Facts: Dolphins’ JJ Smuts is the second leading batter of the Division One with 285 runs in five innings.

Knights’ Jacques Snyman is the top run scorer of the tournament with 290 runs in five innings.

Dolphins vs Knights Chances of Winning

Dolphins had an excellent outing against Warriors in the last game where they were the first to bat and remained in control of the game from start to finish. Dolphins piled on an exceptional total of 317 runs and several batters from the team are credited for their success - wicket-keeper batter Hanu Viljoen top-scored with 74 while Tshepang Dithole, JJ Smuts, and Eathan Bosch were all next in line with 67, 61, 48, and 40* runs, respectively. This was an easy target for the bowlers to defend and they bowled out Warriors for 123, taking home an impressive 194-run triumph.

Knights, too, had a successful outing against Lions last time around where the former scored 292 runs in a reduced game, having batted 39 overs. Opener Jacques Snyman was the top run scorer with 160 runs while Dominic Hendricks was next in line with 58 runs. The score gave the bowlers enough leeway to restrict the opposition and they did exactly that by keeping Lions down to 220. The Knights enjoyed a brilliant win by a margin of 74 runs via the D/L method.

Dolphins chance of winning - 45%

Knights chance of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Dolphins vs Knights Betting Tips

Dolphins to score high before first dismissal

Dolphins’ first wicket had the potential to be way better than they have been in the tournament so far and since Sarel Erwee was underperforming for the most part, it had a major effect on the team’s opening order. JJ Smuts, contrarily, has gone hammer and tongs in every single match this season and is almost single handedly responsible for Dolphins’ success at the front. In the first four games of the season, they added 37, 1, 81 and 8 runs to the first wicket before Erwee was dropped in favor of Tshepang Dithole for the last match. This made a world of difference since they secured a first partnership of 129 runs. They are expected to continue on this path and another big score is on the cards.

Dolphins vs Knights Toss Prediction

Kingsmead has had two contrasting first innings totals in the season thus far, as the teams have set up scores of 343 and 183 in the last two matches. The teams batting and fielding first have one victory each but it does not paint the full picture since the second match was reduced due to the rain. Taking this into account, the toss winner will be inclined to bat first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Durban is set to experience conducive weather on match day with a 5% possibility of rainfall and partly cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Jason Smith Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen (C) Bowler Tristan Luus Batter Ottneil Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins have two wins prior to this encounter but will be on the backfoot against Knights, having lost to them in the past.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa, Dominic Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Lesego Senokwane Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights are on a three-match winning streak and will be looking to extend it with another victory.

Dolphins vs Knights Head-to-Head

Dolphins and Knights faced each other twice in the tournament in the 2022 season with the latter taking one win while the other game did not have a result.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Dolphins - 0

Knights - 1

No Result - 1

Dolphins vs Knights Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Knights

Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane’s partnership for the Knights does not seem to be working out at all, evidenced by their scores of 4, 27 and 0 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last three games. They have a long way to go to catch up to Dolphins’ first partnership which is way ahead at this juncture. For the latter, JJ Smuts is the mainstay and since Sarel Erwee was weighing them down, he was replaced by Tshepang Dithole in the last match. During the previous three encounters, the pair added 129, 8 and 81 runs to the first wicket. Given that there is a discernible difference in the teams’ totals, Dolphins have the upper hand going into the upcoming match.

Dolphins vs Knights List a Kingsmead, null Dolphins Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Knights Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.80 Bet Now!

Dolphins vs Knights Best Batters

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

JJ Smuts showed once again how remarkable he is as he secured his fourth half-century in the last match against Warriors. Although he was only third highest in the game, he scored a total of 61 runs which boosted his overall lead further with a total of 285 runs in five innings. With an exceptional average of 57.00 in the tournament, he is expected to be their standout batter.

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ Best Batter

Dian Forrester is the second leading run scorer for the Knights in the tournament so far, having amassed 280 runs in five innings. Since he was not out on two occasions, he has an incredibly high average of 94.00. Regardless, he also has two half-centuries under his belt and remains the top pick to be their leading run-getter against Dolphins.

Dolphins vs Knights Best Bowlers

Ottneil Baartman to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Ottneil Baartman played his first innings this season during the previous match against Warriors, having captured two wickets in six overs, and his spell was inclusive of a maiden and an economy rate of 3.33. He also has an excellent bowling average of 10.00 which makes him the top choice to be their premier bowler.

Tiaan van Vuuren to be Knights’ Best Bowler

In the last game against Lions, Tiaan van Vuuren was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the Knights with two wickets in his seven-over spell along with an economy rate of 5.57. He is the team’s top bowler by a long shot with nine wickets in five innings and an average of 14.77. He is anticipated to emerge as their top bowler in the next match.