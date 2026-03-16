Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Jack Lees is the third leading batter of the tournament with 63 runs in the first game.

Jan Coetzer stands as the top run scorer for Limpopo so far with 49 runs in one innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland made a strong start to their campaign with a victory over Mpumalanga Rhinos last time out. The former were put in to bat first and they made the most of it by piling on 256 runs. Their revamped squad made a major difference as Jack Lees, Sean Gilson and Chad Laycock top-scored for the team with 63, 51 and 47 runs, respectively. Although the total was not the best they could have done, the bowlers came in clutch as they bundled out the opposition for a mere 161 and took a staggering 95-run triumph.

This was not the case for Limpopo whose batting order struggled to make up ground against South Western Districts in the previous game and the former were bowled out for a measly total of 188. Barring Jan Coetzer’s 49 and Louren Steenkamp’s 48, the rest of the team did not help much and the bowlers were left stranded with a terrible score. Even though they managed to capture six wickets, South Western Districts were able to make it over the line.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 62%

Limpopo chance of winning - 38%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before first dismissal

Limpopo’s first wicket struggled a great deal in the 2023 season when Liam Peters opened alongside Ludwig Kaestner and the former was completely out of form. He failed to put on even mediocre performances and the skipper was left to pick up the slack, which resulted in paltry opening scores of 1, 32, 0, 21 and 7 runs in the last three games of the season. However, this time, the team promoted Louren Steenkamp up the order to open with the captain and it paid dividends as they secured a 63-run partnership. During the previous season, Steenkamp and Kaestner were the top two batters of the team with averages of 54.66 and 34.16, respectively, and the opening wicket is safe in their hands.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

City Oval was slated to host three matches in the Division One last season but one was abandoned without a ball bowled. In the remaining two games, the teams batting and fielding first took one win apiece but the toss winners elected to field first on both occasions. Fielding first remains the sought after option on this surface, especially with an average first innings stand of 189 in the 2023 season.

Weather Report

The weather is not particularly favorable at Pietermaritzburg on match day with a 65% likelihood of rain along with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland won as a result of their stellar bowling attack but there is still room for growth in their batting performance.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Alex Pillay.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Alex Pillay Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Eldred Hawken Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo’s batting was downright horrendous and the bowlers salvaged as much as they could. It is going to be difficult for them to challenge KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the next match.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Limpopo took on each other once during the 2022 season and the former won by a close margin of five runs.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

Limpopo - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have a new opening lineup with Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana in the present tournament, and the pair put on a stand of 37 runs in the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos. It was largely the former’s effort and their ability to keep this up remains uncertain. On the other hand, Limpopo have a seasoned opening duo with Louren Steenkamp and skipper Ludwig Kaestner. Their partnership was a major success against South Western Districts last time out, having added 63 runs to the first wicket. There is a noticeable disparity between the teams’ opening wickets and the bookmakers expect Limpopo to have the upper hand in the upcoming encounter.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Best Batters

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Sean Gilson was the second highest run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the previous match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, having scored a half-century with 51 runs. This was his debut in List A cricket and he is expected to continue putting on great performances in the tournament.

Louren Steenkamp to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Louren Steenkamp was the second leading batter in Limpopo’s last outing against South Western Districts where he missed out on a half-century with 48 runs. He was the team’s leading run-getter in the 2023 season with 328 runs in six innings, including three half-centuries. He is expected to top their charts once again.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams emerged as KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s leading bowler in the last game versus Mpumalanga Rhinos where he claimed a three-wicket haul in seven overs which included two maidens and an economy rate of 2.85. He has 56 wickets in 39 List A innings so far with a bowling average of 28.25, making him the top pick for the next game.

Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Don Radebe was Limpopo’s joint highest wicket-taker in the last match versus South Western Districts, having taken two wickets in 6.4 overs with an impressive economy rate of 3.60. He was their top bowler in the 2023 season with 14 wickets in six innings. He is currently averaging at 12.00 and remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture, too.