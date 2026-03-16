Facts: Grant Thomson stands as the top run scorer for Eastern Storm with 152 runs in four innings.

South Western Districts’ Kelly Smuts is the leading run-getter of the Division Two with 244 runs in four innings.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Eastern Storm have had no respite from their losing streak considering they were beaten by Northern Cape in the last match. Batting first, Eastern Storm raked in 211 runs which the bowlers had a tough time defending. Christopher Britz, who came in at one-down, was the most impactful batter for the team as he notched up 55 runs while Mekyle Pillay and opener Kabelo Sekhukhune scored 40 and 34 runs, respectively. However, the total was not convincing in the slightest and this allowed Northern Cape to breeze past with four wickets to spare.

South Western Districts also suffered a defeat in the previous encounter versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland even though they had an incredibly easy target in their sights. The latter’s total of 203, ordinarily, would not be enough but South Western Districts managed to make a meal of their chase by getting bundled out for 157. In the end, they wound up losing by a margin of 46 runs.

Eastern Storm chance of winning - 55%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 45%

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Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Eastern Storm to score low before first dismissal

Eastern Storm had one of the strongest opening wickets in the competition at the start of the season but it quickly turned around as they failed to keep up with themselves. Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk opened all four games together and set up partnerships of 2, 19, 75 and 121 runs before the first dismissal. There has been a gradual downgrade in their performance and it may be difficult for them to recoup as they take on South Western Districts’ bowlers in the upcoming fixture.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Recreation Ground has a brilliant batting track and that was evident in the previous outing between Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Western Districts. The latter chose to bat first and piled on a respectable total of 261. The result was a bit of an anomaly since Mpumalanga Rhinos chased it down with ease but batting first will remain the preferred option in the next match as well.

Weather Report

Oudtshoorn is set to be mostly sunny on the day of the game with a mild 25% chance of rainfall. The temperature will be conducive for the match since it is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

Eastern Storm Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Aron Visser, Dewan Marais, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Shaylen Pillay, Thulani Tembela, Christopher Britz, Divan Posthumus, Jason van Dyk, Kyle Landsberg, Mekyle Pillay, Danie Rossouw, Nhlanhla Mashigo, Adam Kruger, Andrew Rasemene, Martin Khumalo, Thulani Khumalo, Tumelo Simelane, Shaveer Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Jason van Dyk Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Dewan Marais Batter Danie Rossouw Wicket-keeper Amaan Khan All-rounder Mekyle Pillay Bowler Kyle Landsberg Bowler Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Eastern Storm Team Form

Eastern Storm’s three-match losing streak is not particularly promising but they have it in them to bounce back.

South Western Districts Player List

George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs Batter Pheko Moletsane Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder George Van Heerden (C) Bowler Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Liyabona Malife All-rounder Kelly Smuts Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts have been inconsistent in the tournament so far which puts them on the backfoot against Eastern Storm.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head games between Eastern Storm and South Western Districts, the former have the upper hand with two wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Eastern Storm - 2

South Western Districts - 1

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than Eastern Storm

Neither of the teams have had a successful, consistent opening partnership so far and their scores are far from desirable. On the one hand, Eastern Storm’s opening totals have steadily declined over the course of the season as Kabelo Sekhukhune and Jason van Dyk secured scores of 2, 19 and 75 runs in the last three games. South Western Districts have been in a similar plight as Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane scored 29, 6 and 12 runs in the previous three encounters. Regardless, South Western Districts’ openers have the potential to build on their form and get better heading into the next match.

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Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Grant Thomson to be Eastern Storm’s Best Batter

Grant Thomson was not very impactful in the last match against Northern Cape where he scored a single run before his departure. Despite that, he remains Eastern Storm’s leading batter with 152 runs in four innings and an average of 38.00. The skipper continues to be the top choice to be the team’s top run-getter.

Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

Although Kelly Smuts has been a mainstay for South Western Districts, he scored a mere 14 runs in the previous encounter versus KwaZulu-Natal Inland before he was out. He extended his lead at the top with 244 runs in four innings which includes three half-centuries. With an average of 61.00, he is expected to be their standout batter.

Eastern Storm vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Mekyle Pillay to be Eastern Storm’s Best Bowler

In the previous match versus Northern Cape, Mekyle Pillay was tied as the second highest wicket-taker since he captured one wicket in eight overs and an economy rate of 4.87. At present, he is the top bowler for Eastern Storm with six wickets in four innings and an average of 22.33, making him the top pick for the next game.

Pheko Moletsane to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Pheko Moletsane was South Western Districts’ top bowler in the last match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having taken three wickets in ten overs with an excellent economy rate of 4.40. He leads the team’s bowling unit with seven wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 11.71. He is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.