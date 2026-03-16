Facts: Knights’ Dian Forrester is the top run scorer of the Division One with 257 runs in three innings.

Boland’s Imran Manack is the second leading bowler of the tournament with nine wickets in three innings.

Knights vs Boland Chances of Winning

The Knights saw an upswing in momentum after their first victory of the season against Western Province last time out. Batting first, the Knights piled on a total of 311 runs on the scoreboard; the middle order were particularly prolific as Dian Forrester top-scored with an unbeaten 113. Additionally, Patrick Botha, Tiaan van Vuuren and Malusi Siboto were next in line with contributions of 43, 41* and 40 runs, respectively. With a massive total, the bowlers had it easy and they managed to bundle out the opposition for a mere 154. The Knights claimed their first win by a phenomenal margin of 157 runs.

Boland are currently three for three as they won yet again in their previous game against Warriors. It was a relatively straightforward match as Warriors were restricted to a measly 198 which made life easy for the batters. However, Boland took much longer to complete the chase than they should have as they finished the game in the 49th over. Moreover, they lost a total of seven wickets which was too much for the target that was demanded of them. The middle order struggled a great deal and Shaun von Berg in the lower order emerged as the top scorer, having been not out on 49. In the end, Boland achieved a three-wicket win.

Knights chance of winning - 35%

Boland chance of winning - 65%

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Knights vs Boland Betting Tips

Knights to score low before first dismissal

Knights kicked off their campaign with a brilliant first wicket stand of 58 runs between Jacques Snyman and Gihahn Cloete. However, they failed miserably at keeping up this momentum and ended up with paltry totals of 3 and 0 in the following two matches. This is largely due to Snyman’s inability to score runs and the opener’s average of 28.66 does not inspire confidence. Moreover, fellow opener Cloete is struggling just as much with a worse average of 20.33 and the pair are on the backfoot as they take on Boland’s bowling attack in the next game.

Knights vs Boland Toss Prediction

The pitch at Mangaung Oval is a high scoring one considering the average first innings score of 308 in the last season was quite high. After two matches this season, the average first innings total of 279 is also a defendable target and despite a 1-1 scoreline between the teams batting and fielding first, batting first will be the top choice in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather at Bloemfontein is going to be mostly sunny and there is no forecast for the rain at all. The temperature is expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa, Dominic Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Lesego Senokwane Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights have a mixture of results with a win, a loss and a match which ended without a result. Their ability to replicate their performance from the last game remains suspect.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Blayde Capell.

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland are the only team who remain undefeated in the tournament so far and they have a massive advantage against the Knights.

Knights vs Boland Head-to-Head

Boland have the edge over Knights with a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head tally in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Knights - 0

Boland - 2

Knights vs Boland Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Knights

Jacques Snyman’s form saw a steep drop-off after the first game where he scored 85 runs and he only scored a single run in the following two games combined. This has had a massive impact on the Knights’ opening wicket alongside Gihahn Cloete, having secured totals of 0, 3 and 58 runs so far. On the other hand, Boland have shown a bit more consistency at the front as Blayde Capell, Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen have taken turns opening for the team with scores of 24, 34 and 16 runs in the previous three encounters. Their stability despite the change puts them in a favorable position going into the upcoming match.

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Knights vs Boland Best Batters

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ Best Batter

Dian Forrester has been in stellar form in the tournament so far, having scored his second ton of the season in the last game against Western Province with an unbeaten 113. He is now the team’s leading batter by quite a margin with a total of 257 runs in three innings. Given his success in the competition, he is the top pick for the upcoming match.

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Gavin Kaplan is the only batter from Boland who has surpassed the 100-run milestone with 118 runs in three innings. He was not particularly helpful in the last outing versus Warriors where he was dismissed for 26. With an average of 59.00 in the tournament thus far, he remains the top choice to be their standout batter against the Knights.

Knights vs Boland Best Bowlers

Johannes van Dyk to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Johannes van Dyk delivered a two-over spell against Western Province in the last match where he conceded a mere six runs with an economy rate of 3.00. He is currently the Knights’ joint highest wicket-taker with three wickets in three innings and an average of 19.66. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack was tied as Boland’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 4.80. Overall, he is the leading bowler by a significant margin with nine wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 9.33, making him the leading contender for the next encounter.