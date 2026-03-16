Facts: Eastern Storm captain Grant Thomson scored 74 runs off 83 balls in his last outing against Mpumalanga Rhinos

Northern Cape left-arm pacer Romano Terblanche picked three wickets for 25 runs in his last match vs Limpopo

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Chance of Winning

Eastern Storm will be facing an upbeat Northern Cape in their upcoming fixture on Saturday. Eastern Storm are3 currently-placed sixth in the eight-team CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025 points table. They have managed to win just one of their four matches so far. Northern Cape, on the other hand, are placed second after three wins in four games.

Eastern Storm once again have a low chance of emerging victorious. They have lost each of their last two matches, and are up against a team which has won three matches in a row. Northern Cape bowlers have given them a very good support in the tournament so far. In their last outing, they restricted Limpopo to 122/7 while defending 168 in a 23-over per side match. In their second-last outing, they bundled out South Western Districts to 142. South Africa Emerging Players were bowled out for 131 in their third-last outing. The bowlers have been convincingly supported by the batters, and the going will get tough for Eastern Storm, who were bundled out for 203 runs only in their last match.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 40%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 60%

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Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Eastern Storm wicketkeeper-batter Danie Rossouw played a fighting knock against Rhinos in his last outing. The 70-ball knock consisted of six fours which helped him to score 55 after Storm's were five down for 64. With 128 runs in three matches at an average of 42.66, Rossouw is the second-highest run-scorer for his team in CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025.

Northern Cape batter Ruan Haasbroek scored 48 runs off 44 balls in his last encounter against Limpopo. The innings consisted of two fours and as many sixes. The 27-year-old would once again look to put on a show with the bat. So far in the tournament, the right-hander has scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team in the tournament. Haasbroek has played a total of 44 List A matches and scored 1042 runs at an average of 28.16.

Match Prediction Best Odds Eastern Storm to hit more boundaries than Northern Cape 2.00 Bet on Batery Eastern Storm to score over 2.25 runs in 1st over 1.53 Bet on Batery

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

The first match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025 at the Willowmoore Park between Border and Easterns was abandoned without a ball being bowled. Rain has been predicted in the match between Eastern Storm and Northern Cape, and therefore the team winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain in Benoni on Saturday, March 1. The precipitation level will be as high as 70 percent, and with the humidity level of 70 percent, the temperature will hover around 21 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

Eastern Storm Player List

Kabelo Sekhukhune, Jason van Dyk, Christopher Britz, Grant Thomson(c), Mekyle Pillay, Dewan Marais, Danie Rossouw(w), Shaveer Khan, Amaan Khan, Andrew Rasemene, Tumelo Simelane, Aron Visser, Kyle Landsberg

Eastern Storm Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz Batter Grant Thomson(c) Wicketkeeper-batter Mekyle Pillay All-rounder Dewan Marais All-rounder Danie Rossouw(w) All-rounder Shaveer Khan Bowler Amaan Khan Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Recent Form

Eastern Storm won their first match against South Africa Emerging Players by 60 runs (DLS Method). Their second match against Border was abandoned due to rain. In their third match, they defeated KwaZulu-Natal Inland by five wickets. Eastern Storm lost their last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos by four wickets. They failed to defend the DLS target of 191 runs in 41 overs.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm(c), Jonathan Vandiar, Modiri Litheko(w), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Christoffel Klijnhans, Hardus Viljoen, Abel Mokwena, Romano Terblanche, Tshepo Ntuli, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Ronan Hermann, Gerhardt Abrahams, Zakhele Qwabe, Basheeru-Deen Walters

Northern Cape Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (CAP) All-rounder Jonathan Vandiar Batter Modiri Litheko(w) Wicketkeeper-batter Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Cole Abrahams Batter Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Hardus Viljoen All-rounder Abel Mokwena Bowler Romano Terblanche Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler

Northern Cape Recent Form

Northern Cape lost their opening match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025 against Border by seven wickets. They have bounced back with three consecutive wins against South Africa Emerging Players, South Western Districts and Limpopo.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head Record

Eastern Storm have won two of their last three matches against Northern Cape. They have won three of their last four matches. Eastern Storm are aiming for their third consecutive win over Northern Cape on Saturday.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Odds

Northern Cape opening partnership to be over 19.5

Northern Cape opening pair of Ernest Kemm and Jonathan Vandiar partnered for 24 runs in their last match against Limpopo. Northern Cape lost their first wicket without any score on the board in their second-last outing. Ronan Hermann came out to open with Vandiar and partnered for 15 runs. In their first outing against Border, Kemm and Vandiar partnered for only six runs for the first wicket. Northern Cape openers have failed to give their team a consistent start this season, and the match against Eastern Storm would be the perfect opportunity to start a new story and stitch a solid opening stand. Having lost two matches in a row, Eastern Storm are under pressure. Also, Kemm and Vandiar have a point to provem, and a watchful start is expected from them. There is a high chance of them scoring over 19 runs together.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape List a Willowmoore Park, null Eastern Storm Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.722 Bet Now! Northern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Batters

Grant Thomson to be the top batter for Eastern Storm

Eyes will be on Grant Thomson, the leading run-scorer for Eastern Storm in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025. He has scored 151 runs in three matches at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 99.34. Two fifties have come off his bat already. Overall, the 36-year-old has featured in a total of 87 first-class matches and scored 2895 runs at an average of 41.35.

Modiri Litheko to be the top batter for Northern Cape

Modiri Litheko is the leading run-scorer for Northern Cape at the moment. He has scored 155 runs in four matches at an average of 38.75, and a strike rate of 87.07. Overall, he has featured in 14 List A matches, and scored 341 runs at an average of 37.88.

Eastern Storm vs Northern Cape Top Bowlers

Mekyle Pillay to be the top bowler for Eastern Storm

25-year-old Mekyle Pillay is currently the leading wicket-taker for Eastern Storm in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two 2025. He has picked five wickets in three matches at an average of 19. Overall, he has featured in nine List A matches, and picked 12 wickets at an average of 21.91.

Romano Terblanche to be the top bowler for Northern Cape

Romano Terblanche has emerged as the standout bowler for Northern Cape in the ongoing tournament. The left-arm pacer has picked nine wickets at an average of 10.77 and an economy rate of 4.21. Overall, the 38-year-old veteran has featured in 109 List A matches and picked 99 wickets.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Cape Eastern Storm win @ 2.13 (Batery Bet)

Northern Cape to win @ 1.72 (Batery Bet) Northern Cape are the favourites to beat Eastern Storm in their upcoming fixture. Northern Cape have been mighty impressive with the ball and have got the backing of their batters. Two of their bowlers are among the top-three wicket-takers in the tournament. On the flip side, just one bowler from Eastern Storm have managed to pick five or more wickets. Also, the momentum is on Northern Cape's side, who have won three matches on the trot. Northern Cape would also be raring to avenge their last two successive defeats against Eastern Storm, who are struggling a lot on the batting front. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





