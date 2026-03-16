EAS (Eastern Storm) vs MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) Match Prediction MPU 40 % Chance of Winning EAS 60 % Bet Now! Eastern Storm and Mpumalanga Rhinos are going to be hosted at Uplands College, White River, in their CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two match this season. The game will be played on February 26, 2025, at 1:00 P.M IST.

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm found themselves on the losing side for the first time in the tournament this season as they took on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the last game. Batting first, Eastern Storm managed to pile on 262 by the end of the innings wherein wicket-keeper batter Danie Rossouw top-scored with 70 runs while Christopher Britz was a close second with 64 runs. Their total was not entirely safe and the bowlers had a tough time keeping KwaZulu-Natal Inland at bay, losing by a margin of five wickets in the end.

On the other hand, Mpumalanga Rhinos recovered well from their initial defeat and seem to be on a much better trajectory than their previous season where they were the tail-enders. In the previous encounter versus South Africa Emerging Players, the latter were restricted to a total of 245 runs which Mpumalanga Rhinos chased down with ease; Yassar Cook was the leading batter with an unbeaten 83 and skipper Muhammed Mayet was next in line, having amassed 65 runs. The Mpumalanga-based team ended up taking victory by a seven-wicket margin.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 60%

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 40%

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Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score high before first dismissal

Despite the fact that Eastern Storm had an abandoned match in the midst of their campaign so far, it hardly had an impact on their performance and they returned with the same vigor they showed in the first match. Their opening wicket, particularly, has been extraordinary as Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk went hammer and tongs to secure partnerships of 75 and 121 in the last two matches. Moreover, they are averaging at 46.50 and 43.50, respectively, which puts them in a great position against Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

The toss winners have preferred to field first at Uplands College as they opted to do so on both occasions in the ongoing tournament. Even though the teams batting and fielding first took one victory each, the average first innings total came out to 250 which is hardly a defendable target. Both sides will vie to chase in the upcoming game at the venue.

Weather Report

A 35% possibility of rain is predicted at White River along with scattered showers and a peak temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Amaan Khan All-rounder Mekyle Pillay Bowler Kyle Landsberg Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm’s batting is their greatest strength and they certainly have the firepower to bounce back in the upcoming match.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala Batter Themba Maupa Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have revamped themselves to be more consistent but their current strength may not be enough to tackle Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head

Eastern Storm have the edge over Mpumalanga Rhinos in their head-to-head tally, having won one of their encounters so far while the other game was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Eastern Storm - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

Abandoned - 1

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Eastern Storm to have a better opening partnership than Mpumalanga Rhinos

Both teams have proved that they have competitive opening wickets in the tournament. Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada opened the innings together for two out of the last three matches and the team boasts opening stands of 69, 65 and 7 runs. Eastern Storm, too, have had an incredibly solid first partnership as Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk led the innings in both games so far, having added 75 and 121 runs to the first wicket. Even though the sides are nearly evenly matched in this regard, Eastern Storm’s openers have the edge going into the next game.

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Grant Thomson was not the top batter for Eastern Storm in the last match where he was dismissed for just 18 runs but he has a total of 77 runs in two innings so far. He notched up a half-century in the first match with 59 runs and currently has an average of 38.50, making him the top choice against Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Benjamin van Niekerk did not get much time at the crease in the last outing since he remained not out on 19 by the end of the innings. Overall, he leads Mpumalanga Rhinos’ run charts with 123 runs in three innings. Given his form in the tournament so far, he is anticipated to come out on top against Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Bowlers

Mekyle Pillay to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

Mekyle Pillay was tied as the second leading bowler for Eastern Storm with one wicket in six overs along with an economy rate of 5.33. He stands as the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings and a bowling average of 20.66 which makes him the top pick for the next game.

Themba Maupa to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

In the last match versus South Africa Emerging Players, Themba Maupa was the joint highest wicket-taker for Mpumalanga Rhinos as he claimed two wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.70. With six wickets in two innings and an average of 15.16, he is the team’s top bowler overall and will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler.