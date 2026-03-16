ECL (Border) vs KWNI (KwaZulu-Natal Inland) Match Prediction ECL 55 % Chance of Winning KWNI 45 % Bet Now! Border will take on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the next CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two encounter, scheduled to be held on February 26, 2025. Meeting at Buffalo Park, East London, the sides will clash at 1:30 P.M IST.

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

Border did not lose their edge after an abandoned match as they took on Limpopo in the previous encounter and won comfortably. Having been asked to field first, Border were able to restrict Limpopo to a total of 222 which was rather easily attainable. During their chase, the openers did all the grunt work as Nathan Roux scored 37 runs but skipper Jerome Bossr commanded the limelight with an unbeaten 114. In the end, Border were able to take an easy seven-wicket victory.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland, too, had a relatively simple match against Eastern Storm where the latter scored 262 runs while batting first. KwaZulu-Natal Inland chased it down with ease as Cameron Dean Shekleton, Michael Erlank and Kagiso Rapulana were the top scorers with 88, 56* and 46 runs, respectively. The target was not particularly formidable and they managed to secure the win by a margin of five wickets.

Border chance of winning - 55%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 45%

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Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have both had their purple patches in the competition so far and this has had a positive impact on Border’s first wicket. In the two completed matches that the teams have played, the duo have secured partnerships of 107 and 27 runs so far. Roux and Bossr’s averages of 153.00 and 123.00, respectively, are a result of their unbeaten centuries but they are both certainly in brilliant form. Another big first wicket stand can be expected of them in the next match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park was a low scoring ground in the 2023 season of the competition with a ridiculously low average first innings score of 198. The fact that two out of three matches were won by the teams batting first was a bit of an aberration. Moreover, the game between Border and Northern Cape earlier this season ended in victory for the former who were asked to chase. In the next game, the toss winner will not want to make the same mistake by batting first.

Weather Report

A 40% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at East London with cloudy skies and the temperature reaching 23 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border’s bowlers have been able to restrict runs very well and the batters hold up their end of the bargain by making light work of the chase.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

There is slight room for improvement in KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s batting, and bowling has been their greatest strength.

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head

Border and KwaZulu-Natal Inland are tied with a 1-1 scoreline in their head-to-head tally so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Border - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana have proved to be a stable, reliable opening pair in the tournament so far and the consistency they have achieved is impressive. In the two matches they have played, the pair have added 42 and 37 runs to the first wicket. However, Border’s first wicket improved significantly in the competition as Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr scored 27 runs in the first game and went on to secure a 107-run stand in the following match. Seeing as their partnership advanced to this extent, Border’s openers are expected to flourish in the upcoming fixture.

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters

Nathan Roux to be Border’s Best Batter

Nathan Roux did not emerge as Border’s top batter in the last outing against Limpopo, having scored just 37 runs. However, his 116*-run knock in the first match was incredibly dominant and he remains the team’s leading batter with 153 runs in two innings. Given his form in the tournament so far, he is expected to bounce back in the upcoming match.

Cameron Dean Shekleton to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Cameron Dean Shekleton top-scored for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the previous encounter against Eastern Storm where he amassed his first half-century of the season with 88 runs. He has now claimed the top spot among the team’s run scorers with 96 runs in two innings. Averaging at 48.00, he is anticipated to be their top batter once more.

Border vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers

Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Batter

Aphiwe Mnyanda stands as Border’s leading wicket-taker with six wickets in two innings thus far and an excellent average of 10.16. His best performance was in the previous match against Limpopo where he bowled ten overs, claimed an impressive four-wicket haul and achieved an economy rate of 3.40. He is the top pick for the upcoming game as well.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams was the joint leading bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last match versus Eastern Storm where he captured two wickets in ten overs coupled with an economy rate of 5.50. At present, he leads the team’s bowling attack with a total of five wickets in two innings and an average of 15.00, making him the leading contender against Border.