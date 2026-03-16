Border vs Limpopo Match Prediction LIM 42 % Chance of Winning ECL 58 % Bet Now! Border will lock horns with Limpopo on February 22, 2025, in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two. Their outing will be held at Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane, with a scheduled start time of 1:30 P.M IST.

Border vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Border were slated to take on Eastern Storm in the last match of the tournament but poor weather conditions saw that the game was abandoned without a ball bowled. However, the team were on the right track with a victory in the first outing against Northern Cape where the latter were bundled out for 218. Border did not have to break a sweat in order to chase down the target and their opener, Nathan Roux, made life all the more easy with an unbeaten 116. He received considerable support from the other batters as Lihle Sizani chimed in with a half-century, having scored 55 runs. Eventually, they claimed their first win of the season by a margin of seven wickets.

Limpopo, too, were just as unfortunate since their last outing against KwaZulu-Natal Inland ended before it could start. This was doubly problematic since they did not get a chance to redeem themselves after their defeat at the hands of South Western Districts in the first encounter. Limpopo were bundled out for a mere 188 runs which the bowlers could absolutely not defend if they tried; Jan Coetzer and Louren Steenkamp did their best by contributing 49 and 48 runs, respectively. The opposition breezed past Limpopo with four wickets left.

Border chance of winning - 58%

Limpopo chance of winning - 42%

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Border vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before first dismissal

With Liam Peters in the equation last season, Limpopo’s opening wicket was not doing very well and he was weighing down the partnership since he was out of form. He led the innings with skipper Ludwig Kaestner but they ended up with meager scores of 1, 32, 0, 21 and 7 runs in the last five completed matches of the previous season. However, Limpopo made the right choice in promoting Louren Steenkamp to the top and even though the team have only played one game so far, their opening stand of 63 inspires confidence in their ability to continue building on their form.

Border vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

A total of three games were hosted at Cricket Club Ground in the 2023 season of the competition where the teams batting first took a clean sweep with three wins and an average first innings score of 266. The last match played here in the ongoing season between Limpopo and South Western Districts was an anomaly considering the first innings stand of 188 was very low and the chasers took victory. Despite this, batting first will be the preferred choice for the next encounter.

Weather Report

Polokwane is set to experience light rain with a relatively low 25% likelihood of precipitation, along with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Based on Border’s showing against Northern Cape, they are a stable, reliable unit with solid batting strength.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Alex Pillay.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Alex Pillay Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Eldred Hawken Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo have to revamp their batting order if they want to stand a chance in the upcoming game.

Border vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

Border faced Limpopo twice in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two until now with one win for each of the sides.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Border - 1

Limpopo - 1

Border vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than Border

Border are currently experimenting with a new opening lineup since Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr did not open together in the previous season. However, their partnership did not quite take off in the first game where they scored 27 runs before the first dismissal and a majority of the work was done by Roux. For Limpopo, though, Louren Steenkamp and Ludwig Kaestner are seasoned openers and their experience shows in their stand of 63 runs in the first game. They have led the innings together before and will be at an advantage against Border’s trial and error period.

Border vs Limpopo Best Batters

Nathan Roux to be Border’s Best Batter

Nathan Roux retains his position as Border’s top scorer since he scored an outstanding unbeaten 116. He took part in two games last season and amassed a total of 41 runs. Nevertheless, he has an impressive average of 50.00 in his List A career so far, making him the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Louren Steenkamp to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Louren Steenkamp was out on 48 in the first game against South Western Districts, preventing him from claiming his first half-century of the season. He remains the leading choice for the next match as well, especially since he was the second leading batter for Limpopo with 328 runs in six innings in the previous season.

Border vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Jade de Klerk to be Border’s Best Bowler

In Border’s first outing of the season against Northern Cape, Jade de Klerk was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with two wickets in ten overs and a brilliant economy rate of 4.60. He also led their bowling attack last season with 15 wickets under his belt in seven innings which makes him the top pick for the upcoming match.

Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Don Radebe emerged as Limpopo’s top wicket-taker in the 2023 season of the competition, having taken a total of 14 wickets in six innings. He was tied as the top bowler for Limpopo against South Western Districts as he claimed two wickets in 6.4 overs with an economy rate of 3.60. Averaging at 12.00 this season, he continues to be the leading contender against Border.