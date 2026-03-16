Facts:

Border’s Jerome Bossr is the leading run-getter of the Division Two, having scored 275 runs in four innings.

Nqobani Mokoena has now claimed the top spot as South Africa Emerging Players’ leading bowler with eight wickets in five innings.

Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Border remain an inconsistent team in the competition so far but they managed to beat Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing. The latter chose to bat first and did a great job as they piled on a score of 282 runs. Border, though, took this challenge head-on and set out to chase it down - their innings was a success right from the start as skipper and opener Jerome Bossr scored a 51-run half-century. Jason Niemand and Lihle Sizani were at the top of their game, having amassed 66 and 61 runs, respectively, which bolstered the team to a winning position. Even though the match was interrupted by rain, Border won by a four-wicket margin via the DLS method.

After a series of disastrous results, South Africa Emerging Players took their first win of the season against Limpopo last time around. Although the latter posted a ridiculously low total of 200 runs, the bowlers pulled off a miracle. Garnett Tarr was the only one who played a consequential innings with a mature knock of 71 and Thabile Hlatuka was next in line with 43 runs. Their bowling attack, though, did not back down whatsoever as they bundled out Limpopo for 169 and gave themselves a solid 31-run victory.

Border chance of winning - 54%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 46%

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Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

Border’s consistency at the front has been truly commendable and they have had the same opening pair since the start of the season. Moreover, Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr’s partnership has improved over the course of four matches with opening totals of 54, 32, 107 and 27 runs so far. Roux and Bossr’s averages of 60.00 and 91.66, respectively, ensure that the team’s first wicket is in safe hands.

Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

Although both matches held at LC de Villiers Oval in the ongoing season have gone in favor of those batting first, the pitch is primarily suited to the bowlers who have the ability to restrict runs. In fact, the average first innings total of 245 in the tournament is quite mediocre and can be chased down. Despite the outcomes in the last two games, fielding first will be the toss winner’s top choice in the next match.

Weather Report

A 35% possibility of precipitation is predicted at Pretoria with a partial cloud cover and the temperature going up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border have certainly got to work on bringing some stability to their campaign but it is quite easily possible since they have a solid batting lineup.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwich Schuld Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Steve Stolk All-rounder Lethabo Phahlamohlaka All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

There is no guarantee that South Africa Emerging Players will be able to keep up the momentum of the last game, especially since they were on the cusp of losing that, too.

Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

The only match slated between Border and South Africa Emerging Players was during the 2023 season of the tournament which was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Border - 0

South Africa Emerging Players - 0

Abandoned - 1

Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players

Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have been outstanding at the opening front and their relentless approach has earned them remarkable first wicket stands of 54, 32 and 107 runs in the last three encounters. Their consistency puts them in a favorable position, especially since South Africa Emerging Players have not had the same fate in the tournament. Their opening batters have changed in nearly every match until now which has resulted in substandard totals of 17, 22 and 57 runs before the first dismissal in the previous three outings. Border are, naturally, the favorites in this regard.

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Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Jerome Bossr to be Border’s Best Batter

Jerome Bossr has delivered for the team consistently and he scored his first half-century of the season in the previous game versus Mpumalanga Rhinos, having scored 51 runs. Although he was not the top batter from the team in the match, he is the leading run scorer overall with 275 runs in four innings. His average of 91.66 makes him the favorite for the next game as well.

Garnett Tarr to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

The prediction for the previous outing panned out as expected since Garnett Tarr was the top batter for South Africa Emerging Players with 71 runs, marking his second half-century of the season. He is the leading run scorer for the team with 133 runs in four innings and an average of 33.25, making him the top choice against Border.

Border vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the last game, Aphiwe Mnyanda emerged as Border’s leading wicket-taker against Mpumalanga Rhinos as he picked three wickets in 8.3 overs and an economy rate of 6.00. He leads the team’s bowling attack overall, too, with 11 wickets in four innings along with an average of 17.09. He remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Nqobani Mokoena to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Nqobani Mokoena took an impressive four-wicket haul in the last game against Limpopo which made him the team’s leading wicket-taker, and his spell also included two maidens in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 2.78. As the team’s top bowler with eight wickets in five innings and an average of 20.62, he is expected to come out on top once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Border Border to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)

South Africa Emerging Players to win @ 2.64 (Parimatch) Border have had a rollercoaster of a season with a plethora of results; they have three wins, a loss and one game which was abandoned, and they currently stand third on the table with a net run rate of 0.192. On the other hand, South Africa Emerging Players breathed a sigh of relief as they achieved their first win of the season after four games of drought, giving them a net run rate of -0.807. Border have a more favorable trajectory in the tournament which makes them the favorites to take victory in the next game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





