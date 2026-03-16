Facts: Border’s Jerome Bossr remains the top run scorer of the Division Two with 275 runs in four innings.

South Western Districts’ Kelly Smuts is the second leading batter of the tournament with 246 runs in five innings.

Border vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Border have been robbed of the opportunity to put up a fair fight against the others this season considering their last match against South Africa Emerging Players was abandoned, marking their second game of the season without a result. Their last completed match against Mpumalanga Rhinos was a success since they were able to take a four-wicket win after chasing down 282 runs. Jason Niemand, Lihle Sizani and Jerome Bossr did a major part of the work with scores of 66, 61 and 51 runs, respectively.

South Western Districts, though, were able to overcome Eastern Storm in the last game despite having scored a measly total of 233 runs. Opener Pheko Moletsane top-scored with precisely 100 runs, followed by Kyle Jacobs at one-down who posted 82 runs on the board. As for the rest of the batters, they each scored ten runs or less before getting dismissed which resulted in their unimpressive target. The bowlers achieved a miracle and came in clutch as they bundled out the opposition for 181, giving South Western Districts a 52-run victory.

Border chance of winning - 59%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 41%

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Border vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

In Border’s first match of the season, Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr scored 27 runs together and so far, it is their lowest opening total. Their improvement was outstanding and they have a level of consistency which is difficult to achieve. In the last three games, the duo secured scores of 54, 32 and 107 runs before the first dismissal which puts them in a brilliant position against South Western Districts’ bowlers.

Border vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

The average first innings stand at Recreation Ground this season has been low, coming out to 247 after two matches. The teams batting and fielding first took one win each but the toss winners are clear that batting first is the way to go, having chosen to do so both times. It will remain the top choice for the next match, too.

Weather Report

Rain showers are going to cause disruptions at Oudtshoorn and the forecast suggests a 40% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border’s batting is their greatest strength and they have the opportunity to give their opposition’s bowlers a run for their money.

South Western Districts Player List

George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Kelly Smuts Batter Pheko Moletsane Batter Kyle Jacobs Batter George Van Heerden (C) Bowler Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Liyabona Malife All-rounder Sintu Majeza Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts’ batters have been awful and their lineup has no cohesion whatsoever, lacking depth. The bowlers are powerful but their effort alone is not enough to win.

Border vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

After the first head-to-head game between the sides was abandoned, South Western Districts went on to take victory in the remaining two matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Border - 0

South Western Districts - 2

Abandoned - 1

Border vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane’s meager opening totals were not making the cut and the team decided to send Kelly Smuts out to open the last match, replacing the former. However, it did not make a difference considering the team had first partnerships of 9, 29 and 6 runs in the last three games. Compared to South Western Districts, Border’s openers fall short massively since Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have maintained a remarkable consistency. The pair added 54, 32 and 107 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings, and they are decidedly superior to Border.

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Border vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Jerome Bossr to be Border’s Best Batter

Border’s last match was abandoned and skipper Jerome Bossr retains his hefty lead with a total of 275 runs. He has two centuries and a half-century to his credit, the latter of which was scored in the previous completed game against Mpumalanga Rhinos with 51 runs. His performance with the bat is unparalleled at the moment and he is expected to come out on top.

Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Kelly Smuts had a bit of a disappointment in the previous game against Eastern Storm where he departed after scoring a mere two runs. However, despite the success of his teammates, he continues to have a major lead over the others with 246 runs in five innings and an average of 49.20. He remains the top choice against Border.

Border vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Bowler

In four matches so far, Aphiwe Mnyanda took the lead as Border’s top bowler with a total of 11 wickets under his belt. He was the joint highest wicket-taker against Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing where he took three wickets in 8.3 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. With an average of 17.09, he is the top pick for the next match as well.

Pheko Moletsane to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Pheko Moletsane was the second leading bowler for the team during the last encounter versus Eastern Storm, where he took three wickets in eight overs along with an economy rate of 3.62. He leads South Western Districts’ bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings and an average of 11.10, making him the leading contender once again.