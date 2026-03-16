Facts: Dolphins’ JJ Smuts is the third leading batter of the Division One, having scored 172 runs in three innings.

Zubayr Hamza leads Lions’ run charts with 169 runs in three innings thus far.

Dolphins vs Lions Chances of Winning

Dolphins have had no respite whatsoever since the start of their campaign and their last match against Titans concluded without a result. The former chose to bat first and they had a comprehensive total on the board with 305 runs. Opener JJ Smuts led from the front with a 71-run knock while the likes of Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch and Bryce Parsons trailed behind with scores of 50, 47 and 38 runs, respectively. However, by the time the second innings started, the match was called off and the teams were at an impasse.

Lions were on a successful run before they encountered North West in the last outing and suffered their first defeat of the season. The latter’s daunting score of 310 was too much to chase down and Lions were starting to crumble under the pressure. After the top order collapsed quickly, the middle order managed to stabilize the innings as wicket-keeper batter Connor Esterhuizen, Mitchell Van Buuren and Zubayr Hamza scored 59, 50 and 45 runs, respectively. After their dismissals, though, the lower order were unable to score the remaining runs and the team were bowled out for 249, losing by 65 runs via the D/L method.

Dolphins chance of winning - 25%

Lions chance of winning - 75%

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Dolphins vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

For the first two games of the competition, Wandile Makwetu and Joshua Richards opened together for Dolphins and their partnership was not working out in the slightest since the duo collaborated for measly scores of 0 and 9 before the first dismissal. For the previous outing against North West, Richards was replaced by Muhammad Manack but it did not make a difference to the team’s opening scores, having added a single run to the first wicket. Since the openers have not been able to surpass single digit scores in the competition thus far, they are on the backfoot against Dolphins’ bowlers.

Dolphins vs Lions Toss Prediction

In the previous season, Kingsmead hosted four games out of which one did not conclude. Two out of the remaining three games went in favor of the teams fielding first but the average first innings total of 278 was defendable. In the last game held here this season between Warriors and Dolphins, the former won comfortably after electing to bat first. Batting first will continue to be the top strategy in the next game as well.

Weather Report

Rain showers are predicted at Durban with a 45% possibility of a downpour on match day. The temperature is set to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins Player List

Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Sarel Erwee Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Romashan Pillay All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Khaya Zondo Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Marques Ackerman (C) Batter Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins’ batting was their weakness in the first two games but they improved a great deal in the third match which was, unfortunately, abandoned after the first innings.

Lions Player List

Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Nqabayomzi Peter.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Manack Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin (C) Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions faced a slight setback in the last match but have it in them to bounce back ahead of the next game.

Dolphins vs Lions Head-to-Head

Dolphins and Lions have faced each other three times in the tournament so far where the latter won twice and the remaining game ended without a result.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Dolphins - 0

Lions - 2

No Result - 1

Dolphins vs Lions Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Lions’ first wicket continues to struggle in the tournament and so far, Wandile Makwetu has been their only recurring opener. Having opened along with Muhammad Manack and Joshua Richards, the opening wicket has posted stands of 1, 0 and 9 runs in the last three matches. Dolphins, on the other hand, have a much more stable partnership with Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts leading the pack. Together, the pair have added 81, 1 and 37 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games. The obvious disparity between the sides suggests that Dolphins’ opening order is superior going into the next match.

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Dolphins vs Lions Best Batters

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, JJ Smuts emerged as Dolphins’ leading batter against Titans with a 71-run half-century. He has extended his lead at the top by a significant margin as he has a grand total of 172 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. With a stellar average of 57.33, he remains the top choice to be their standout batter once again.

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks is currently the second highest run scorer for Lions in the tournament with 144 runs in three innings. He was stranded in the 90s during the second match against Titans where he was dismissed for 94. Although he scored a mere 18 runs before his dismissal in the last game against North West, he has an average of 48.00 and will be expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.

Dolphins vs Lions Best Bowlers

Okuhle Cele to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

Okuhle Cele did not get the opportunity to bowl against Titans since the match was called off but he remains the team’s top wicket-taker with two wickets in two innings thus far. His average of 43.00, though awful, is the best of the team and he continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Nqabayomzi Peter to be Lions’ Best Bowler



Nqabayomzi Peter participated in his first match of the present season against North West and he immediately came out on top with a three-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 7.30. At present, he has a bowling average of 24.33 and is the top pick to be their leading bowler once more.