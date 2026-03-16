Border vs South Western Districts Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two, March 9
GRB
41%
Chance of Winning
ECL
59%
List a
Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn
Facts:
- Border’s Jerome Bossr remains the top run scorer of the Division Two with 275 runs in four innings.
- South Western Districts’ Kelly Smuts is the second leading batter of the tournament with 246 runs in five innings.
Border vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning
Border have been robbed of the opportunity to put up a fair fight against the others this season considering their last match against South Africa Emerging Players was abandoned, marking their second game of the season without a result. Their last completed match against Mpumalanga Rhinos was a success since they were able to take a four-wicket win after chasing down 282 runs. Jason Niemand, Lihle Sizani and Jerome Bossr did a major part of the work with scores of 66, 61 and 51 runs, respectively.
South Western Districts, though, were able to overcome Eastern Storm in the last game despite having scored a measly total of 233 runs. Opener Pheko Moletsane top-scored with precisely 100 runs, followed by Kyle Jacobs at one-down who posted 82 runs on the board. As for the rest of the batters, they each scored ten runs or less before getting dismissed which resulted in their unimpressive target. The bowlers achieved a miracle and came in clutch as they bundled out the opposition for 181, giving South Western Districts a 52-run victory.
- Border chance of winning - 59%
- South Western Districts chance of winning - 41%
Border vs South Western Districts Betting Tips
Border to score high before first dismissal
In Border’s first match of the season, Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr scored 27 runs together and so far, it is their lowest opening total. Their improvement was outstanding and they have a level of consistency which is difficult to achieve. In the last three games, the duo secured scores of 54, 32 and 107 runs before the first dismissal which puts them in a brilliant position against South Western Districts’ bowlers.
Border vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction
The average first innings stand at Recreation Ground this season has been low, coming out to 247 after two matches. The teams batting and fielding first took one win each but the toss winners are clear that batting first is the way to go, having chosen to do so both times. It will remain the top choice for the next match, too.
Weather Report
Rain showers are going to cause disruptions at Oudtshoorn and the forecast suggests a 40% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is set to touch 31 degrees Celsius.
Border Player List
Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nathan Roux
|
Batter
|
Jerome Bossr (C)
|
Batter
|
Lihle Sizani
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Dadswell
|
Batter
|
Christopher Gleaves
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Niemand
|
Batter
|
Mncedisi Malika
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jade de Klerk
|
Bowler
|
Chad Classen
|
Bowler
|
Aphiwe Mnyanda
|
Bowler
|
Nico Van Zyl
|
Bowler
Border Team Form
Border’s batting is their greatest strength and they have the opportunity to give their opposition’s bowlers a run for their money.
South Western Districts Player List
George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kelly Smuts
|
Batter
|
Pheko Moletsane
|
Batter
|
Kyle Jacobs
|
Batter
|
George Van Heerden (C)
|
Bowler
|
Luke Beaufort
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heath Richards
|
Batter
|
Thomas Kaber
|
Batter
|
Jarred Jardine
|
Bowler
|
Liyabona Malife
|
All-rounder
|
Sintu Majeza
|
Bowler
|
Lifa Ntanzi
|
Bowler
South Western Districts Team Form
South Western Districts’ batters have been awful and their lineup has no cohesion whatsoever, lacking depth. The bowlers are powerful but their effort alone is not enough to win.
Border vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head
After the first head-to-head game between the sides was abandoned, South Western Districts went on to take victory in the remaining two matches.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Border - 0
South Western Districts - 2
Abandoned - 1
Border vs South Western Districts Betting Odds
Border to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts
Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane’s meager opening totals were not making the cut and the team decided to send Kelly Smuts out to open the last match, replacing the former. However, it did not make a difference considering the team had first partnerships of 9, 29 and 6 runs in the last three games. Compared to South Western Districts, Border’s openers fall short massively since Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have maintained a remarkable consistency. The pair added 54, 32 and 107 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings, and they are decidedly superior to Border.
Border vs South Western Districts
List a
Recreation Ground, Oudtshoorn, null
Border vs South Western Districts Best Batters
Jerome Bossr to be Border’s Best Batter
Border’s last match was abandoned and skipper Jerome Bossr retains his hefty lead with a total of 275 runs. He has two centuries and a half-century to his credit, the latter of which was scored in the previous completed game against Mpumalanga Rhinos with 51 runs. His performance with the bat is unparalleled at the moment and he is expected to come out on top.
Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter
Kelly Smuts had a bit of a disappointment in the previous game against Eastern Storm where he departed after scoring a mere two runs. However, despite the success of his teammates, he continues to have a major lead over the others with 246 runs in five innings and an average of 49.20. He remains the top choice against Border.
Border vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers
Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Bowler
In four matches so far, Aphiwe Mnyanda took the lead as Border’s top bowler with a total of 11 wickets under his belt. He was the joint highest wicket-taker against Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last outing where he took three wickets in 8.3 overs with an economy rate of 6.00. With an average of 17.09, he is the top pick for the next match as well.
Pheko Moletsane to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler
Pheko Moletsane was the second leading bowler for the team during the last encounter versus Eastern Storm, where he took three wickets in eight overs along with an economy rate of 3.62. He leads South Western Districts’ bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings and an average of 11.10, making him the leading contender once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Border
- Border to win @ 1.69 (Parimatch)
- South Western Districts to win @2.16 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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