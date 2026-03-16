Facts: Eastern Storm are the table toppers of the Division Two at the moment with one win in two matches and a net run rate of 2.236.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland lead their tally against Eastern Storm by a scoreline of 1-0 in the competition.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm’s chances of taking a second win in a row were thwarted by unfavorable weather conditions and there was no result against Border. However, they pulled off a miracle against South Africa Emerging Players in the first match where the batters scored 231 runs in a rain-reduced 36-over innings. The top four batters did much of the work, particularly Grant Thomson, Jason van Dyk and Kabelo Sekhukhune who scored 59, 59 and 51 runs, respectively. The bowlers, though, managed to keep the opposition down to 125 by the end of the innings, resulting in a 60-run victory via the DLS method.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland, too, were bogged down by bad weather in the last match against Limpopo which ended up abandoned without a ball bowled. In the match prior to that against Mpumalanga Rhinos, though, KwaZulu-Natal Inland batted first and posted a mediocre total of 256 runs. Opener Jack Lees top-scored with 63 runs while Sean Gilson and Chad Laycock were next in line with 51 and 47 runs, respectively. The bowlers did a stellar job as they defended it very effectively by bundling out their rivals for 161, handing KwaZulu-Natal Inland a 95-run triumph.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 63%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 37%

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Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score high before the first dismissal

Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk made for a brilliant opening pair and their partnership was a major success in the last outing against South Africa Emerging Players. They scored 51 and 59 runs, respectively, and added a grand total of 121 runs to the first wicket. Even though part of their success could be chalked up to the opposition’s poor bowling efforts, the openers were truly invincible and have the potential to be destructive together in the upcoming fixture as well.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Toss Prediction

City Oval had two entirely contrasting results in the previous season where the teams batting first scored 89 and 289 runs in the two matches. This brought the average first innings total to 189. Despite the disparity, the toss winners were clear that they favored fielding first, having opted to do so on both occasions. For the next match as well, chasing is going to be the preferred option.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are likely to disrupt the match at Pietermaritzburg and a 35% likelihood of rainfall is predicted. The temperature is expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Amaan Khan All-rounder Mekyle Pillay Bowler Shaveer Khan Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm have a strong top order but the middle order needs to improve going into the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s bowlers were exceptional in the first match but their batting department needs to step up against Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head-to-Head

In the two matches between Eastern Storm and KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the competition, the latter won on one occasion and the other match was inconclusive.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Eastern Storm - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 1

No Result - 1

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana opened for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last outing against Mpumalanga Rhinos, and the pair secured a partnership of 37 runs before the latter’s dismissal in the tenth over. Their partnership was rather dull and lackluster compared to Eastern Storm’s openers who took South Africa Emerging Players head-on in the last game. Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk scored a half-century each and added a whopping 121 runs to the first wicket. Even if they do half as well as they did in the last match, they have a major upper hand over KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s opening duo.

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Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

The skipper was tied as Eastern Storm’s leading batter in the last completed match against South Africa Emerging Players, having scored a half-century with 59 runs. During the 2023 season of the tournament, he was the second highest run scorer for the team with 332 runs in seven innings. With an average of 66.40, he is the top choice against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Sean Gilson put on a stunning 51-run half-century in his List A debut during the previous outing against Mpumalanga Rhinos. Considering his prowess right off the bat, he remains the leading contender to emerge as KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s best batter.

Eastern Storm vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Best Bowlers

Shaveer Khan to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Shaveer Khan emerged as Eastern Storm’s leading wicket-taker in the last game against South Africa Emerging Players. In just 4.5 overs, he bagged three wickets and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 6.20. He is currently averaging at 10.00 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams took the top spot among KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s bowlers during the last game against Mpumalanga Rhinos. His seven-over spell was phenomenal as he delivered two maidens, claimed three wickets and earned an economy rate of 2.85. At present, he has a stellar bowling average of 6.66, making him the frontrunner once again.