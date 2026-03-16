Facts: Boland’s Imran Manack is the second leading bowler of the Division One at the moment with 13 wickets in six innings.

Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds continues to be the top bowler of the competition, having taken 15 wickets in six innings.

Boland vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Boland returned to winning ways in no time after their sole defeat of the season but their previous game against Lions was brought to an abrupt end within the first innings. The latter batted first and they were five wickets down with a score of 126 when the match was called off. Boland’s chances of taking a fifth win were thwarted but they remain a formidable side, especially since they beat North West by two wickets prior to that.

Western Province are on the other end of the spectrum at the moment as they suffered their fourth loss in a row during the last match versus Warriors. The latter’s total of 223 was quite an easy score to chase but Western Province made a mess of it - opener Edward Moore anchored the innings with an unbeaten 88 but he received little assistance from the others. Skipper and wicket-keeper batter Kyle Verreynne was also quite helpful with a knock of 59 but a lack of effort from the others got the team bowled out for 204, and they ended up losing by a close margin of 19 runs.

Boland chance of winning - 63%

Western Province chance of winning - 37%

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Boland vs Western Province Betting Tips

Western Province to score low before first dismissal

Valentine Kitime and Edward Moore have opened all six games together this season and yet their partnership has failed on nearly every occasion. They have been consistently poor with the bat and the pair just do not seem to have any synergy. In the tournament thus far, they have secured totals of 0, 0, 24, 29, 4 and 4 before the first dismissal. Seeing as there is no growth whatsoever, the first wicket is on the backfoot going into the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Boland Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Western Province Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Boland vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Fielding first is going to be the strategy that both teams will be vying for in the next match. Boland Park has hosted three matches in the tournament so far and all the first innings stands have been sub-200 with an average of 154. Needless to say, the teams chasing have enjoyed victory every single time.

Weather Report

A mild 20% possibility of rain is predicted at Paarl and it is expected to be sunny on the day of the game. The temperature is set to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Blayde Capell.

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland won four out of five completed games and looked to be in a favorable position to win their match against Lions which ended without a result. At this juncture, they are a shoo-in for a spot in the final.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Kitime All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Yaseen Vallie Batter Edward Moore Batter Jonathan Bird Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province will be lucky to finish anywhere above the bottom-most spot on the table and it is quite clear that their batting lacks depth.

Boland vs Western Province Head-to-Head

Western Province have a dominant lead over Boland in the tournament, having won all three of their head-to-head meetings.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Boland - 0

Western Province - 3

Boland vs Western Province Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Both teams have got their work cut out for them on the opening front as neither of the teams have impressed with their opening scores so far. Western Province are particularly bad as their openers, Valentine Kitime and Edward Moore, have added 0, 0 and 24 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Although Boland have not been much better in this regard, they still have the upper hand going into the next match as Blayde Capell and Grant Roelofsen set up partnerships of 2, 44 and 24 runs in the previous three encounters.

Boland vs Western Province List a Boland Park, null Rocks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.554 Bet Now! Western Province Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Boland vs Western Province Best Batters

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Gavin Kaplan was not a significant contributor in the previous game against North West where he found himself dismissed for 12. Despite that, he has a massive lead over the other batters with 158 runs in five innings thus far, including a half-century. He has an average of 39.50 and will be expected to come out on top.

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham did not emerge as Western Province’s leading run scorer in the previous outing versus Warriors considering he scored just 18 runs before he was out. However, he is among the top batters for the team with 180 runs in five innings which includes one half-century. With an average of 36.00, he is the top choice against Boland.

Boland vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack is still quite ahead of the other bowlers from the team as he has captured a total of 13 wickets in six innings. Although he only picked one wicket in his 3.5-over spell against Lions, he has an impressive bowling average of 14.53 and will be anticipated to be their leading wicket-taker in the next match.

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

In the previous game against Warriors, Kyle Simmonds was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 4.30. He continues to lead Western Province’s bowling attack by quite a margin, having claimed a total of 15 wickets in six innings along with an average of 15.46. He is the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Boland Boland to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Western Province to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch) Boland and Western Province are poles apart at this juncture as the former are the table toppers of Division One with four wins in six games and a net run rate of 0.565, while Western Province are last in the standings with five defeats in six outings and a dismal net run rate of -1.124. Given the form both teams are in, it is quite an easy choice for the bookmakers to back Boland in this clash. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





