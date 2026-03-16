Facts: Northern Cape’s Modiri Litheko is the second leading batter of the Division Two with 91 runs in one innings.

South Africa Emerging Players’ Raeeq Daniels is the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with four wickets in a single innings.

Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Northern Cape had a forgettable campaign in the 2023 season and their start to the present season does not bode well for the team. In the first outing against Border, Northern Cape chose to set the target but their attempt to set a competitive stand went awfully awry. Despite Modiri Litheko’s 91-run knock, the team struggled to put runs on the board and lost their wickets rather quickly which led to a meager total of 218 on the scoreboard. The bowlers could not do much to defend the score and Border ended up taking victory by a whopping seven-wicket margin.

Defending champions South Africa Emerging Players entered this season with an entirely revamped squad but their previous encounter against Eastern Storm did not go to plan. The match was truncated by the rain and Eastern Storm posted 231 runs on the board. South Africa Emerging Players set out to chase the total and opener Jorich Van Schalkwyk made a good start with 47 runs. However, the rest of the team collapsed quite easily and they conceded defeat by 60 runs via the DLS method.

Northern Cape chance of winning - 69%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 31%

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Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score high before first dismissal

Northern Cape’s openers seem to be taking some time to bed in since their partnership in the last outing against Border was not particularly fruitful. Ernest Kemm’s early dismissal resulted in an opening total of six runs with fellow opener Jonathan Vandiar. However, the team had a solid first wicket in the previous season where they had scores of 22, 69, 3, 9 and 58 runs in the last five matches. They are expected to find their feet and start scoring big from the next match.

Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

Diamond Oval was a low-scoring venue in the previous season of the competition with an average first innings score of 208 runs. Despite this, though, the teams batting first emerged victorious on all three occasions since chasing proved to be a nearly impossible feat. Batting first will be the toss winner’s preferred strategy for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Heavy rain is forecast at Kimberley on the day of the match and the chance of rainfall is as high as 85%. The temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s batting display was terrible and it is likely to be that way in the next match, too.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka.

Predicted Playing XI

Steve Stolk Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Jason Rowles Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Bandile Mbatha All-rounder Ludwich Schuld All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Raeeq Daniels Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

South Africa Emerging Players have the potential to return stronger despite their mishap in the first game, especially due to their batting showcase.

Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

In the one head-to-head game that the sides have played so far, South Africa Emerging Players beat Northern Cape by a four-wicket margin.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Northern Cape - 0

South Africa Emerging Players - 1

Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

Northern Cape to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players

Ernest Kemm’s poor performance against Border hampered Northern Cape’s first partnership since Jonathan Vandiar was left to do the scoring. Together, they set up a stand of six runs before the skipper was dismissed and their foundation was far from desirable. Even though South Africa Emerging Players had a much better opening partnership of 25 runs in the last match against Eastern Storm, the bookmakers are confident Northern Cape’s openers will bounce back and come good at the second time of asking.

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Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Modiri Litheko to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Modiri Litheko top-scored for Northern Cape in the last match versus Border where he narrowly missed out on a ton with 91 runs on the board. He was not particularly impactful in the last season where he played for Titans, having scored just 20 runs in three innings. However, he seems to have turned his form on its head and will be expected to come out on top.

Jorich Van Schalkwyk to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

Jorich Van Schalkwyk made his List A debut in the last outing against Eastern Storm where he was the leading batter for the team with 47 runs. Although his true form remains to be seen, he is anticipated to do well in the upcoming fixture as well.

Northern Cape vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Basheeru-Deen Walters to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Basheeru-Deen Walters failed to claim any wickets in the previous game against Border as he ended his six-over spell with an economy rate of 5.00. Nevertheless, he was exceptional in the 2023 season where he took 19 wickets in seven innings with an impressive average of 19.10. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Raeeq Daniels to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Raeeq Daniels emerged as South Africa Emerging Players’ best bowler in the previous encounter versus Eastern Storm. His 6.5-over spell yielded a whopping four-wicket haul along with a remarkable economy rate of 5.56. He is averaging at 9.50 which makes him the leading contender against Northern Cape.