Facts: Knights’ Dian Forrester is the top batter of the Division One with 304 runs in six innings

Titans’ Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 300 runs in six innings.

Knights vs Titans Chances of Winning

The Knights faced an unseemly defeat in their previous game against Dolphins where the former were batting first and they ended up with a ridiculously low total of 196 runs. Tiaan van Vuuren top-scored with 54 runs and the others made scant contributions which led to this measly score. The bowlers did their best within their capacity to restrict Dolphins’ scoring and they managed to topple five wickets. However, the score just did not make the cut and the Knights wound up losing by a margin of five wickets.

Titans, on the contrary, had a rather successful outing during their previous fixture against North West. Batting first, Titans went absolutely hammer and tongs to post a total of 376 runs - opener Rivaldo Moonsamy scored a ton with 102 runs while Sibonelo Makhanya, Dewald Brevis and Andile Phehlukwayo added 63*, 57 and 52 runs, respectively, to the tally. Naturally, this was not a target North West were able to chase and they lost by a staggering 133 runs.

Knights chance of winning - 40%

Titans chance of winning - 60%

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Knights vs Titans Betting Tips

Knights to score low before first dismissal

Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane have opened three of the last five matches, prior to which Gihahn Cloete opened in place of the latter. However, this brought absolutely no improvement to the Knights’ opening wicket. In the last five fixtures, the pair added 8, 4, 27, 0 and 3 runs to the first wicket. Although Snyman is averaging at 48.83, Senokwane is way off the mark for an opening batter with a terribly low average of 13.50, making it unlikely that their partnership will succeed in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 30.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Knights vs Titans Toss Prediction

The average first innings stand of 269 in the competition so far is quite a defendable target and the teams proved that as the batting side won two out of three games while one ended without a result. The toss winners also chose to bat first on two occasions and it will be the favorite option for the next outing as well.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are predicted at Bloemfontein with a slight 25% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is set to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Knights Player List

Dane Piedt (c), Lesego Senokwane, Isaac Dikgale, Patrick Botha, Aubrey Swanepoel, Dian Forrester, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Garnett Tarr, Gihahn Cloete, Aaron Phangiso, Johannes van Dyk, Malusi Siboto, Matthew Pollard, Ruan Cronje, Sithembile Langa, Dominic Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Jacques Snyman All-rounder Gihahn Cloete Wicket-keeper Lesego Senokwane Batter Dominic Hendricks Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Dane Piedt (C) Bowler Johannes van Dyk Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights faced an uncharacteristic defeat in the previous match but they were on a three-match winning streak prior to that.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans enter this match on the back of three consecutive wins and their batting performance was particularly commendable in the last match.

Knights vs Titans Head-to-Head

Out of the two head-to-head matches between the teams, only one was played to completion where Titans took victory while the other match was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Knights - 0

Titans - 1

Abandoned - 1

Knights vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Knights

Jacques Snyman and Lesego Senokwane’s partnership for Knights disappointed once again as the pair added just eight runs to the first wicket in the last match against Dolphins. In the two matches prior to that, too, their performances were no great shakes considering they scored 4 and 27 runs. Titans’ Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy are, without a doubt, far superior in this aspect as they notched up totals of 28, 227 and 27 runs in the previous three encounters. This makes the latter the favorites to achieve a better opening stand than the Knights in the forthcoming game.

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Knights vs Titans Best Batters

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ Best Batter

Dian Forrester remains the Knights’ leading batter with 304 runs and an average of 76.00 in the tournament so far, having played five innings. In the last match against Dolphins, he made a rather meager contribution with 22 runs which did not help much. Despite this performance, he is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match.

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis notched up his second half-century of the season in the previous outing against North West, having scored 57 runs. Although he was not the top scorer, he is among the team’s top batters with a total of 279 runs in five innings and an average of 55.80. After his showing in the last game, he remains the top choice against the Knights.

Knights vs Titans Best Bowlers

Tiaan van Vuuren to be Knights’ Best Bowler

Tiaan van Vuuren was tied once again as the top bowler for the Knights during the previous game against Dolphins where he delivered ten overs, bowled two maidens, claimed two wickets and achieved a stellar economy rate of 3.90. Given that he is still their leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets and an average of 15.63 in six innings, he is expected to come out on top this time around as well.

Matthew Boast to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Matthew Boast did a great job against the Knights last time around as his 3.5-over spell yielded two wickets and an impressive economy rate of 5.73. He was tied for second place in the game but remains their top bowler overall with 11 wickets in six innings along with an impressive average of 17.09, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture, too.