Facts: Hermann Rolfes stands as Mpumalanga Rhinos’ top batter with 48 runs in the first encounter.

South Western Districts’ Lifa Ntanzi is the leading wicket-taker of the Division Two with five wickets in a single innings.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

There has evidently been no change in Mpumalanga Rhinos’ form as they lost terribly at the hands of KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the first outing. The latter’s target of 256 was not a daunting score to chase down but the Mpumalanga-based team made a mess of it by losing several wickets in succession. Opener Karabo Mogotsi was the only contributor from the top and middle order combined with 29 runs while Hermann Rolfes top-scored with 48 runs. Since the other batters lost their wickets with virtually no runs scored, the team were eventually bundled out for 161 which led to a whopping 95-run defeat.

South Western Districts’ last match against Limpopo was truncated due to the rain but the latter put on a dismal batting display with a mere 188 runs on the board. South Western Districts were guaranteed a victory but they made life difficult for themselves by losing more wickets than necessary. The top and middle order did much of the work and wicket-keeper batter Luke Beaufort brought some stability to the innings with a solid 51-run knock. Naturally, South Western Districts took victory by four wickets.

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 47%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 53%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Mpumalanga Rhinos to score high before first dismissal

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ first wicket did not get off to the best start as Jurie Snyman faced an uncharacteristic early dismissal, leading to a total of seven runs with fellow opener Karabo Mogotsi. However, the former was truly a force to be reckoned with in the 2023 season and will be expected to return much stronger in the next game. Mpumalanga Rhinos’ openers were a tad inconsistent in the last season as they added 64, 4, 9, 8 and 36 runs to the first wicket in the last five fixtures. Despite their unappealing opening stand in the first match, they are anticipated to do well at the second time of asking.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Recreation Ground is a high scoring ground with two 300+ totals in the 2023 season of the competition. Three matches were played overall with an average first innings score of 269 but the teams batting first have the upper hand with two wins. The toss winning skipper is going to be keen to set the target in the next encounter.

Weather Report

The weather will remain pleasant at Oudtshoorn with a minimal 10% likelihood of rainfall and partially overcast skies. The temperature is set to reach 31 degrees Celsius.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Karabo Mogotsi Batter Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Luco Van Der Walt Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ abysmal performance in the last outing put them in the penultimate position of the standings with a net run rate of -1.900. It would take a monumental effort for them to challenge South Western Districts.

South Western Districts Player List

George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs Batter Pheko Moletsane Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder George Van Heerden (C) Bowler Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Liyabona Malife All-rounder Irvin Modimokoane Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts’ bowling was immaculate in the last match but their batters need to amp it up in order to take the fight to the top of the table.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Western Districts have met twice in the tournament so far and the latter have the edge with a 2-0 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

South Western Districts - 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ first wicket stand was not impressive in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where Jurie Snyman’s failure to score big led to a meager total of seven runs. However, he is a power-hitter and has the potential to bounce back quickly. Although Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane had a significantly better partnership for South Western Districts as they piled on 65 runs before the fall of the first wicket, Mpumalanga Rhinos’ openers are endorsed to come good in the next match.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Jurie Snyman to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Jurie Snyman was not very impactful in the first game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he found himself dismissed for a mere seven runs. However, he was the team’s top batter by quite a margin in the last season where he amassed 297 runs. He also had a stellar average of 42.42, making him the leading choice for the next encounter.

Luke Beaufort to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Luke Beaufort secured his first List A half-century in the last outing versus Limpopo wherein the wicket-keeper batter scored 51 runs. In his List A career thus far, he has 105 runs in three innings with an average of 35.00. He is expected to continue putting on fine performances.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Jon Hinrichsen to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Jon Hinrichsen was tied as Mpumalanga Rhinos’ leading wicket-taker in the last match versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland; during his ten-over spell, he picked one wicket, delivered a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 5.90. He was the second leading bowler for the team in the previous season with eight wickets in seven innings which makes him the top choice to be their leading bowler once again.

Lifa Ntanzi to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Lifa Ntanzi went all out and captured an exceptional fifer in his 8.4-over spell against Limpopo in the previous encounter with an economy rate of 6.80. He ended up with an excellent bowling average of 11.80 and will be relied upon to come out on top in the upcoming fixture as well.