerging Players had a solid campaign last season and they were the title winners. They made it to the final against the Knights and it was really the bowlers who made their triumph possible; the Knights batted first but found themselves all out for 276. This was an easy score to chase down and South Africa Emerging Players managed to finish the task with a whopping eight wickets left in hand. The top four were absolutely sensational as David Teeger, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ethan-John Cunningham and Richard Seletswane scored 95*, 76, 55 and 35*, respectively.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 56%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 44%

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Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

Grant Thomson is set to captain Eastern Storm this time after a phenomenal 2023 season. At the time, he was a part of Northern Cape and emerged as their second highest run scorer with 332 runs in seven innings. Impressive, he crafted three half-centuries and achieved a stunning average of 66.40. Since his consistency was off the charts and he was putting in brilliant performances match after match, he is expected to do well in the upcoming game.

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

LC de Villiers Oval is yet to host a game in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge but the venue has been used for four One Day International matches to date. Although the record is tied with two wins each for the teams batting and fielding first, the average first innings score of

166 is too low for limited overs cricket. The toss winning skipper will be keen to field first in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Scattered showers could put a damper on the game and a 40% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Pretoria with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Christopher Britz All-rounder Thulani Tembela Batter Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Shaylen Pillay Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Aron Visser Batter Adam Kruger Bowler Divan Posthumus All-rounder Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm salvaged their campaign in the previous season with three successive victories in the last three games.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Mihlali Mpongwana (c), Andile Mokgakane, Dewan Marais, Valentine Kitime, Dian Forrester, Lesego Senokwane, Ntando Zuma, Caleb Seleka, Codi Yusuf, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Andile Mokgakane Batter Dewan Marais Batter Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Mihlali Mpongwana (C) All-rounder Dian Forrester All-rounder Lesego Senokwane All-rounder Caleb Seleka Bowler Nhlakanipho Mpungose Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tristan Luus Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

South Africa Emerging Players were on a four-match winning streak last season before their last fixture was abandoned. They also went on to take a compelling triumph in the final for the title.

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

Eastern Storm and South Africa Emerging Players met once in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two during the previous season where the latter won by 230 runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Eastern Storm - 0

South Africa Emerging Players - 1

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players

Both teams are going to have vastly different opening lineups going into the next match which is going to make it difficult to gauge their true form. For Eastern Storm, Juandre Johnson and Mark Pearse were the mainstay openers last season and together, they secured totals of 49, 14 and 5 in the last three games. On the other hand, Ethan-John Cunningham and Modiri Litheko opened most of South Africa Emerging Players’ games, having added 110, 7 and 21 runs to the first wicket during their final three matches. However, Eastern Storm have a competitive lineup this season and have the potential to outdo the opposition’s first partnership.

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Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Aron Visser to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Even though Aron Visser bats deep in the order, he was extremely impactful during the previous season where he scored 211 runs in five innings and emerged as the team’s second leading batter. He secured two half-centuries and could be relied upon to pull through. His average of 42.20 makes him the top choice against South Africa Emerging Players.

Dewan Marais to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

Dewan Marais took part in four innings last season and scored a total of 152 runs for South Africa Emerging Players. This included two half-centuries with a top score of 82*. His consistency and average of 50.66 were remarkable which makes him the leading contender for the next game.

Eastern Storm vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Divan Posthumus to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Divan Posthumus was miles ahead of the rest of the team’s bowlers as he claimed a total of 16 wickets in seven innings. He took wickets consistently in every game and turned out to be quite dependable. He also managed to achieve a stellar bowling average of 13.87, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Nqabayomzi Peter to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Nqabayomzi Peter has been a promising up-and-comer for South Africa and he made his ODI debut with three wickets in two innings. Even though his bowling average of 30.00 was rather high, he is expected to come good for the next match.