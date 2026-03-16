Facts: Border’s Jerome Bossr is the second leading batter of the Division Two with 224 runs in three innings.

Jon Hinrichsen continues to lead Mpumalanga Rhinos’ bowling attack with eight wickets in four innings so far.

Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chances of Winning

Border suffered their first defeat of the season in the previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where the latter batted first and secured a brilliant total of 324 runs. This put a great deal of pressure on Border’s batters who struggled to reach the target. Skipper and opener Jerome Bossr top-scored with 101 runs while Jason Niemand followed closely behind with a half-century, having amassed 54 runs. Barring their contributions, the rest of the batters did virtually nothing and the entire team found themselves bundled out for 222. This led to a whopping 82-run defeat via the D/L method.

Mpumalanga Rhinos, on the other hand, took yet another victory as they took on Eastern Storm in the last match. The latter batted first and posted a score of 203 on the board before they were bowled out. This made life incredibly easy for Mpumalanga Rhinos who were able to chase it down with ease. Yassar Cook and Benjamin van Niekerk were the leading contributors with 67 and 41 runs, respectively. They were 193/6 when the match was interrupted by the rain but they ended up taking victory by four wickets through the D/L method.

Border chance of winning - 44%

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 56%

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Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Border to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have been regular openers for Border in the tournament so far and they have maintained great consistency. Even though they have had some ups and downs, their performances have been overwhelmingly positive. In the three matches the team has played thus far, the duo have secured totals of 32, 107 and 27 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Additionally, Roux and Bossr have averages of 84.00 and 112.00, respectively. They are anticipated to do well in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Border Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Mpumalanga Rhinos Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park has had two entirely results in the competition so far and that has made it difficult to gauge how the pitch behaves. The teams batting and fielding first have one victory each but the surface does support high scoring totals. Although there have been contradictory outcomes, the toss winning side will prefer to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A 10% possibility of precipitation is predicted at East London with partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border had their second match abandoned which disrupted their momentum and despite two wins, they lost by a substantial margin in their last encounter.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala Batter Themba Maupa Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have the confidence of three back-to-back victories leading up to this match and have the firepower to mount a proper challenge against Border.

Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head

Border and Mpumalanga Rhinos are tied with one victory each in their head-to-head tally in the tournament thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Border - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 1

Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than Mpumalanga Rhinos @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Mpumalanga Rhinos’ openers saw a sudden downturn in performance in the last game against Eastern Storm where Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada failed to secure a partnership, owing to the former’s three-ball duck. However, they were going at a steady pace in the two matches prior to that where they scored 69 and 65 runs. Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr’s partnership for Border, though, remains more stable as the openers added 32, 107 and 27 runs to the first wicket. Since the latter have proven to be more reliable, the bookmakers rally behind them to achieve a better first partnership than Mpumalanga Rhinos.

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Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Batters

Jerome Bossr to be Border’s Best Batter

Jerome Bossr emerged as Border’s leading batter with his second century of the season, having scored 101 runs in the last game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Overall, he leads Border’s run charts with 224 runs in three innings and a stellar average of 112.00. The skipper is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Yassar Cook to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Yassar Cook was the top scorer for Mpumalanga Rhinos in the previous outing against Eastern Storm, having notched up his second half-century of the ongoing season with 67 runs. He now stands as the leading run-getter for Mpumalanga Rhinos with 165 runs in four innings. With an average of 55.00, he is the leading contender against Border, too.

Border vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Bowlers

Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Aphiwe Mnyanda was the top bowler for Border against KwaZulu-Natal Inland where he picked two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 7.60. At present, he has a massive lead over the other bowlers with eight wickets in three innings and an average of 17.12 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Gareth Dukes to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Gareth Dukes did a brilliant job in the last encounter against Eastern Storm where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with a fifer. His ten-over spell also included two maidens and an incredible economy rate of 2.50. Averaging at 7.66 in the tournament, he remains the top choice for the next game against Border.