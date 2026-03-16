Facts: Kabelo Sekhukhune, Eastern Storm’s opener, is their leading batter at the moment with 180 runs in five innings.

Don Radebe leads Limpopo’s bowling attack with nine wickets in five innings thus far.

Eastern Storm lead their tally against Limpopo by a scoreline of 2-0 in the tournament.

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm’s slew of defeats continued as they ended up losing to South Western Districts in the previous outing. The latter batted first and Eastern Storm’s bowlers pulled off an exceptional performance, restricting the opposition to a total of 233. This is, by all means, an attainable score but Eastern Storm’s batters landed themselves in a soup by getting bundled out for a measly total of 181. Opener Jason van Dyk’s 50 was the only noteworthy performance and the lack of contribution from the others resulted in a 52-run defeat.

Limpopo are somehow worse off as they lost to Mpumalanga Rhinos in terrible fashion during their previous encounter. Batting first, Limpopo put on a horrendous total of 175 which the bowlers could absolutely not be expected to defend. Heinrigh Pieterse was the top contributor with 56 runs and the other batters failed to make an impact. In the end, Limpopo conceded defeat by a margin of seven wickets.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 71%

Limpopo chance of winning - 29%

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Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Betting Tips

Limpopo to score low before first dismissal

Over the course of the season, Limpopo’s first wicket has gradually gotten worse. Louren Steenkamp and Ludwig Kaestner made a promising start with a 63-run partnership in the first match but that was the height of their performance. In the following four matches, the team had opening scores of 20, 20, 12 and 1. Moreover, they have tested out different openers in the last two matches which has also contributed to the decline in form. This does not inspire confidence in their ability to do well in the next game either.

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Toss Prediction

The first match at Willowmoore Park this season was abandoned and for the second match at this venue, Northern Cape and Eastern Storm took on each other. The former elected to field first and it paid off for them - the match was reduced to 42 overs and Eastern Storm’s score of 211 was not enough to defend. Chasing will be the preferred option next time around, too.

Weather Report

Benoni is set to be sunny on the day of the fixture and a 15% likelihood of precipitation is not really a threat. The temperature is predicted to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Amaan Khan All-rounder Mekyle Pillay Bowler Kyle Landsberg Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm won their first game this season and are currently on a four-match losing streak.

Limpopo Player List

Kgaudisa Molefe (c), Ludwig Kaestner, Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Alex Pillay, Sello Seing.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Liam Peters Batter Alex Pillay Batter Ludwig Kaestner Batter Heinrigh Pieterse All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Sello Seing Wicket-keeper Daniel van der Merwe Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe (C) Bowler Jesse Albanie Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo have not had any respite whatsoever and enter this match on the back of four successive losses, and a total of five defeats since one match was abandoned.

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Head-to-Head

Limpopo are behind Eastern Storm in their head-to-head tally as the latter have won both of the games until now.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Eastern Storm - 2

Limpopo - 0

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

While Louren Steenkamp is a regular opener for Limpopo in the tournament, the team’s first wicket has taken a hit and they are trying out different opening lineups in the hope that one will work. He has opened with Liam Peters, Morne Venter and Ludwig Kaestner in the last three games and the opening wicket has only regressed, having scored 1, 12 and 20 runs. Even though Eastern Storm have not been much better in this regard, Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk are an established pair and they have the potential to improve as they have secured totals of 55, 2 and 19 in the last three encounters.

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Grant Thomson scored just 26 runs in the last game against South Western Districts but he is still the second leading batter for Eastern Storm overall with 178 runs in five innings. He has two half-centuries under his belt with an average of 35.60, and he is their most dependable batter at the moment.

Alex Pillay to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Alex Pillay emerged as Limpopo’s second highest run-getter in the last outing against Mpumalanga Rhinos, having scored 31 runs. He continues to lead Limpopo’s batting overall with 157 runs in five innings. With an average of 31.40, he is anticipated to be their top batter in the upcoming match.

Eastern Storm vs Limpopo Best Bowlers

Mekyle Pillay to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Mekyle Pillay stands as Eastern Storm’s leading wicket-taker with a total of six wickets to his credit in five innings so far. He went wicketless in the previous encounter versus South Western Districts but his seven-over spell was still economical with an economy rate of 5.00. Averaging at 28.16 in the tournament, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next game.

Don Radebe to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

In the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos, Don Radebe was the team’s only wicket-taker as he captured two wickets in six overs, delivered a maiden and earned an economy rate of 5.16. He is also Limpopo’s top bowler with nine wickets in five innings and a stellar average of 15.77, making him the top choice against Eastern Storm.