Facts: Boland’s Imran Manack remains the tournament’s second leading bowler with 15 wickets in seven innings.

Dolphins’ JJ Smuts retains his position as the second highest run scorer of the Division One with 382 runs in eight innings.

Boland vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

Boland finished at the top of the table with their final group stage victory against Western Province which made them the first team to reach the finals. It was a simple victory as Western Province were all out for 182 and the chase was not particularly demanding. Opener Blayde Capell top-scored with 59 runs and he managed to set up a 64-run stand with fellow opener Grant Roelofsen. Gavin Kaplan was next in line with a score of 46 runs and Boland comfortably made it over the line with five wickets to spare.

Dolphins took a surprising victory against Titans in the qualifier match where the former batted first and secured a subpar total of 228. Wicket-keeper batter Hanu Viljoen was the leading run scorer with 57 runs while Eathan Bosch was a close second with 40 runs. The rest of the batters did not contribute much and the bowlers had quite the task on their hands. However, they pulled it off as they were able to restrict Titans to 163 in 37 overs to give the team a solid 65-run victory.

Boland chance of winning - 30%

Dolphins chance of winning - 70%

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Boland vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Boland to score high before first dismissal

Boland’s openers have been improving quite well over the course of the season and their consistency is commendable. In the last five games leading up to the final, Blayde Capell and Grant Roelofsen have set up opening totals of 64, 2, 44, 24 and 34. Barring one occasion where their partnership failed, the openers have built solid foundations for the team and they will be sure to bring their A-game to this crucial fixture.

Boland vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

Batting first at Boland Park would be a fatal mistake since the surface is primarily fielding-friendly. Out of four games held here this season, the chasing side won all four times with ease as the average first innings total of 161 is far too low. Both teams will certainly be keen to field first in this crucial fixture.

Weather Report

Even with partially cloudy skies at Paarl during the final, rain is not a threat since there is a low 10% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to touch 27 degrees Celsius.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Blayde Capell.

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman BowlerBoland Team Form

Boland had their ups and downs in the group stage but overall, they lost just once and were a highly competitive side.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Jason Smith Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen (C) Bowler Tristan Luus Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins made an excellent comeback and are currently on a five-match winning streak including their qualifier win. Despite that, their batting performance in the last game was quite weak and puts them on the backfoot in the final.

Boland vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

A total of four head-to-head matches have taken place between Boland and Dolphins, out of which two ended without a result and the teams claimed one victory apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Boland - 1

Dolphins - 1

No Result - 2

Boland vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins

Dolphins’ first wicket has been one of their bigger weaknesses in the tournament this season and it is evident since they scrambled to find the best opening pair before settling on Tshepang Dithole and JJ Smuts. However, even with their best options at the forefront, they have not secured the most optimum results for the team considering the opening duo added 18, 4 and 6 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Boland, contrarily, have been much better in this regard as Blayde Capell and Grant Roelofsen notched up partnerships of 64, 2 and 44 runs in the previous three matches. It is a no-brainer that Boland’s opening wicket is far superior to that of the Dolphins.

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Boland vs Dolphins Best Batters

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

In the last game of the group stage against Western Province, Gavin Kaplan emerged as the second highest run scorer for Boland as he scored 46 runs, falling short of a second half-century this season. However, he has a massive lead over the other batters in the team and remains the only player to have crossed the 200-run mark with a total of 204 runs in six innings. Averaging at 40.80, he is the top pick for the final.

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

Opener JJ Smuts was not the top scorer for Dolphins in the last encounter against the Titans, having been dismissed for just 22 runs. Nevertheless, he has been the most dependable batter for the team this season and stands as their top run-getter with 382 runs in eight innings. This includes a whopping five half-centuries and an average of 47.75, making him the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Boland vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack was tied as the second leading bowler in the previous outing versus Western Province where he delivered ten overs, bowled a maiden, captured two wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 3.20. He is still Boland’s top bowler overall by quite a margin, having taken 15 wickets in seven innings with an average of 14.73. He is the leading contender against the Dolphins.

Keshav Maharaj to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Keshav Maharaj made a late entry into the competition but came in clutch during the last match against the Titans where his ten-over spell yielded three wickets and an impressive economy rate of 3.70. He has always been a reliable wicket-taker for South Africa on international duty, and his current average of 12.33 makes him the leading pick to be their premier bowler.