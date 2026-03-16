Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One, March 12
DOL
37%
Chance of Winning
TIT
63%
List a
University Oval, Potchefstroom
Facts:
- Dolphins’ JJ Smuts is the second leading batter of the Division One with 360 runs in seven innings.
- Titans’ Dewald Brevis stands as the top run scorer of the tournament, having amassed 362 runs in six innings.
Dolphins vs Titans Chances of Winning
Dolphins sealed their position in the qualifier with a brilliant victory over North West in the last match of the group stage. The latter were on a streak of losses and they were put in to bat first, resulting in a meager score of 246. This was a rather simple chase for Dolphins whose top order was able to get the job done; opener JJ Smuts set up the chase by scoring 75 runs and Jason Smith followed it up with a half-century of his own, having amassed an unbeaten 61. With much of the work done, Bryce Parsons and Khaya Zondo contributed 39 and 26* runs, respectively, and the team were able to score to 217 runs before it was interrupted by the rain. Dolphins, though, managed to take a solid seven-wicket win via the D/L method.
Titans faced a competitive Knights in the last game where the former cemented their place in the qualifier with a victory. Allowing the Knights to bat first, Titans’ bowlers restricted the opposition to a mere 230 runs which made life easy for the batters. The chase was a piece of cake as Dewald Brevis, Neil Brand and Keegan Petersen went all out to score 83*, 66 and 59* runs, respectively. Titans were able to take home a dominant triumph by a margin of seven wickets.
- Dolphins chance of winning - 37%
- Titans chance of winning - 63%
Dolphins vs Titans Betting Tips
Titans to score high before first dismissal
Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy have opened every single match for Titans this season and even though they have seen ups and downs in the process, they have been a reliable opening pair for the team. In the last five fixtures leading up to this match, they have added 4, 28, 227, 27 and 81 runs to the first wicket. With a positive trajectory in the build up to this game, they are expected to do well during the qualifier as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Dolphins Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5
Dolphins vs Titans Toss Prediction
Although the toss winners favored to field first three out of four times this season, the average first innings score of 289 at University Oval is rather high. The teams batting and fielding first share two wins apiece thus far but with the batters being able to score big at this venue, batting first will be the preferred choice in this crucial match.
Weather Report
A 40% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Potchefstroom on match day and scattered thunderstorms will disrupt the game. The temperature is set to reach 26 degrees Celsius.
Dolphins Player List
Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Bryce Parsons
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Khaya Zondo
|
Batter
|
Hanu Viljoen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Andile Simelane
|
Bowler
|
Prenelan Subrayen (C)
|
Bowler
|
Tristan Luus
|
Batter
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins have taken four back-to-back wins but their batting is still inferior to that of Titans.
Titans Player List
Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana, Junior Dala.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rivaldo Moonsamy
|
Batter
|
Neil Brand (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Keegan Petersen
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Junior Dala
|
Bowler
|
Schalk Engelbrecht
|
Bowler
|
Tsepo Ndwandwa
|
Bowler
Titans Team Form
The Titans’ batting lineup is absolutely solid and their performance in the last match serves as evidence.
Dolphins vs Titans Head-to-Head
Titans have a stronghold in their head-to-head tally against Dolphins with three wins in four outings, and the remaining match ended without a result.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 4
Dolphins - 0
Titans - 3
No Result - 1
Dolphins vs Titans Betting Odds
Titans to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins @ 1.72 (Parimatch)
Dolphins’ JJ Smuts and Tshepang Dithole went guns blazing in their first game as joint openers where they notched up a remarkable 129-run partnership but they were unable to maintain their rhythm, having scored 4 and 6 runs together in the last two matches. Titans, too, have been in a similar position as Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy seem to have experienced a dip in performance. In the last three games, the pair have secured totals of 4, 28 and 227 runs. However, despite the similarities in both teams, the latter are favored as the more seasoned duo in the tournament.
Dolphins vs Titans
List a
University Oval, Potchefstroom, null
Dolphins vs Titans Best Batters
JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter
As predicted for the previous outing, JJ Smuts came out of his rut and scored his fifth half-century of the season with 75 runs, and has extended his lead at the top with a total of 360 runs in seven innings. He is averaging at 51.42 and his consistency is truly commendable, making him the top pick for the upcoming game as well.
Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter
The prediction for the last match panned out as expected since Dewald Brevis emerged as the top batter for Titans against the Knights, having scored an unbeaten 83 to mark his third half-century of the season. He leads the team’s run charts with 362 runs in six innings and a brilliant average of 72.40. He remains the leading contender for the next fixture.
Dolphins vs Titans Best Bowlers
Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler
In the last game against North West, Prenelan Subrayen was the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets in ten overs, and his spell included a maiden and an exceptional economy rate of 2.20. He continues to be Dolphins’ top bowler with 12 wickets in seven innings and an average of 17.91 which makes him the top choice against Titans.
Tsepo Ndwandwa to be Titans’ Best Bowler
Tsepo Ndwandwa took part in his second innings of the season during the previous encounter versus Knights, and he went wicketless in his four-over spell which yielded an impressive economy rate of 3.75. He has a total of three wickets this season and his bowling average of 12.00 is the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top next time around.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Titans
- Dolphins to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
- Titans to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments